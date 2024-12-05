For him, “whiteness” wasn’t an infinitely bendable abstraction that could be applied to anything a professor disapproves of. It referred to a specific historical process that Ignatiev illustrated with reference to a specific population. Ignatiev describes how, in the northern states of early 19th-century America, newly arrived Irish struggled to enter menial jobs and labour organisations. Over time, they succeeded, pushing free black workers out of many sectors, as native workers came to view the Irish as “white”. Through a complex process of assimilation and exclusion, native white workers’ hostility to free blacks intensified as they slowly embraced the Irish as fellow whites. The result for blacks in the supposedly free states was both economic and physical insecurity, as white workers refused to work with them and white mobs sometimes attacked them.

Whiteness in Ignatiev’s treatment is a historical, contingent phenomenon. It emerges in its importance over a particular span of time, as an effect of particular forces. It is subject, in other words, to the usual tides of historical change. The same general phenomenon Ignatiev describes certainly replicated itself later. Surely it has appeared at different times, with different populations, driven by different concrete interests, and these instances can be assembled into broader tendencies that one might identify as “whiteness”. For example, the assimilation and loyalty of immigrants who came to the US in large numbers from southern and eastern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries was pursued by employers and civic leaders, and the immigrants themselves, through the assurance that they were not black. They were “white”. And this fact of “race” gave them a preferred claim to communal membership in their new nation, preferred, that is, over the black people already here. But these instances exist in historical time. The force of whiteness they illustrate is a historical thing.

Something happens to this “whiteness”, though, in the hands of politicised academics like Glaude and Beltrán, and influential writers such as Ta-Nehisi Coates. It gets transformed from a contingent historical entity — a political force that emerges in time and changes with time, grows and weakens like the other contingent things of history — into a different sort of entity. It becomes metaphysical, a superordinate force that exists outside of history. Historical change is understood in terms of it. Historical change, especially in America, happens within, not to, the metaphysical contours of whiteness, in this understanding.

In other words, whiteness is transformed into a constant, like energy in the first law of thermodynamics. Its form can change — so that the behaviour of black people and Latino people can be labelled “whiteness” if one finds it discreditable enough — but its magnitude or quantity must stay the same. To say that whiteness is on the wane, that it exerts less influence now than it used to, is an anathema. Things might appear to change, but — deeper down, in their true essence — they don’t. They can’t. The iron law of the preservation of whiteness says they can’t. A political coalition adds an unprecedented number of black and Latino voters. Then the academic appears on the scene to characterise this new development with the same conceptual tool they applied to an earlier, very different set of facts, and the determination is: whiteness. It’s multiracial, but it’s whiteness. Whatever it is, if it’s distasteful enough to us in the “whiteness” business, it’s whiteness.

The writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is probably the most famous, and the most rhetorically powerful and effective, purveyor of this understanding of whiteness. In his bestselling book, Between the World and Me, he quotes John C. Calhoun, the notorious pro-slavery ideologist and senator from South Carolina, who declared that the main division in society was not between rich and poor but between “white and black”. This fact, Calhoun wrote, assures a pleasing equality among whites, from the saddest vagrant and the poorest dirt farmer to the wealthiest planter. By virtue of their superiority as white people over black people, they “all belong to the upper class, and are respected and treated as equal”. This is indeed a ghoulish formulation of a diabolical arrangement, but it’s also pro-slavery ideologist John C. Calhoun propounding it, and it’s also, like, 1848. Can it be that this construction of white belonging upon black oppression has not somehow weakened or slackened in the intervening 176 years? No, it cannot be. That this arrangement defines America, Coates writes, “was true in 1776. It is true today.”

This understanding of whiteness as unabating but unspoken, omnipresent but hidden, is a boon to many race-studies academics, and to writers like Coates, who conduct social analysis via the methods of literary criticism. They look onto the visible surface of Americans’ speech and behaviour and magically discover that this roiled mess of ambiguous signs is transparently legible, and that, surprise, it confirms the Theory of Everything that has lodged itself in their heads. You might find the deeper meaning of a cranky woman yelling at Coates’s young son on a New York City escalator to be fairly elusive, suggestive of many possible readings including, it being New York City, that the woman was insane — because what mentally composed person yells at a five-year-old boy? But for Coates, as he relates it in his book, the meaning of this maddening event reveals itself clearly and simply in the fact that it happened in America, and that it’s maddening to him as a black man, and it involved a black boy and a white woman. It was, ergo those things, another predictable instance of white presumption as to “black bodies”.