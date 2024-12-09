An apocryphal British newspaper headline once read: “Fog in Channel; Continent Cut Off”. It’s a nice phrase — but, in theory anyway, its whiff of British exceptionalism has long-since evaporated. Many educated people, if you asked them, would these days be reluctant to concede that there’s anything distinctive about our culture, history or traditional institutions.
In truth though, I think the old aloofness has less vanished than mutated. If we’re now reluctant to wallow in the glories of our ancient Parliament, or lambast Papists on the Continent for their garlic and their tyranny, Britain today can feel as myopic as it did 200 years ago. That’s clear enough over our mindless worship of the NHS, and our utter reluctance to countenance something better. You might say the reverse about the EU. Never mind that it ships migrants to Libyan hellholes: for a tiresome kind of British liberal, it remains a progressive Utopia.
Yet I think it’s in the railways that our modern insularity is most pronounced. For years, Britons have tolerated shockingly low standards from Glasgow Central to Exeter St Davids, even as we seem bewilderingly unaware of the vast possibilities just across the sea. But whatever we’ve grown comfortable accepting, another world is possible, one that not only makes train travel cheap and easy — but also a sheer delight. For that to happen here, it’s finally time to look beyond our islands, and embrace foreign efficiency not just in the grand principle of nationalisation, but also in engineering and food, and simply too in grasping the fundamental point of a railway.
Labour partly won the election on a promise to renationalise the railways, all under the banner of Great British Railways. The mangled status quo of semi-privatisation is clearly no longer sustainable: compared to similar European countries, our railways underperform to an extraordinary degree. That’s clear, if nothing else, in the development of high-speed rail (HSR). Britain hasn’t added a single mile of high-speed line since November 2007, when the 67-mile dedicated link from St Pancras to the Channel Tunnel opened. Since then, we’ve had five general elections and seven Prime Ministers, but not a single mile of new HSR.
It took well over a decade to approve the HS2 project, which is still almost 10 years from completion — it is finally projected to open in 2033, over a quarter of a century on from HS1. The Spanish have had HSR since the early Nineties, enjoying almost 2,500 miles in total, much of it added in the last 20 years, even as British politicians twiddled their thumbs. France, for its part, has about 1,700 miles, while Germany boasts over 1,000. Despite growing pressure from reforming groups like Britain Remade, which publicises the endless systemic barriers to getting infrastructure built, there seems to be remarkable resistance among transport planners to learning from other countries.
When John Major’s government privatised British Rail in the Nineties, it separated private ownership of the track and infrastructure from private ownership of the train-operating companies. This approach had very few precedents anywhere on earth, and, sure enough, problems quickly arose. Railtrack, the company that initially held responsibility for maintenance, collapsed after a spate of crashes around the turn of the century, ascribed to poor repair and monitoring. It was later revealed that fragmented privatisation had led to a severe loss of expertise and institutional experience right across Railtrack, as experienced British Rail engineers weren’t retained.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe