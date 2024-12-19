That’s shadowed by less irksome regulations, something that unsurprisingly meant more construction. Drive around any of the big Texas metros, particularly the suburbs, you’ll see new buildings everywhere. Permissive zoning laws mean that what, until recently, were rural pathways are now packed with cars and fast-food joints. Most of Texas is profoundly suburban, but there’s also a vibrant life in the inner cities. That’s especially true of Austin, where an 82-storey residential tower, soon to be the state’s tallest building, joins a score of high-rises near the fabled Sixth Street entertainment district. The whisky joints and honky-tonks, plying punters with reasonably priced booze and loud music, are echoed by new residential developments: over the past decade, Texas has built three times as many homes as California.

This has allowed Texas to keep housing prices low, attracting young millennials tired of frittering away their paychecks in West Hollywood, Crown Heights or the Tenderloin. And if this influx saw Dallas gain $6 billion in gross income from other states last year — even as New York lost $60 billion — it’s not just white hipsters leaving paradise for Texas. The state is especially popular among African Americans and Latinos, hardly surprising when these groups do so much better in Texas than in Chicago or Boston.

That speaks to another strength of the Texan experiment. For if low taxes and cheap homes lure talent, they also attract jobs for them to fill. Once again, the statistics here are plain. Over the past five years, Texas job growth has been three times faster than California and 10 times faster than New York. Far from being a Wall Street satrapy, Texas now boasts some of the largest firms in the land, from Exxon to AT&T, Tesla to Dell. Even Joe Rogan has settled here, buying a vast Austin villa for $14 million. As these names imply, meanwhile, Texas is quickly gaining a reputation for cultural and technological innovation. Houston hosts the world’s largest medical complex, while the legacy of Nasa means the state also bristles with defence startups.

Quite apart from African Americans tired of Yankee snow and poverty, this bonanza is equally attracting foreigners. Consider somewhere like Fort Bend County, the sprawling suburbs west of Houston. From an infamous hotbed of the Klan, the community is now an easy mix of blacks, Asians and Latinos. Locals even brag about hosting America’s third-largest Hindu temple, made of bricks shipped in from India.

Not that the laidback culture here can be understood by numbers alone. Unlike other parts of America, Texas seems to avoid our moment’s worst racial neuroses. In part, that’s simply a question of prosperity: with Texan Latinos far likelier to own a home than their peers in Los Angeles or San Francisco, they tend not to see themselves as victimised “people of colour”. The state’s elites soon realised that Mexican Americans represented a vital and winnable constituency. While Californian Republicans alienated Latinos by pushing Proposition 18, banning undocumented migrants from public services, the former Bush insider Karl Rove tells me the Texas GOP takes a far softer stance. The strategy’s paying off: Latino areas, notably the Rio Grande Valley, went red for the first time ever in November.

At the same time, there are signs that the Texas miracle may only continue: the local economy is likely to benefit from the second Trump presidency. How could it not, when “drill, baby, drill” is a key plank of his platform? For their part, other Trumpworld figures make similar noises. Chris White, the incoming energy secretary, hails from the west Texas oilfields, making him the ideal candidate to exploit reserves that could yet encompass half the country’s output. Certainly, White’s background makes him an outlier: many top energy executives are more interested in appeasing environmentalists than extracting black gold.