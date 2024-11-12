While Donald Trump told Americans they were right to feel angry about their economic woes, the Democrats told them they were wrong to feel that way. The election result shows which message voters appreciated most.
A road trip across the United States reveals how much of its heartland is now desolate. Once-proud towns struggle to keep their post offices, and shopping malls open amid rising homelessness and an epidemic of deaths of despair. Trailer parks, Amazon warehouses and the odd giant prison occupy vast tracts of once-happier vistas. Meanwhile, prosperous city dwellers fly over these wastelands as they commute from one ultra-rich, usually coastal, city to another. How did America get into this sorry state?
It’s a far cry from the Golden Age of American capitalism. In the two decades after the Second World War, the United States was a surplus country. As Europe and Japan lay in ruins, US authorities not only fixed exchange rates between the dollar and the currencies of its allies, but also sent huge quantities of dollars to them (both as aid and loans) so that friendly foreigners could afford to buy American goods. With these two bold moves, America dollarised Europe and Japan.
The Bretton Woods system worked because the US surplus meant that, with every Cadillac, every Westinghouse fridge, every Boeing jet that European and Japanese customers imported from America, the dollars sent to Europe and to Japan were being repatriated. It was a mutually advantageous global recycling process.
But then, at the height of the Vietnam War, two developments changed everything. Firstly, the productivity of American factories fell behind those of Germany and Japan, causing the US trade balance to slip into the red. America was now importing more than it was exporting. Secondly, a large amount of the dollars the Pentagon was spending on the Vietnam war ended up in European and Japanese banks. A constant flood of dollars was therefore leaving America’s shores to form dollar lakes in Europe and Japan.
This money ended up in foreign central banks. For a while, America’s trading partners took advantage of the fixed exchange rate of their currency to swap their dollars for their own currency or to buy gold at a fixed exchange rate. But, in August 1971, President Nixon blew this system up.
The Deutschmark and the yen, along with many foreign currencies, skyrocketed. Foreign central banks did not know what to do with the dollars in their vaults. If, for example, the Bundesbank were to use these dollars to buy Deutschmark, the demand for the German currency would increase, damaging Germany’s exports. So, foreign central banks decided to use their dollars to buy US government debt.
