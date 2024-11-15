“It was a far cry from the stereotype among Westerners at the time about Japan’s conformism.”

But perhaps more important than Murakami’s rebellion was his universalism. He has a talent for depicting human relationships as uncertain and half-formed, forged and held together by silences and bemusement as much as by real meetings of minds. You don’t read Murakami for the quality of his dialogue but, when reading Norwegian Wood, there’s a sense that you understand both Japan and yourself a little better in the process.

A few years later, those who had charged Murakami with indulging in whimsy, while novelists such as Ōe reckoned with Japan’s wartime past, received a response of sorts. His 1995 The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle traversed scenes inspired by Japanese mythology and history: abandoned houses, old wells and the transcendent breaking into human life amid the mud and din of the Second World War’s battlefields.

This was the first time that Murakami had shouldered the kind of social responsibility that was expected of a Japanese novelist. Writing The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle from his home in the United States, he credited his turn towards his home country to the opportunity he had to view it from a distance. Kenzaburō Ōe thoroughly approved, serving on the committee that awarded Murakami the Yomiuri Literary Prize in 1995.

It was this sense of responsibility that brought Murakami back to Japan that same year, after two disasters that came within weeks of each other. In January, an earthquake killed more than 6,000 people. Then two months later, the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyō released sarin gas onto the Tokyo underground. Although far less deadly than the earthquake, the attack had a disturbing impact on Japan — the members of the cult turned out to be ordinary, intelligent young people who had become profoundly disillusioned with life in Japan. Interviewing victims of the attacks, Murakami reflected on what it meant for Japan in Underground (1997). It is perhaps his finest work of non-fiction to date and part of what he described as his mid-Nineties turn from “detachment” to “commitment” as a novelist. He began to take an interest in how social and political systems ensnare people, likening such systems in a 2009 speech to high walls against which people throw themselves like eggs.

As a young writer, Murakami never dreamt that he would become so big in the West, that bookshops would stage midnight openings to celebrate the release of his books. Much of the credit for this goes to his English translators, including Alfred Birnbaum and Jay Rubin. European audiences followed suit, via translations that were often made from the English rather than the original Japanese versions of Murakami’s work. His books have now been translated into more than 50 languages. Hardcore Murakami fans — “Harukists”, as they are known — will be pleased to discover that in Taiwan there is even a research centre dedicated to studying his oeuvre.

Across the late Nineties and early Noughties, Murakami continued to produce critically acclaimed novels. Eagerly awaited though each of these books were, commentators began to note a tendency for Murakami to return to favourite themes — inspiring a New York Times cartoonist to create Haruki Murakami Bingo, with entries including cats, cooking and ear fetishes.