Thus it began. The US trade deficit financed, indirectly, the US government, while providing foreign capitalists with the demand they needed for net exports to America. In turn, the Germans, Japanese, Saudis and the like took their dollars to the US to buy government debt, real estate in New York, California and Miami, as well as shares in the very few companies that Washington allowed them to purchase.

And this is why, a decade later, Ronald Reagan’s unfunded tax cuts did not cause inflation or a dollar crisis. The increase in the US government deficit boosted world demand and oiled the wheels of financialisation. Foreign capitalists bought more debt and more real estate. Asset prices rose across America. While Reagan basked in the glory, America was becoming an expensive place to do business in.

Around the time of American financialisation, Deng Xiaoping was opening up China, a move Washington welcomed. As China entered this strange global dollar-recycling mechanism — one driven by US trade and government deficits — Chinese development both benefitted from and turbocharged it. But that’s when US conglomerates had an epiphany: with America becoming an expensive place for business, why not send their production lines to China in search of much cheaper land and labour? Even the dollars that Chinese business collected eventually returned to America, bolstering the US government budget, the Wall Street banks, and the realtors on America’s East and West Coasts.

A Chinese official once, unofficially, described all this to me as a lucrative Dark Deal between US rentiers, US conglomerates, the US government and Chinese capitalists. And the losers? Mainly, the American working and middle classes. Not to mention global stability. For as the tsunami of debt-dollars swamped Wall Street, its bankers discovered fiendishly complicated ways to bet on asset prices and, catastrophically, on each other’s bets. These debt-fuelled bets eventually caved, yielding the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

Barack Obama became president by promising voters to come to the aid of the many victims of the crisis while punishing the few who had caused it. Tragically, he did the exact opposite. In the swiftest political betrayal in American history, Obama appointed to the Treasury the very men (Tim Geithner and Larry Summers) who had allowed Wall Street to go berserk. Their remit was to bail out the criminal bankers and impose austerity on most Americans. In this light, Mr Trump owes his political career to Mr Obama.

Taking a longer view from the Seventies to today, who lost the most from the aforementioned Dark Deal? The answer is: the majority of Americans, 60% of whom live paycheck-to-paycheck and can barely afford a house or even the bare necessities.