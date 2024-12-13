Bernie Sanders has been anything but quiet in the weeks since the Democrats’ defeat on 5 November, issuing stinging criticisms of the party with which he is only functionally affiliated as an independent. But recent days have seen even more dramatic signs of rupture between Bernie Sanders and Democratic establishment forces: the socialist tribune has begun to signal a measure of assent to the MAGA agenda — or at least parts of it.
The Vermont Senator has, to observers’ surprise, expressed approval of both Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency advisory body (DOGE) and RFK Jr’s vociferous criticisms of the food industry. What’s more, Sanders, who co-chairs the Senate Health Committee, says he still hasn’t decided on how to vote when it comes time to confirm Kennedy’s nomination for health secretary.
Moving beyond the tired “Resistance” tropes of the first Trump term, Sanders appears to be trying out a different kind of response to Trump’s renewed ascendancy: that of a cautious and qualified engagement with aspects of MAGA-ism that align with the Left’s own populist instincts. But are there really any genuine shared political convictions to sustain a Right-Left populist convergence?
Take Bernie’s positive comments on Musk — “a very smart guy” — and DOGE. One would think that there would be zero ideological daylight between a radical redistributionist and the world’s richest man. Yet Sanders tweeted: “Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row.” He went on to lambast the “Military Industrial Complex and a defence budget full of waste and fraud”. Lex Friedman, stalwart of the now “red-pilled” or Right-coded podcast world, replied “Happy to see this,” while an incredulous “Antifascist” account exclaimed: “Have you lost your fucking mind? Elon Musk is a Nazi oligarch who is in the process of taking our country apart. He’s the enemy.”
Such reactions are to be expected from the progressive base. But it must be remembered that Bernie was shaped by a Sixties Leftism heavily infused by the spirit of the anti-war movement, with its deep animus toward the defence establishment. Until recently this had been an almost exclusively Left-wing position. But as insiders in that establishment have increasingly cosied up to Democrats in response to the rise of Trump, the result has been a set of awkward alliances. For instance, while Bernie praised ex-Congresswoman Liz Cheney for endorsing Kamala Harris, it can’t have been easy for a lifelong peacenik to be on the same team as a politician whose last name is synonymous with neoconservative bluster and military adventurism.
In embracing at least this plank in the DOGE plan, Sanders is merely returning to form as a tried and true Leftist. And herein may be a useful strategy for progressives. Sanders can partially restrain the GOP’s mounting drive toward austerity by working to ensure bipartisan legitimacy for elements of DOGE that would be popular with voters: he could try to redirect Musk’s cost-cutting impulses away from, say entitlements or infrastructure, and toward clearing the coffers of the deep state, or at least opting for more efficient spending choices.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe