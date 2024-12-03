It’s clear, at any rate, that Wallace basically sees himself not as an abuser, but as an innocent victim. He isn’t alone either. “Fuck it, someone has to say it,” intervened proud anti-feminist Brendan O’Neill. “There has been more liberal media fury over Gregg Wallace telling Kirsty Wark a dirty joke than there ever was over the years-long violation of white working-class girls by grooming gangs.”

Beyond the self-pitying tone, what unites both Wallace and O’Neill is their reference to class. Wallace, certainly, has always liked to portray himself as a man of the people, a cheeky chappy from Peckham who left school at 15. No less striking, the presenter has often played up this disreputable image. He’s freely admitted to “clumping” people: in 2013, around the same time as the infamous “tart” comment, he punched a man for allegedly touching his girlfriend.

Whatever the truth to this self-image, at any rate, Wallace’s insinuation is that posh women are victimising salt-of-the-earth men. This is classic divide and rule, and God knows Britain has enough class anxiety (and sexism) that it may convince some. “It either didn’t happen or was harmless bants,” is how one male poster put it, even as another dismissed the “old-aged women” just looking for attention.

The truth, though, is that while Wallace may wallow in his Freddie Starr shtick, it’s a style that was already going out of fashion 40 years ago. That Wallace could make lazy jokes about women as late as 2014, when he claimed MasterChef was a job that “requires” a male host, says much more about him than his accusers.

If, moreover, Wallace’s class-bound defence is part of a long tradition of male chauvinism — that women should just smile more; that they should revel in the winks and the wolf whistles — the final implication is just as insidious: that sexual harassment is either enjoyable for the women targeted, or else it simply never happened to start with. If you don’t laugh, or brush it off, you’re a prude. If you complain, you’re a ball-breaking bitch. Either way, the offending man is never to blame.

There’s one last irony here too. Quite aside from the terrible pressure on women to force out a rictus smile whenever some dinosaur makes a nudge-nudge-wink-wink joke, transgressing a boundary and violating their self-worth, Wallace’s class defence just doesn’t work on its own terms.