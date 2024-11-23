Ideology matters far more in the United States than in Europe. Over here, you won’t hear many politicians talking about “this great country of ours” or making pious allusions to God. In Brussels or Wolverhampton, you would simply stare at your shoes and wait for this kind of thing to stop.
The florid, high-pitched, hand-on-heart tone of American political discourse is religious at root. In fact, one can’t understand much about the USA without grasping how very godly the place is. The US and the UK are not only separated by the same language, as George Bernard Shaw commented, but by the question of metaphysics. Americans are more at ease with bulky abstractions such as freedom and divinely ordained rights than the more empirically-minded British. Some wit once remarked that it’s when religion starts to interfere with your everyday life that it’s time to give it up, which captures the British sense of these matters exactly. Religion in Britain rarely takes to the streets, but it does so all the time in the States. People talk about God over there as they talk about Gary Lineker over here. Anglican vicars, however, don’t rant on about the demonic forces controlling the Boy Scout Association as they’re too busy organising the village fete.
There is, of course, a vital historical difference at stake here. The United States is a profoundly Puritan society, and Puritans believe that everyday life should be subordinate to religious faith. Not long ago, it might have seemed that not much remained of this noble doctrine in the land of Las Vegas and Stormy Daniels beyond the high-minded tone that its political rhetoric borrows from the preachers. With the rise of the Maga Right, however, an ugly form of theocracy now threatens to engulf the country.
The Puritans are back in business with a vengeance, not least because they can boast of actually having founded the country. The US is still young enough to feel the vibrations of its revolutionary past, in which the God of Puritanism was on the side of subversion. Like all nations born in anti-colonial struggle, America’s origins are insurrectionary. Violence, dissent, anarchic individualism and a suspicion of state authority are thus built into its very fabric, unlike those parts of the world for which there is conservative order on the one hand and rebellion on the other. Anarchic individualism can always be channelled into the free market; but once that market gives way to the transnational corporation, which smacks of the same kind of absolute sovereignty as Church and monarch once did, it isn’t surprising that symptoms of insurrection should break out afresh.
We manage things rather differently over here. Britain was awash with religious ideology in the 17th century, as Puritan and revolutionary forces clashed with the established order and beheaded the king; but that order had had a long time to entrench itself, and so was able to come to terms with these unruly powers. Hence the legendary English talent for compromise and the middle way. Middle-class entrepreneurs began to marry into the nobility, while the sons of dukes were educated side by side with the sons of merchants in the public schools.
In America, by contrast, there was no such traditional order to temper revolutionary energies. This is one reason why ideology loomed so large, another being that you have to think big in order to make a revolution. This is why the French have far too many ideas, at least in the eyes of some of those in Dorking or East Grinstead. They have concepts while we have common sense. But it’s also because aristocrats find ideology vulgar and unnecessary. Gentlemen don’t need to argue about rights and property and political interests. They just feel these things in their bones.
Hence the great quarrel between Thomas Paine and Edmund Burke at the turn of the 18th century. Paine was deeply involved in both the French and American revolutions, and in his astonishingly popular The Rights of Man is much taken with abstract concepts of freedom and equality. For his part, Burke counters this seditious stuff with custom, habit, piety, tradition, affection and sentiment. If you have to argue about these things, you’ve already betrayed the fact that you don’t understand them. Ideas break skulls, whereas sentiments bind citizens together. An Irishman from a neglected, half-famished colony had to leap to the defence of aristocratic Britain against revolutionary France, just as the Irish had to write much of the nation’s great literature for it.