In many ways, Dundrum looks like the average Irish village. There’s a family butcher, a pub called Bertie’s, and rows of squatting slate-grey terraces. Yet walk down the R505, where Dundrum melts into the hedgerows of County Tipperary, and you’ll soon spot something else. There, outside Dundrum House, is an anti-migrant camp. Established back in August, locals are fighting the planned settlement of 277 refugees, with the former hotel set to be converted into an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre.
Beyond this protest in the fields, though, what’s really striking about the Dundrum camp are the signs. There’s a Trumpist riff — “Make Dundrum Great Again” — but also splashes of offbeat humour. One poster borrows from Father Ted. “Careful Now!” it says. “Down with this sort of thing.” Another shows the late Richard Harris, in a still from a classic film, advising an interloper to be “a Good Yank and go Home!” The same banner includes two other notes. “Yes to Ukrainians, Golf Club, Gym Venue,” says one. “No to Racism and IPAS Centre,” proclaims the other.
This, then, is Irish populism on the eve of Friday’s election: idiosyncratic, humorous, keen to distinguish anti-migrant fears from straightforward racism. Just like the impromptu camp at Dundrum, meanwhile, this is a movement that’s basically from the grassroots, even as it contains a deep well of historical perspective. And if it’s unlikely to enjoy success in the short term, the bubbling rage at Dundrum is sure to secure concrete expression sooner or later, especially in a country with a robust tradition of political outsiders — and especially if the triumph of populism across the Atlantic destabilises Ireland still further.
For years, Ireland was the great political outlier. Let other countries have Brexit or Le Pen: Éire remained aloof. And if the latest polls are to be believed, populism won’t sweep the Dáil on Friday either. Fine Gael, headed by the incumbent Taoiseach Simon Harris, is currently at 19%. Fianna Fáil, Harris’s coalition partners, are on 21%, just one point ahead of the Sinn Féin opposition. Given, moreover, that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have already announced they’ll stick to their coalition agreement, the political centre will likely hold for now.
But if the headline results on Friday are likely to indicate business as usual — Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil have been permanent fixtures of Irish government for 100 years — the status quo is hardly stable. That’s clear enough from media coverage in the run-up to the election, with many reports focused on the nation’s simmering discontent, healthy government finances and solid economic growth of 2% notwithstanding. You get the same sense listening to the Irish themselves: according to the European Social Survey, the average Irish voter rates their satisfaction with their country’s democracy at a mere 5.9 out of 10.
How can this unhappiness be explained? One obvious factor is immigration: of both economic migrants and refugees seeking asylum. Having been a net exporter of people for over 150 years, net migration into Ireland now stands at almost 75,000 per year, with a fifth of those now living in Ireland having been born elsewhere. In particular, there has been a notable rise in the number of people seeking asylum, with the rate jumping by 94% in the first six months of 2024 alone.
