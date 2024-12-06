Sometimes it seems like the lines between game and life are blurring — not helped by the gamification of everything, occurring in parallel. This is the application of game design to ordinary life, in order to better incentivise some desired outcome. Educational programmes send school pupils on virtual quests and give them progress badges; dating apps encourage users to proliferate “matches” as a fun end in itself; workplace training schemes make cute emoji faces at you for meeting particular challenges.

Only this week I received an email from Adidas, telling me that I had “gone down a level” in their club. Reassuringly though, it also said I could regain my previous status by “earning 2,900 points” — otherwise known as buying more stuff from Adidas.

Occasionally a company gets carried away and blatantly starts to treat employees like soulless avatars driven by blind competition: as when Disney Hotels disastrously introduced an electronic leader board to rank workers’ speeds loading laundry into machines. But even if gamification is more benevolent than this — all dopamine hits and no cortisol, so to speak — it still has significant downsides.

In his funny, clever book The Grasshopper, written in 1978, philosopher Bernard Suits used the fable of the playful grasshopper and diligent ant to make the provocative claim that in Utopia we would all be grasshoppers, for game-playing would be the only activity carried out there. Along the way — and picking up the famous gauntlet thrown by Wittgenstein, who said it couldn’t be done — he offered a persuasive definition of a game as an activity with three necessary and sufficient aspects.

First, he said, a game must have a “prelusory goal” which can be specified independently of playing, and is usually something trivial: getting a ball into a hole, say, or picking up a king-shaped counter. Then there are the rules, which must by definition introduce unnecessary complications to achieving the prelusory goal, so that the most efficient means of doing it are disallowed: you can’t just manually drop the ball into the hole, or grab the King on your second go. And finally there is the “lusory attitude” required of a player: to accept the rules voluntarily because otherwise there is no game. In a memorable summation, Suits wrote that “playing a game is a voluntary attempt to overcome unnecessary obstacles”. Rule-benders can’t win, technically speaking, because in cheating, they have literally stopped playing the game.

Ultimately, I think it’s false that in Utopia everyone would be a grasshopper. Other intrinsically valuable lifestyles are also available. But more to the point, the worry about the rapid rise of both games and gamification is that they turn ants into grasshoppers, right here on earth. This is not a worry about productivity; on the contrary, gamification is supposed to increase it. It’s more about the solipsistic habit of eyeing up real-world tasks and collaborators as things to be weaved into fictional quests and challenges; to view them primarily as sources of short-term personal reward.