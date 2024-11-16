Donald Trump is back in the White House — and among Democrats, the blame game has already begun. Nancy Pelosi, for instance, has claimed that Joe Biden should have held off supporting Kamala Harris, instead encouraging an open primary. Harris had barely started her farewell address before Bernie Sanders issued a statement condemning the Democrats for abandoning working people. Yet amid the wallowing recriminations, there’s a risk that the progressive wing of American politics sees its recent defeat only as a function of the last six months.
In truth, though, their weaknesses were clear four years ago. For while Trump was certainly defeated in 2020, this had little to do with his policy programme, or even his personal ratings. Rather, it is likely that he only lost because of a pandemic no one foresaw, and one that’s unlikely to boost his enemies again soon. This fact has lessons both for Trump himself, and for his opponents.
The strongest evidence that Trump could have won four years ago is the result of the election itself. Between 2016 and 2020, the once-and-future president improved his share of the popular vote from 46.1% to 46.8%. That, to be sure, was well short of the 51.2% that Biden won. But what counts in presidential elections isn’t the popular vote but the electoral college. And here the 2020 race was much closer. Four years ago only 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin prevented a tie in the electoral college.
Quite aside from the historical drama of such an outcome — the electoral college has never been tied in US history — America’s arcane federal constitution means the election would have gone to the House of Representatives. Each state delegation would have cast one vote for president. In 2020, the Democrats had a majority in the House, but Republicans had a 26-23 majority of state delegations, and almost certainly would have voted for a second Trump term.
But without Covid, the 2020 race might not have been that close. On the eve of the pandemic, Trump was in a remarkably strong position. For one thing, the Mueller Commission report had discredited claims that the president owed his 2016 victory to Russian interference. For another, the first of the two partisan impeachments by the Democrats had failed. A decade after the Great Recession, the economy was recovering, and Trump’s popularity ratings rose to 49%. Then Covid struck. During the pandemic, Trump’s favourability ratings slumped. In hindsight, his handling of the disaster was far from a failure, resulting in the rapid government-backed mass production of vaccines via Operation Warp Speed. But the same alliance of Democratic politicians and establishment journalists that had falsely accused him of being a Putin stooge now hysterically called him a mass murderer, personally responsible for every Covid death in the United States.
No less striking, the pro-Democratic media twisted Trump’s comments to falsely claim that he favoured injecting bleach into Americans, disingenuously suggesting that he supported prescribing “livestock dewormer” to patients. That sounds bad until you realise he meant ivermectin: a drug prescribed across Latin America, as well as by some doctors in the US itself. Sued by some American physicians, who claimed its public pronouncements had hurt their practices, the Food and Drug Administration agreed to pay out in a settlement in March 2024. Among other things, they implicitly apologised for the 2021 tweet that warned people: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all, stop it.”
