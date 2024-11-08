In any case, part of Mann’s evergreen genius is to show how, in ideological debates, binaries will tend to blur and categories crumble. His two champions intellectually cross-dress. They wrap themselves in contradictions. Both men’s gyrations now sound thoroughly familiar from social media, TV panels or campaign trails — early stirrings of the political whirlpool where liberationist progressives demand strict surveillance of words and deeds, while upholders of strong faith-based authority foment distrust, resentment, even insurrection. In an age of ever-proliferating polemics, warring camps may undermine not just one another but themselves. Naphta gleefully skewers Settembrini’s dream of a “capitalistic world republic” that champions freedom for both individuals and states but will require an all-powerful “bourgeois court of arbitration” to maintain harmony and control. Universal liberties will need, he insists, rigorous and intrusive policing.

As for the “democratic empire” of equality and progress for which the Italian idealist yearns, it rests on one absolute deity: money, whose tyrannical power is now “making life a veritable hell”. Among Mann’s many prophetic ironies, none feels more piquant than his decision to set The Magic Mountain in Davos. Now, each snowy January, a legion of plutocrats land there with their PR retinue of spinning Settembrinis to mix unelected power-brokering with liberal-democratic pieties at the World Economic Forum.

If Naphta exposes the muddles of Settembrini’s progressive humanism, he reveals some flagrant paradoxes of his own. With spooky prescience, Mann shows that the Jesuit’s devotion to divinely sanctioned unity and order might, in modern conditions, take the form not of stable conservatism but radical fervour. The reactionary morphs into the revolutionary. No passage strikes more of a knockout blow than the dawning realisation that Naphta’s disdain for “the political ideology of the bourgeoisie” has led him to espouse “the necessity of terror”. And that, at present, terror must take the form of the dictatorship of the proletariat. Bolshevism will hasten the advent of the anti-capitalist City of God. His church had always “inscribed radical overthrow upon its banner — destruction, root and branch”. Now, that banner may righteously be coloured in the deepest red.

Even in the early Twenties, Mann kept the keenest of eyes on the followers of both Hitler and Lenin. He saw, far earlier than most, how the foes of bourgeois liberalism might catch their common enemy in a vicious pincer movement. Naphta rails against the hypocrisy, duplicity and inequality of liberal humanism — “the freedom that has ruined the world” — in language found today more often on the Left than on the Right. And as often in the East as in the West: the recent Brics summit in Kazan gave the latest focus to Naphta-style arguments about the false claims and double standards of Euro-Atlantic corporate democracy. Meanwhile, the Jesuit’s invective against the illusion of “objective science”, and his contention that all secular knowledge and culture merely serves sectional interests, rhymes neatly with the anti-universalist doctrine of radical academia today.

Mann undoubtedly gives the witty, corrosive Naphta most of his best tunes. The character we first perceive as an arch-reactionary was actually derived not from any Right-wing thinker but from the Marxist critic and philosopher Georg Lukacs, who revered Mann. As for Mann, he felt, then dramatised, the Marxist’s hypnotic eloquence: he wrote of Lukacs that “For as long as he spoke he was right.” In comparison, Settembrini — “forever tooting his little horn of reason”, Hans thinks — comes across as a prolix and puffed-up bore. His mindset of “shabby bourgeoisosity”, with as “its sole objective… for a person to grow old, rich, happy and healthy”, lacks the stardust of heroism. Meliorist democracy looks, and sounds, dull and plain next to the glamour and danger of transformative upheaval. Maliciously, Mann gave Settembrini the rhetorical tics as his older brother (and fellow-writer) Heinrich, much more of a conventionally “progressive” public figure.

Naphta scorches, and seduces. Still, Mann understands that Settembrini should prevail. His own faith in democratic liberalism was no foregone conclusion. During the Great War he had written a grandiose tract in favour of a mystical German nationalism: his tortuous Reflections of an Unpolitical Man are far from the neutral testament that disingenuous title suggests. But by October 1922, when he gave a landmark speech in Berlin “On the German Republic”, he had made a lasting peace with democracy. Now, and ever after, he nailed his colours to the pluralistic mast as a Zivilisationsliterat: a member of the liberal literati. These days, some might just say “woke”. From the late Twenties, National Socialist propagandists sneeringly referred to his liberal disciples as the Thomasmänner, the Mann men. Their inspiration would leave Hitler’s Germany for exile as early as March 1933.

For Hans, Settembrini comes to stand for light, and life; Naphta for darkness and death. The latter realm still tempts him but, stranded in a snowstorm after a rash skiing expedition, Hans comes to acknowledge that “For the sake of goodness and love, man shall grant death no dominion over his thoughts”. However, The Magic Mountain assumes that the principles of life and death, freedom and order, will always need each other. Settembrini without Naphta subsides into flabby and invertebrate windbaggery — but Naphta without Settembrini may drown the world in fear and hate. The dialectic is all.