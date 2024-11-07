“This is a movement like no one’s seen before… the greatest political movement of all time… the most incredible political thing…” Donald Trump didn’t hold back in his victory speech. And though he is known for his rhetorical exaggerations, it will be difficult for anyone to disagree with him this time.
Amid the chorus of victory, however, choices will have to be made about the direction his populist force will take. MAGA has grown tremendously, co-existing uneasily with the party establishment, even as it has started to displace it, and incorporating new constituencies, with divergent interests and ideological orientations. Initially rooted in economic populism, MAGA now is a more unruly cultural movement united by loyalty to its leader. And as it returns to power, it stands at a crossroads.
How can MAGA avoid making the same mistakes of the first administration, while translating the popular energies it has awakened into a viable strategy? To do so, it must redefine itself once again: not just for winning but for wielding power in accordance with its own stated goals of controlling the border and rebuilding the country’s economic strength. Only a third iteration, MAGA 3.0, can fully realise the promise of Trump’s political revolution.
When Donald Trump first descended the escalator nine years ago, he opened his political career with a trail-blazing critique of globalisation with a focus on fixing America’s trade and immigration imbalances: MAGA 1.0. A radical strategy, at times its critiques of bipartisan corporate orthodoxy converged with Bernie Sanders and the populist-Left. The opening days of the first Trump Administration saw out-of-the-box proposals for a tax hike on the rich (put forward by Steve Bannon, of all people) and an expansion of public healthcare options for working-class Americans, as opposed to an Obamacare repeal.
But it was an unstable formulation. And it was soon folded into the same party leadership Trump initially opposed. The president essentially adopted Congressional Republicans’ tax cutting agenda as his own and abdicated any serious effort at comprehensive immigration reform, even coming to oppose Mandatory E-Verify under pressure from business lobbies.
Only with trade under the leadership of Robert Lighthizer did the administration seriously and consistently diverge from GOP strictures. Its final achievement was Operation Warp Speed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the greatest feats of executive action in modern times, which set the template for the Biden Administration’s industrial policy. But MAGA 1.0 was a largely stillborn revolution that never had much of a chance against a still entrenched old guard.
