Yes, there is a religious point to be made — though not all opponents of assisted dying are religious. I believe human life is sacred, that we are all made in the image and likeness of God. This basic point has been a bedrock of the Western attitude towards how we are called to treat each other. It has been the fundamental starting point for our ethics for well over a thousand years. This week, though, a former personal trainer with a degree in fitness and health-related exercise from Leeds Beckett University is proposing a private members motion that will overturn perhaps the most basic of our moral and philosophical presuppositions — and Parliament will have only a few hours to debate it.

With what will we replace this ultimate theological grounding for human value? Perhaps the answer is economics. I am grateful to Matthew Parris for saying this out loud in The Times a few months back. Clarifying a utilitarian approach to human value, Parris is clear: “Social and cultural pressure will grow on the terminally ill to hasten their own deaths so as ‘not to be a burden’ on others or themselves. I believe this will indeed come to pass. And I would welcome it.” He continues: “It may sound brutal, but I don’t apologise for the reductivist time with which this column treats human beings as units — in deficit or surplus to the collective.”

We are on the cusp of a fundamental redefinition of what it is to be human. This is one of those areas where the idea of God has served us well, a corner stone of treating human beings as of ultimate value. Opponents of assisted dying are trying to downplay this point, and I understand why. Strategically, religion isn’t a great debate winner, especially at the moment. But make no mistake, what is at stake here is a profound shift in the way we understand ourselves. Western culture has been founded on the idea that God is the ultimate guarantor of the value of human life, that human beings are metaphysically special.

We are about to trade all this in for “human beings as units — in deficit or surplus to the collective”. Human value will now be plotted on an Excel spreadsheet. Theology gives way to economics. This is the brave new world the humanists have been arguing for. And, sure, there will be a few lucky ones who get to end their last few days by slipping away quietly on a barbiturate cloud. But it will be the poor and the vulnerable who will suffer most.