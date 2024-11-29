According to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s housekeeper her employer “likes it quite stiff”. It turns out she’s talking about the starched crease on his boxer shorts but it might as well have been his attitude to the proverbial upper lip.
We learn just how stiff in Meet the Rees-Moggs — arriving onscreen next week — as strangers shout aggressively at the infamous politician as he crosses the road or buys his daily chocolate éclair from Greggs. In return, they invariably get a polite “thank you!” and an awkward little wave. In the run-up to July’s General Election, someone writes “POSH TWAT” in marker pen on a Vote Conservative sign outside his mother’s house. With insistent amusement, Rees-Mogg jokes to his family that the culprit must be “very easy to spot”: “an angry socialist giant who has a very vulgar knowledge of language”.
The man seems absolutely determined not to take anything personally, ever. And his loyal wife Helena is equally stoic, sporting the sort of highborn expressionlessness and barely moving mouth that the lower classes can only hope to achieve with Botox. “Other careers are available,” she murmurs to two of the couple’s six children after warning them about their father’s impending election defeat, after 14 years as an MP. Later, she tells the camera resolutely: “As Churchill said, KBO.”
But just why do people detest her husband so much? In the past, protestors have thrown bottles at him. Random passers-by have told his children that their father is a “horrible person” and that “lots of people hate him”. For the second year running, he appears on The New European “shit list” — out this week — dedicated to rooting out “the sneaky, the snobbish, and the snide”. Indeed, the new TV series is predicated on the idea that Rees-Mogg is “one of the most divisive politicians in Britain”, as stated in the title sequence.
Yet the first two programmes do nothing much to explain the animosity. Instead we get a Great British Bake Off-style portrait of an amusingly donnish oddball, complete with an arch-sounding pizzicato soundtrack in case we didn’t already get the point. In the interactions we see between Rees-Mogg and others, it’s as if half his mind is whirling away on some other thing entirely. When Jacob was first courting Helena, she tells us, she couldn’t think of much else. He, meanwhile, was gazing lovingly into his wife-to-be’s eyes and seeing her ancestor Thomas Wentworth the 1st Earl of Strafford, by far and away his favourite adviser to King Charles I.
We also get to see Catholic Jacob in his own private chapel, rhyming “Mass” with “arse” and showing off his reliquary, which includes a bit of Thomas More’s hair shirt. There’s a scene with the whole family dressed in black tie at the dinner table, three small boys included. And then there’s Jacob inadvertently giving the lie to Conservative fears about what’s bound to happen under a nanny state, as his own ever-indulgent nanny Veronica lets him off from eating his vegetables. Now ancient, she is filmed ministering to young Alfred, Anselm, and Sixtus the sixth and last — each of them approaching the Platonic form of the adorably naughty schoolboy — while the elder three Rees-Moggs are off at boarding school.
