Bernie’s positive remarks about RFK Jr illustrate a similar resonance between these strains of Leftism and MAGA’s anti-elite sensibilities. In an interview with CBS last week, the Senator was clear in voicing disagreement with Kennedy’s “extremely dangerous” stances on fluoridation and vaccines but nonetheless conceded: “I think what he’s saying about the food industry is exactly correct. I think you have a food industry concerned about their profits, could care less about the health of the American people. I think they have to be taken on.” Indeed, it is a testament to the extent of ideological shifting in the Trump era that such anti-corporate stances, at least with the large sector of the economy, now belong more to the Right than to the Left.

Kennedy, who has hitherto only even been known as a hard-edged environmentalist progressive and health nut, seems now to be integrating seamlessly into the Right’s coalition, as evidence by his plum cabinet nomination. His many eccentric takes on public health issues have long struck a chord among the MAGA base, especially in the post-Covid era of heightened hostility to experts. And just as Right-populism has turned against the Pentagon brass, it has also, under Kennedy’s guidance, begun to take aim at the nexus of corporate interests in the foods and pharma industries. Like the President-elect’s promise to drain the swamp of Washington, his prospective HHS Secretary threatens to do the same with the Food and Drug Administration.

For an unreconstructed Leftist like Sanders, this is more than enough reason to sympathise with the “MAHA” agenda. But for the progressive rank-and-file, including the many educated and expertise-abiding Democrats who see nothing but crankery in Kennedy, it may be a tougher pill to swallow. The challenge for Bernie will be in navigating these tensions, finding a way of reckoning with Kennedy’s systemic critique, which is still broadly relatable to liberal elites, while coming up with more nuanced and constructive fixes than just slashing and burning through the federal bureaucracy. This would mean acting as a moderating and refining influence on a future Secretary Kennedy, something he will be well positioned to do from his Senate perch.

So, as it turns out, the idea of a Right-Left populist front has more substance to it than a surface-level reading of the situation may suggest. The question now is: how much farther can it go? Well, Sanders and Trump, entering the national stage at around the same time in 2015, once offered remarkably complimentary critiques of the political and economic status quo.

In fact, at a conference in February 2017, President Trump got the audience of Right-wing activists to cheer the socialist for being “right about trade”, a portent of the shift toward all-out protectionism within the GOP. He could have added that Bernie was right on immigration as well, for in those years he was still able to speak readily about open borders as a “Koch brothers policy” that depressed wages and living standards, an old-school labour view that’s since been called out as heresy by the current ultra-globalist incarnation of the Left.

But given talk of impending mass deportations, could the vintage restrictionist Sanders make a comeback? As with his qualified endorsements of Musk and Kennedy, he could accept the basic premise of Trump’s case and help re-legitimise the once uncontroversial view that uncontrolled migration hurts American workers. He could propose smart policies to secure the labour market (like mandatory national E-Verify) while calling for more humane approaches to resolving the status of the undocumented population. Such an outcome, though admittedly fanciful, would amount to a productive fusion of the best instincts of Trumpism and Leftism.