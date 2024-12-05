Discussing Donald Trump’s election victory with a panel of TV pundits, Princeton professor Eddie Glaude explained it with reference to race. “There’s this sense,” he said, “that whiteness is under threat.” He went on to elaborate, if not elucidate, what he meant by this. “All these demographic shifts,” he said, “all these racially ambiguous children on Cheerios boxes.” They are “confusing the hell out of” white people, and these white people, confused by children’s faces on Cheerios boxes, and threatened by this confusion, reacted against this “sense” of threat by voting for Trump. Glaude gave no evidence of white people confused by children’s
faces, or of the feelings of threat these young faces were supposedly causing.
You’d think this professor would feel an even greater need to ground his claim in real evidence this election year, given that Trump did better with black and Latino and other non-white voters than any Republican presidential candidate in recent memory. But apparently not. When another panelist suggested that inflation better explained why Trump was elected, Professor Glaude was both derisive and adamant. The idea that Trump won because of inflation — historically a cause of trouble for incumbent parties — was nuts. The scientifically obvious answer was whiteness, threatened as it is these days by racially ambiguous children on Cheerios boxes.
Glaude’s claim seemed both obviously wrong and symptomatic of the extreme insularity of progressive elites, who talk in abstractions like “whiteness” as they consult each other, even as those abstractions look like delusions to the less sophisticated people who merely consult things in the real world. He aired his apparent delusion for these regular people, who mocked and scorned him on social media.
This is the second election in a row where a professor at an elite American university provoked scorn and mockery by using “whiteness” to explain things that non-white people had done. Writing in The Washington Post after the 2020 election, New York University professor Cristina Beltrán characterised increasing pro-Trump sentiment among blacks and especially Latinos as expressing “multiracial whiteness”. This apparently self-contradictory phrase was widely mocked by readers, who turned “multiracial whiteness” into a meme that still circulates on social media today.
Through three elections I have refrained from becoming a Donald Trump supporter, but I have to admit that his massive presence in American politics has had some positive effects. For example, he seems to have inspired this healthy reshuffling in ethnic voting patterns that some are calling “racial depolarisation”. And this is giving academics like Glaude and Beltrán the opportunity to beclown themselves before the general public by looking at things that non-white people are doing and ascribing them, somehow, to “whiteness”. And, in doing this, they are helping to discredit the increasingly empty and useless concept of “whiteness”.
“Whiteness” wasn’t always an empty and useless concept. The text that probably did more to push “Whiteness Studies” toward the academic mainstream was Noel Ignatiev’s 1995 book How the Irish Became White. But Ignatiev’s study was very different from the work that came to characterise the academic preoccupation with whiteness, and it was infused with a very different set of political concerns. Ignatiev wasn’t a diversity bureaucrat or a professor of racial studies. He was a historian. But he didn’t get his PhD until he was in his forties. Before that he was a Pennsylvania steelworker and labour organiser.
