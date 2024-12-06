The foundations. The missions. The milestones. The targets. The earnest gestures and the hand-clasped, feigned intensity. In the end, none of it matters. Keir Starmer’s “plan for change” — resetting his government after months of drift — only proves one thing: the Prime Minister is incapable of speaking human. Delivering yesterday’s speech in the pained, desiccated tone of a corporate spokesperson, no amount of pre-briefed, stage-managed events will persuade the public that the former Director of Public Prosecutions is anything more than an effective bureaucrat.
This matters. National renewal requires a radical policy agenda, finally banishing the zombie economic model that failed in 2008 and only endures on life support. Yet it also needs a national narrative, an accessible story of decline and renaissance. This, of course, is a Sisyphean task even for the great political speakers of our time, such as they exist after a precipitous decline in the quality of our parliamentarians.
In an age of schizoid media, with the pillars of the national common culture giving way to takes, apps and newsfeeds, cutting through is hard. Rhetorical brilliance is rare even for skilled political orators, and Keir Starmer is not one of these. Yet at the root of his troubles is a policy agenda that’s almost as empty as his words, altogether speaking to a politician without any politics at all.
Perhaps the most obvious problem with Starmer’s reset was the language. In the place of inspiration, we were offered vague, laboured, soporific consultancy-jargon, and now the return of targets: sales floor KPIs transposed onto creaking hospitals and collapsing schools. “This plan will land on desks across Whitehall with the heavy thud of a gauntlet being thrown down,” the Prime Minister told his audience at Pinewood Studios, mixing his metaphors with Brent-like gusto. “Many people in Whitehall are comfortable with the tepid bath of managed decline.”
It’s not just that communication that’s lacking. If the form is grey then the substance is too. Compared to the gargantuan task of ending the longest-running dent in living standards since the Napoleonic Wars, Starmer’s vision is threadbare, painfully constrained by global economic slowdowns, geopolitical stand-offs, superpower rivalry, and bearish bond markets.
Rather than an epic mission of national renewal — or even a new growth model based on Reevian “securonomics” — we’ve instead seen a reversion to Labourite tax-and-spend and a return of Blairite micromanagement. More than 92% of NHS patients will be seen in under 18 weeks. Three quarters of children will start school “ready to learn”. Laudable aims, but hardly memorable, totemic policies that you would put on the side of a bus. Nor are these ideas the basis for a grand national project. Ultimately, all Starmer’s speech involved was tinkering with the symptoms of decline without addressing the systemic cause.
