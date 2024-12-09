Nor is the curious parochialism of British railways limited merely to technical issues or a consistent failure to deliver large projects. A constant bugbear of many British rail passengers is poor punctuality, and a lack of information about delays and other problems. If you pass through large London railway stations, you will occasionally see senior rail company managers enduring a “listening” session, with passengers invited to come and ask questions or express their frustrations. While I admire the intent and the willingness of high-ups to meet the public rather than leaving harassed station staff to their fate, it’s hard to see how this is much more than cosmetic. Persistent unreliability is a problem of systems and culture, and there are other countries, other rail operators, that operate much better in this area than Britain.

That’s clear enough from the statistics. The most recent figures suggest that only about 80% of British long-distance trains arrive on time. By contrast, the Baltics, Scandinavia and the Low Countries all enjoy a rate of 90% or higher. Spain and Austria are in the same boat, and even Bulgaria, the poorest country in the EU, manages 89%. Further afield, the Japanese railways are famously proud of their punctuality: delays of just a few minutes, which British passengers would barely notice, are treated as serious failures in Kyoto or Osaka. How exactly the Japanese achieve this is unclear, but it appears to be a combination of powerful cultural norms around service and excellence, and a demanding management style where individuals are rigorously held to account.

In fairness, there have been stories of fact-finding missions abroad by British rail bosses and politicians. The late John Prescott visited Japan during his time as Transport Secretary. Executives from Avanti West Coast, the firm that currently operates the West Coast Main Line and is 30% owned by Trenitalia, are said to have visited Italy for consultations, while British officials also visited the Nordic countries to discuss rail operations there.

The difficulty here is translating useful observations into concrete improvements. But that would require serious changes in mindset, attitude and working practices; it certainly can’t be claimed that technical barriers are an insurmountable problem. Consider something like wifi, with one recent report finding that Britain has among the worst onboard access on earth. Having travelled by train, I can entirely believe this. But other railways, many of them in places we might once have regarded as less prosperous or sophisticated than ourselves, provide first-class internet as a matter of course. Eastern European nations, which have only experienced real prosperity in the last two or three decades, have not had the time to become complacent about their wealth and comfort. They therefore understand the need to keep developing and innovating in infrastructure and service.

Not that all of Britain’s railway woes are technical. Long-distance rail travellers in, say, Italy, will hardly fail to notice the high quality of the food on offer. Trenitalia menus advertise “light recipes packed with flavour” and dishes created by culinary luminaries like Carlo Cracco. In practice, that encompasses everything from salads and charcuterie to beer, bubbly and fresh Illy coffee. It’s a far cry from the lukewarm sausage rolls and pre-packed sandwiches typical of British railways — but surely it shouldn’t be impossible to prepare some decent English fare in a train galley.

Other amenities are clearly better elsewhere too. Finland, for instance, provides play areas in some carriages. That’d obviously be useful in Britain, especially when childcare is so pricey. At any rate, introducing such perks here would require not so much a leap of technology as a shift in mindset, an openness to learning and developing rather than a “computer says no” assumption about how things are done.