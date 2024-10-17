To people of ascetic sensibilities, this might seem a negligible price to pay for health; but then again, ascetics are unlikely to need Mounjaro or Wegovy in the first place. In contrast, we constitutionally sybaritic types tend to place enormous importance in life on the sensory joy and comforting reassurance which food can bring, an enthusiasm which evidently crosses cultures, culinary tastes, and pay packets. Unless you are literally starving, food is practically the one daily pleasure in life you can reliably count on, be the fare grand or humble; and if it wasn’t for the prospect of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, some of us wouldn’t bother getting out of bed at all. Indeed, along with what has become known as an “Ozempic face” and an “Ozempic butt” — both unfortunately drooping — there is now talk of an “Ozempic personality” to match, involving anhedonia, depression, and a loss of libido.

“The economy will boom, replete with newly svelte and mentally balanced workers skipping happily into work each day. Or that seems to be the plan, at least.”

The counterargument says that obese people are often fed up with obsessing about food in one way or another; and that regaining mobility means they will be free to get out and about, and so discover less one-dimensional sources of personal meaning instead. Maybe so. But testimonies suggest that old fondnesses are not so much permanently extinguished by the drug as temporarily quashed.

The woman who used to think Doritos looked like socks reported that, after quitting the drug, “everything came back full force”; “all the crazy cravings that I’ve struggled with for the sweets, the junk food.” Another said: “Suddenly it was like my body woke up and discovered, ‘Hey, I like bread’”. In some cases, it is thought that people will need to become lifelong Mounjaro users in order to avoid relapsing into enjoying food again — a tragic indictment of late modernity if ever there was one.

Indeed, to me the most interesting issues arise when we consider what kind of society we inadvertently might be creating in future, by introducing such ruthlessly effective weight-loss drugs at scale now. Politicians, it seems, aren’t properly exploring the landscape of nearby possible worlds. If, for instance, without pharmaceuticals such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, just over a quarter of us are likely to become obese at some point — the current figure — then this also suggests that, with access to the drugs, a quarter of us are going to become indifferent to food and perhaps even vaguely nauseated by it, in some cases for life.

What then is going to happen to the nation’s restaurants and pubs? What will happen to regular family meals round the dinner table, nearly a thing of the past anyway as many of us favour mindless mastication in front of the telly? What about luxury food products, presently coveted as obvious temptations and sold to the public as such — and to the companies and industries that produce them? It seems to me you can’t chemically neuter a huge part of the population’s taste buds and not see swingeing social effects elsewhere.

Another interesting question concerns notions of personal responsibility. At the moment, there is still too much emphasis on personal choice for obesity in many people’s minds, with structural features such as addictive hidden sugars and contributory environmental factors being improperly discounted. Equally, it would be an overstatement to say there was nothing an individual could do to change his or her shape.