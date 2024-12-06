What is your most shameful memory of an argument over a board game? Though the details are blurry, mine involves the mid Nineties, a sister, a boyfriend, a bottle of tequila and a game of Trivial Pursuit. The subsequent emotional carnage put me off both tequila and trivia games for decades.
And it seems I’m not alone. We learnt this week from a survey of British players that full-blown rows during board games are an occupational hazard, with bending the rules a particular flashpoint. This probably reveals more about family dynamics than the devious British Character, though. Cheating is so often in the eye of the beholder; and especially after a few drinks, repeated outbreaks of petty bickering, and several failed attempts to name the capital of the Ivory Coast. Or so I hear anyway.
Despite posing such dangers, games are having a cultural moment. Tabletop games, we also learnt this week, are all the rage at chichi dinner parties arranged by the sort of person whose job title is “founder of a fashionable condiment brand”. There’s a board-game café in East London (obviously) and an artsy magazine devoted to the pursuit called Senet, tackling such pressing issues as “the tabletop theme of high-seas piracy” and — hinting at discord here too — “dealing with Alpha Players in your gaming group”.
Literally thousands of new titles are released every year, it seems, with something for progressives ( “in Biome, players aim to build diverse ecosystems and raise baby animals”) as well as conservatives (“Wokelandia is an educational, fun-with-friends battle between the Oppressors and the Oppressed. The first persxn with 100 oppression points wins!”). Fifty million people now play Dungeons and Dragons, apparently. Those without a Dungeon Master in their life to consult might well wonder: what is going on?
A feelgood answer — sort of — is that living in a dispersed digital world has left us “hungry” for “real-world connection and community”, something that’s provided by tangible boards, counters, and cards. A more jaundiced answer is that board games help you avoid talking in any depth to others, where you are all forced to be in the same room together and are nervous about being cancelled for your opinions. At least this way, your arguments can be about really important matters — like whether a helmet really counts as a weapon, or how long a burning cart would take to immolate the walls of a castle, given the viscosity of tar.
Another explanation — not necessarily competing with the last -— says that online gaming has been growing in popularity for decades, Covid lockdowns intensified the trend and brought in new cohorts of users; and now the vibe has finally spilled over into real world spaces as well. On this interpretation, we are not so much getting away from the online world as enacting it more vividly with the help of physical props.
