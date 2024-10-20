And so began the process by which finance subsumed industry. While there had previously been a complementary relationship, a perverse dynamic of “uncreative destruction” now ensued. The drive toward material innovation that had once underpinned the industrial economy metastasised into a craze for noxious innovations in finance itself. Ever more complex financial products were created, and as a result the economy crashed in 2008.

As America divested its industries, Deng Xiaoping opened up China and provided a convenient market for low-end manufacturing. Indeed, “invent in California, make in China” was the new motto. Hoping to move from mere imitation to true innovation, China adopted precisely those principles which had gone out of fashion in the US. And its authoritarian leadership was able to execute a far more disciplined form of industrial capitalism, with hyper-focused, decades-long investment strategies that wouldn’t be possible in today’s Western economies. Even as Beijing joined the World Trade Organization in 1999 and formally accepted free trade principles, it continued to use a range of methods, such as subsidies, forced tech transfers, and manufacturing funds, for strategically important innovations like 5G and electric vehicles and batteries.

“Hoping to move from mere imitation to true innovation, China adopted precisely those principles which had gone out of fashion in the US.”

In America, capital became more averse to risky long-term investments. Businesses racked up short-term profits and hoarded the capital that should have been injecting back into the real economy. As a result, the US now has a “capital inertia” problem — it has abundant stores of accumulated capital (or a “savings glut”) that it can’t, or won’t, invest in large-scale projects such as re-industrialisation, automation, infrastructure, and energy development. This is the contradiction in American capitalism that holds back the next great wave of technological growth. It is the problem the next administration must attempt to solve: how to transition from capital inertia toward the capital intensity that characterised America’s industrial zenith.

The US is only now stumbling toward a proper industrial policy in which innovations can theoretically be diffused en masse, but policymakers still have not rediscovered how to do it.

America’s efforts are hamstrung by the expectation that it should be the US government writing the checks, spending taxpayer dollars (or issuing endless tax credits), and by and large assuming the bulk of the fiscal burden, which can’t be sustained either fiscally or politically.

The federal government, then, has to devise bold new ways of restarting capital intensity. Public development and infrastructure banks, for example, could lighten the burden of risk for the financial sector: by directing and de-risking investments, these public-private institutions can be used to forcefully restimulate the financial industry out of its current atrophied condition. Such concentrations of capital could directly fund economic development, just like Alexander Hamilton’s creation of a national bank did in 1791. State contracts can employ firms to build the promised new cities or manufacturing facilities, restarting the virtuous circle of technological development. As the federal government facilitated the construction of canals, railroads, and highways in previous centuries, so too could it build the vertiports needed to host tomorrow’s flying cars, or at least the expanded energy grid needed to power electric vehicles.

In this scenario, through a reformed and revitalised capitalism that takes innovation seriously, Americans could begin to not just have “nice things” again, but also resilient infrastructure and industrial base. And in a century when both geopolitical competition with China and extreme weather events like Milton are set to intensify, the ability to build will be more than a necessity.