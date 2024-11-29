Yet, the fragility of the Irish settlement is there for all to see. As Silicon Valley’s tax-avoiding bridgehead into the European Union, Ireland is particularly exposed to the geopolitical world now coming into being. Indeed, it is noticeable how clearly this has been understood and expressed during the campaign this year.

On immigration, too, there are obvious parallels with Britain. The flip side of Ireland’s position as a great floodplain for global capital, is that it must also be a place for people to arrive too. A country of just 5 million, Ireland’s net migration is now running at around 80,000 — far lower than the 600,000-1 million that have come to Britain in most recent years, but proportionately higher. With a housing crisis that is, if anything, even more acute than in Britain, the conditions for popular revolt are clearly visible, even if you discount the riots that gripped Dublin after a naturalised immigrant attacked primary school children with a knife.

None of this means Ireland will fall or even necessarily falter. There’s every chance the second Trump term will be as insubstantial as the first, tinkering at the edges of global trade without changing its fundamentals. Perhaps Ireland will not reveal the emptiness of Blair’s prophecy but become its ultimate realisation, Britain’s inheritance transferred to Ireland in some cosmic display of imperial karma.

Beyond mere economics, Ireland’s politics offers plenty of other notes of caution for those in the Starmer government who will be keeping a close eye on developments today. The first is that no matter how impressive Ireland’s economic performance has been in recent years, there remains a deep malaise in the country that is entirely recognisable. On questions of housing, immigration and public services, the anger of the Irish public is as tangible and acute as it is in the UK, while also being gripped by the same intuitive sense that its political class have become so distant they no longer appear to like the opinions of its own citizens.

Perhaps this, too, is the price of wealth. I have been struck in the past by how approachable its political class seemed. Attending the Irish Derby in the late 2000s, I was able to walk up to the then Taoiseach, Brian Cowen, to ask him a question — largely unthinkable in Britain. Cowen was, of course, deeply unpopular for his role in the financial crash, the unlucky figure left standing when the music stopped. Still, looking back, he was a recognisable Fianna Fáiler. Simon Harris, today’s Fine Gael Taoiseach, represents Ireland’s new generation of leaders, tetchy and unpopular, seemingly unable to cope with direct contact with the people.

“Simon Harris, today’s Fine Gael Taoiseach, represents Ireland’s new generation of leaders, tetchy and unpopular, seemingly unable to cope with direct contact with the people.”

The defining moment of the election campaign was a toe-curling encounter in a Cork supermarket when a tearful care worker accused Harris of ignoring those, like her, who worked for low wages looking after the disabled. “No you weren’t,” Harris replied, only for the lady to persist. “You’ve done nothing for us, our people are suffering,” she continued, voice quavering. “That’s not true to say that,” Harris replied, now getting frustrated. At that point, as the lady continued to complain, Harris simply offered his hand and turned away from her, only to then double back as if he realised he’d made a terrible mistake. “You’re not a good man,” the lady then muttered, now beginning to sob. “Okay, well if you think I’m not a good man”, Harris then muttered before walking away for good leaving onlookers to mutter, shame. This remarkable exchange, captured on video, has torpedoed Harris’s campaign, with his party slumping in the polls as a result.