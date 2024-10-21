Russia has played a driving role in the Brics’ evolution, instrumental in the initial formation of the group, the hosting of its first summit, the admission of South Africa, and the subsequent push for expansion. Positioned as a mediator between China and India, Russia has managed to maintain a key role within the organisation, making it a vital player in any institutional leap forward.

Now Russia has set the bloc a new strategic goal: de-dollarisation. The sanctions against Russia and the freezing of its assets by Western powers have underscored the need for financial independence, making the de-dollarisation agenda not just aspirational but a necessity — not just for Russia but for other countries as well. The main response so far from the rest of the Brics has been to increasingly settle their international trade in national currencies rather than the dollar, with remarkable outcomes: the volume of trade settled in the currencies of member nations has already surpassed that of dollar-based transactions.

But aside from the creation of the New Development Bank (NDB), which operates as an alternative to Western financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, little has been done so far in terms of creating a valid alternative to the Western international financial-monetary infrastructure — a new Bretton Woods, so to speak. Could Kazan mark the beginning of a new era in this respect? So far details have been sparse, but in recent months speculation has been rife about the Brics’ plan to launch, possibly during the summit, a full-blown new global monetary ecosystem.

This would include a much-touted “Brics currency” — a unit of account used to settle international transactions and manage balance-of-payment problems, not to be confused with an actual supranational currency à la euro — as well as a groundbreaking blockchain-based international payment system aimed at providing an alternative to existing global financial systems, such as Swift, and the dollar-based financial infrastructure. The system would use blockchain technology to enable secure, transparent and immutable payment transactions across Brics member countries. Blockchain’s decentralised nature would eliminate the need for a central intermediary, making cross-border payments more efficient and less susceptible to censorship or interference from external entities.

The proposed payment system would not only support the de-dollarisation agenda but also provide a much-needed financial safety net for countries facing Western sanctions. If successful, this initiative could become the cornerstone of a new, decentralised global financial order that relies on digital technologies to challenge the dominance of the dollar. As Oleg Barabanov, programme director of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, explains, this “could be the first step towards truly strengthening de-dollarisation within the Brics and broader non-Western world”. At the same time, countries “will retain full sovereign control over the traditional currencies of the Brics countries”.

Of course, this programme presents political as well as technical challenges. It’s important to note that not all the member states are on the same page on this issue. While Russia and China (also) want to use the Brics as a means to challenge the global dominance of the US — hence Russia’s insistence on the need for the new payment system to be completely decoupled from the dollar — not all members agree with this adversarial approach. Countries such as India, Saudi Arabia or Turkey are arguably more interested in rearranging the seats around the global table rather than building a new dining room altogether. But at a time of growing power bloc rivalry — and as the West leans more and more towards an “either you’re with us or against us” zero-sum mentality — how long will they be able to keep a foot in both shoes?