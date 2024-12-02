The original proletariat wasn’t the blue-collar, male, working-class. It was lower-class women in ancient society. The word “proletariat” is derived from the Latin word for producing offspring, meaning those who were too poor to serve the state except by producing potential labourers from their wombs. They had nothing to yield up but the fruit of their bodies. Today, in an era of Third World sweatshops and agricultural labour, the typical proletarian is still a woman. White-collar work, which in Victorian times was performed mostly by lower-middle-class men, is nowadays largely the reserve of working-class women, and it was also women who staffed the huge expansion in shop and clerical work which followed the decline of heavy industry after the First World War.

The concept of social class is linked above all to the name of Karl Marx, who writes of the industrial manual workers he calls the proletariat. Yet as a citizen of Victorian England, Marx was well aware that such workers didn’t constitute the majority of the working-class. By far the largest group of wage labourers in his time were domestic servants, most of whom were women. Even when Britain was famed as the workshop of the world, manufacturing workers were outnumbered by domestic servants and agricultural labourers. So the working class is a much broader category than men who wield hammers or operate machines. What has declined on a global scale is industrial employment. But that doesn’t mean that the working class has disappeared along with it. The middle-class liberals will have to think again.

Today, there is a white-collar working-class as well as an industrial one, which includes a great many technical, clerical and administrative workers. Marx himself noted this expansion in his own age, remarking on how industrial capital was constantly drawing more technical and scientific labour into its orbit. When he writes of “general social knowledge becoming a direct productive force”, he anticipates what some would now call the information society. There’s also been an immense growth in the service, information and communications sectors of the economy. None of this, however, has changed the nature of capitalist property relations. It’s also worth recalling that work in the service sector can be just as heavy, dirty and disagreeable as traditional industrial labour. The legendary shift from the industrial to the post-industrial, or from production to consumption, means, among other things, that those who are exploited now work in call centres rather than coal mines. Labels like “service” or “white-collar” serve to obscure the massive differences between, say, airline pilots and hospital porters, or senior civil servants and hotel chambermaids.

In one sense, the working-class is spreading rather than shrinking. As the philosopher John Gray puts it, “The middle classes are rediscovering the condition of assetless economic insecurity that afflicted the 19th century proletariat.” Many of those who used to be labelled lower-middle-class — teachers, social workers, journalists, technicians, middling clerical and administrative officials — have been subject to a relentless process of proletarianisation, stripped of control of their own working conditions and plagued by financial insecurity. The working-class proper then, can be taken to include both manual labourers and the lower levels of white-collar workers. And this constitutes a massive proportion of the world population, estimated by some economists to be around 2 or 3 billion men and women, the working-class seems to have disappeared rather les successfully than Lord Lucan.

From Peterloo to the Eighties miners strike, the treatment of organised labour in Britain has been for the most part a shameful story. Killed, gagged, deported or imprisoned, vilified by the media and denounced as power-hungry demagogues, the leaders of the labour movement have paid dearly over the centuries for their efforts to win decent wages and working conditions. From time to time, some among their ranks have been incorporated by the political establishment so that they may use their inside knowledge of working people to persuade them to back off from such inconvenient demands. When that fails, one can always send in the police horses. John Prescott has been much praised since his death as a bridge and mediator, a canny power-broker and negotiator, all of which is a polite way of saying that he maintained the style of a working-class militant with absolutely none of the substance.