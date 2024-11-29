Ireland has a strange effect on the English. A fantasy land so near and yet so far; at once foreign and, in some intangible sense, never entirely so. “Lonely in Ireland, since it was not home,” reflected Philip Larkin in Belfast, let alone Dublin. And yet, the “strangeness made sense… we were in touch”.
Now, unlike in Larkin’s time, and contrary to the popular imagination, there is almost no discernible anti-Irish sentiment in Britain. Gone is the time when a respectable figure such as J.B. Priestley could openly fantasise about exiling Ireland’s huddled masses from England’s western ports. “What a grand clearance there will be,” he wrote. “What a fine exit of ignorance and dirt and drunkenness and disease.” Priestley’s respectable heirs today, if anything, see the English in such light and Ireland as a model of solid sober government.
It is difficult to see Ireland in any other light as it goes to the polls to elect a new government. Whatever problems it has, and it has many, the great structural question dividing Irish politics is now, essentially, how much of its enormous fiscal surplus to set aside to cope with the potential shock of a Trump presidency. Of all the problems to have, this, it is fair to say, is not the worst.
No matter how often British observers try to dismiss Ireland’s wealth as some kind of tax dodge, the reality is that most of Ireland really is richer than most of England — as anyone who spends even the briefest amount of time there can attest. This fact alone stands as a painful rebuke to the British state which does not provoke anywhere near as much self-reflection as it should. Ireland fought a war to leave the UK when it was the poorest part of these islands. It is now richer than the country it left behind. It is not only the Scots who should be angry about this.
Nevertheless, there is something fraudulent about Ireland’s success today that, like the country itself, is eerily familiar to the English observer. In 1997, fresh from his landslide election victory, Tony Blair wowed the Labour Party conference in Brighton with a vision of a future Britain would lead. In the great globalised economy that had emerged from the ashes of the Cold War, Blair argued, Britain would become a “beacon” for the rest of the world to follow, combining the best of America’s economic dynamism with Europe’s social conscience. With the City of London as its beating heart, so the story went, Britain had all the ingredients for success in the 21st century: an open and flexible economy supported by a well-educated, liberal and tolerant people happy in their own multicultural skin. While this fantasy has long since crumbled in Britain, it remains modern Ireland’s comforting mythos.
When observing Ireland from afar, then, the temptation is to see it as the last citadel of a lost Fukuyaman world: Byzantine Constantinople just before the fall, naively getting on with its life behind the walls that will soon be breached. Perhaps this is why Ireland’s political class is so admired by Britain’s lonely podcast centrists who spend their time lamenting the loss of the civilised pre-crash world in which they felt comfortable. Ireland, to these characters, remains recognisable: living proof that their world view is not out of date as they wander lonely in an England that is no longer home.
One element not mentioned in this article is Irish emigration. James Joyce wrote “Ireland is the old sow that eats her farrow.” Many of it’s brightest left because of entrenched corruption which promoted the descendants of the original 1916 – 1922 revolutionaries in to a pernicious upper class. They now inhabit the three political parties dispensing largesse to their members. Another revolution is certainly overdue.