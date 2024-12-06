After Donald Trump’s resurgence, then, there’s no sense in promising to emulate a defeated Bidenism. Britain’s ability to enact expansive industrial policies was always limited by our more modest fiscal and economic heft, with the Federal government and the Federal Reserve together presiding over a continent-sized economy. And even there, the “modern supply-side” playbook of Democratic policymakers, all manufacturing subsidies and Rust Belt investment, failed to halt populist revival in America. Whatever echo bounces back across the Atlantic to Whitehall is unlikely to do much better. No wonder steelworks, oil refineries, and shipbuilders have all gone to the wall since July.

A green paper has promised that an Industrial Strategy Council will be formed on a statutory footing, but the strength of the prescription is again dwarfed by the scale of the sickness. The solution to decades of industrial decline? A “national wealth fund” capitalised with £8 billion in public money — or around two weeks of NHS spending. GB Energy will do little to remedy among the highest domestic and industrial energy prices on earth. A dramatic deconvergence between the productivity and disposable income across Britain and its peers is met with a vague promise to deliver “rising living standards” over the course of this Parliament. That, at least, would be an improvement: the last session was the first in peacetime history where living standards didn’t rise at all.

And then there’s migration. Though Starmer at least acknowledged its bewildering scale, with Britain welcoming nearly one million net arrivals in 2023, he made no definite commitment around how and when numbers would fall. If, moreover, the Government’s target of 300,000 new houses a year was actually achieved, that would only just be enough to keep our dwellings-per-head steady at current levels of migration. What it certainly wouldn’t do is spur on an expanded supply that dramatically lowers prices.

In lieu of any big ambitions, the Prime Minister instead fell back on Fabian technocracy, a formula surely repeated more in hope than expectation, especially without the buoyancy of a healthy world economy, and when state capacity is flatlining and migration soaring. Dovetailed with the Prime Minister’s congenital inability to frame an attractive story, and there’s no question that won’t be answered by a review, a consultation, a taskforce, a commission, an inquiry, or the formation of some gormless NPC committee.

In a sense, Starmer’s legalism is the inevitable upshot when skull-crushing rhetoric and policy mediocrity come together. Wallowing in process, viewing himself as an administrator-in-chief with the utmost respect for even our most plodding institutions, the Prime Minister never needs to actually change things — much less bring the public along with him. There are nods to anti-SW1 iconoclasm, to that “move fast and break things” energy briefly associated with the early Johnson premiership. Yet the real vibe with Starmer is ultimately much more cautious. Rather than driving his missions forward by any means necessary, we instead get yet another relaunch.

Nor do Starmer’s latest personnel decisions offer much either. The appointment of Chris Wormald as cabinet secretary is again indicative of the bifurcation between the mammoth task and the proposed solution: the “complete re-wiring of the British state” touted by Labour was followed by the appointment of a consummate establishment insider and famed grey bureaucrat in the most senior role of the sprawling Whitehall system.