For middle-aged Japanophiles, the recent Japan boom among the young can at times feel exhausting. Japanese pop, rapid and relentless, sounds like something put together by toddlers on a sugar binge. Meanwhile, the popularity in the West of manga and anime seems to rely on its combination of fighting, gore and interminable questing. But for those of us who first encountered Japanese culture during the comparatively laidback Nineties and early Noughties, it was all about films, food, chunky Nintendo cartridges — and Haruki Murakami, whose latest novel, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, is out this week.
To be a self-respecting Japan fan back in the Nineties meant moving on from our grandparents’ dark memories of the Second World War while rejecting as tourist-board nonsense the clichéd image of Japan as a place where high technology meets traditional values and aesthetics. To really “get” Japan, we were all earnestly certain, required effort. Many of us turned, for insights, to Japanese novelists in translation. In decades past, Yasunari Kawabata was a popular option. But the Nobel Prize-winning writer belonged to the old Japan: his classic 1948 work, Snow Country, was a paean to a country that was already passing away when he was a young man. Instead, we looked to Murakami as our literary key to the Japanese psyche.
There was a great irony in this. When Murakami first became a big name in Japan, thanks to the runaway success of Norwegian Wood in 1987, critics were quick to point out how un-Japanese he was. Born in 1949, during the postwar Allied Occupation of Japan, Murakami read European and American novels in English while at high school, studied drama at university and ran a jazz bar with his wife in Tokyo before going full-time as a writer. He had little time for Japanese literature, after hearing his parents — both of whom were teachers — go on about it ad nauseam while he was growing up.
Realising that all this had left him unable to write fiction in his native language, Murakami composed his early lines in English and then translated them back into Japanese. His relatively modest English vocabulary compelled him to write in short, simple sentences. A style was born, with which millions of readers around the world would one day become intimately familiar.
To Murakami’s legions of young fans, Norwegian Wood felt bracingly contemporary and cosmopolitan. It tells the story of a man in his mid-thirties, Toru Watanabe, who hears a rendition of The Beatles’ “Norwegian Wood” and is transported back to his youth in the Sixties: a heady era of student protests and intense and tragic friendships. The listlessness and longing that permeate the novel, as a group of young people try to make sense of their lives amid political turmoil and disappointment, struck a chord with readers not just in Japan but in Taiwan and South Korea, too: they had been through similar experiences during their countries’ democracy movements in the Eighties.
Murakami’s Japanese detractors, particularly those wedded to the country’s highbrow “pure literature” genre, dismissed his work as “odourless” and lacking any sense of place. With his interest in beer, coffee and jazz, and the relative absence of Japanese reference points in his work, Murakami seemed to be, as Theresa May might have put it, a citizen of nowhere. For Kenzaburō Ōe, winner of Japan’s coveted Akutagawa Prize in 1958 and the country’s second Nobel Prize for Literature in 1994, the problem was partly generational. Ōe singled out both Murakami and Banana Yoshimoto as young authors who, unlike their literary forebears who wrote about the tragedies of war, sold hundreds of thousands of books by pandering to a disaffected youth, “content to exist within a late adolescent or post-adolescent sub-culture”.
Views like these probably prevented Murakami from winning the Akutagawa Prize and being accepted into Japan’s literary establishment. He seems to have felt the rejection keenly, choosing to leave Japan in the mid-Eighties when a combination of critical hostility and growing popular celebrity became too much. He relocated first to Europe and later to the United States. Meanwhile, his fame spread from Japan and East Asia to the West, as readers of Norwegian Wood and his magical realist A Wild Sheep Chase thrilled at their encounter with cool and rebellious Japan. It was a far cry from the stereotype among Westerners at the time about Japan’s conformism.
