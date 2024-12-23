Of course, it would be unfair to compare the job of a parent, which truly is never done, to the task of the judicial system in meting out punishment. But Hardcastle’s basic philosophy is the same: gentle parenting’s rubric of offering more or less socially accepted choice options but not punishment puts a child under the constant pressure to always be under remedial anxieties. The alternative is that she becomes so immune to these anxieties that she ceases to feel them internally, and instead she comes to genuinely expect that the world will conform to her inner feelings. This is perhaps close to what we see with much of contemporary grievance culture. It is now society that is put under the self-scrutinising anxieties of constant remediation. And who will decide when the cure for social ills has been met? Perhaps the angry blue-haired 19-year olds will let us know.

In parenting, it is redemption that should be the focus, a deepening of the human soul that comes from humility and transforms from the inside. The irony of the conscious parenting ethos is that while it purports to understand the child, it has a blind spot for understanding the nature of the human soul. And that with its focus on behaviour rather than on badness, the gentle parent contributes to anxiety rather than alleviating it.

If a view that focuses on the badness of the human soul and its need for forgiveness sounds Christian, that is because it is. Christianity is based on the idea that human nature is corrupt, or rather, that it has been corrupted. It also tells that there should be justice for wrongdoings, that evil acts should be punished because the evil acts originate in the baseness of the human heart. Of course, this isn’t simply Christian. The ancient and even recent world shared this sense of the need for punishing those who do wrong. When we punish an individual it is not exclusively about re-educating him into socially accepted forms of behaviour, but about giving some satisfaction, some justice, to the wronged party. If Kevin hits Johnny, it is all very well for us to encourage both of them to get over it, though of course a “natural consequence” of the hitting might be that Johnny no longer wants to play with Kevin. But “natural consequences” don’t apply in the adult world. We not only do children a disservice if we don’t administer symbolic punishments for their actions, we also don’t treat them as competent humans, capable of entering into the symbolic nature of civilisation. The “natural consequence” of someone doing the unspeakable and murdering my child, for instance, might be that I tear his throat out with my bare teeth. But we instead give the criminal a symbolic punishment of a prison term of 25 years, an arbitrary number that is supposed to answer some demand for justice and some demand for impartiality. “Natural consequence” would see a society spiral into vengeance; symbolic punishments save us from this.

In fact there is a “natural consequence” of understanding the dark shadow of one’s soul and the ache for forgiveness. That is why redemption is the constant theme of great stories, from St. Paul to King Lear to Darth Vader. But even in Christian gentle parenting circles, parents whitewash the central tenets of Christianity in their efforts not to traumatise a child by mentioning sin or punishment. Consider these comments by Anna Skates, a children’s church minister and conscious parenting influencer. She won’t say: “Jesus died for you/your sins.” Instead, she favours a gentle approach: “While I realise that statement won’t psychologically damage every kid, if it damages ONE, it’s not worth using. Period… And the reality is, Jesus didn’t die specifically for your kid. I know that’s a bit blunt but technically — Jesus died publicly and grotesquely because he was a political and religious threat to those in power.” What a dim view Skates takes of a child’s intellect and capacity for handling emotionally difficult concepts. Rather than allow a difficult idea to be presented to a child, she assumes that a safe intellectual space is more sacred than a deep one.

Skates goes on to discuss her discomfort with saying that “God wanted Jesus to die” (in itself the wrong way entirely to frame the issue, and not something a theologian would say). “To attempt to teach the concept of a loving God,” Skates writes, “while also delivering this narrative is confusing and jarring. This also makes the concept of ‘following Jesus’ much more ominous and threatening than it should be.”

“More ominous than it should be”? I am not sure what cheery cupcake-Bible Skates is reading, but in the one I have, most of the disciples and apostles are killed, horribly, because of their faith. And even while they lived they followed Jesus’s injunction to take up their crosses and follow him, something every Christian is commanded to do. Christianity is ominous and threatening. It asks for nothing more than your life. It is life-giving precisely because the Christian is asked to dare all and risk all, because she has faith in her redemption, a faith which gives her joy and freedom. “Conscious parenting” influencers like Skates have an impoverished view of children, one that assumes that they have no intellectual or emotional depth, and so deprive them of the very narratives that will form this depth within them.

We are in the season of Advent. The church lights an Advent candle each Sunday before Christmas: one for hope, one for peace, one for joy and one for love. But until recently, at least until the 20th century, Christians were told to think on four other things during this season: on death, judgement, heaven, and hell. Not very gentle, or very merry. It is a scary religion. And rightly so. Death is not a metaphor. And punishment is something we all have deserved. Holy terrors. Good. I don’t want a gentle Father, one who speaks down to me in a condescending way. I want to worship a God who puts the fear of God in me, who has enough faith in me to show me my own wickedness and the judgement that I deserve, and then who will give to me instead of punishment, a baby, soft and small and lying in a manger.