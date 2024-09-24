It is a rare curse for a government to be forced to relaunch so soon after entering power. Yet with the Labour Party and its leader currently exploring new depths of unpopularity, the explicit aim of Starmer’s speech to conference was to arrest the sense of doom that has already settled. His rejection of “the weak and cowardly fantasy of populism” was more an admission that his government was already unpopular, and will soon become even more so, than a well-defined political philosophy. Instead, Starmer warned: “This will be tough in the short term.”

It will indeed, for him as well as us. Starmer’s triumphal entry in Downing Street was marred by the most serious bout of interethnic violence witnessed in Britain for many decades; now the sartorial acquisitiveness of his front bench has recast the self-proclaimed paragons of virtue in public life, in the public’s estimation, as money-dazzled chasers of goodie bags. As honeymoon periods go, it’s hard to think of a worse one since John Ruskin. Yet if Starmer’s grip on the country is already faltering, that on his party remains unchallenged. No wonder, then, that his opening victory speech ran triumphant laps around the vanquished Labour Left.

Though too unutterable a figure to name, Corbyn’s ghostly presence still loomed above the podium, in Starmer’s jibes against populism, and his self-applause for “rooting out [Labour’s] antisemitism”. Like a headmaster starting a new term, alluding to disruptive elements who have now thankfully been expelled, Starmer reminded the crowd that they were “only here because we changed the party”, rejecting the “the easier road to nowhere” of Corbyn’s economic populism. On the Middle East conflict that runs like a seismic faultline through the Labour Left, Starmer trod the sensible middle ground, repeating his long-delayed call for a ceasefire in Gaza, urging “a recognised Palestinian state” beside “a secure Israel” while issuing his “call again for restraint at the border with Lebanon” (though, at the time of writing, the warring parties have not yet taken heed). Here Starmer was fortunate, at least, that the heckling of a fresh-faced Gaza protestor, swiftly bundled outside, gave him a rare, if no-doubt long-rehearsed, opportunity to distinguish himself, and the party reshaped in his image, from the burning moral certainties of the grand old man he ousted.