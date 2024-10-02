“Everybody’s got a plan,” Mike Tyson once said, “until they get punched in the face.” The American media’s plan for last night’s vice-presidential debate between Senator J.D. Vance and Governor Tim Walz was that the two running mates would, all at once, throw punch after punch at each other while, between blows, vying to come across as America’s favourite heartland dad. Instead, the media itself got it right in the smacker. The soporific exchange was more like this: everybody’s got a punch ready until they get weighed down with a script.
Call it the Y2k debate, after the supposed “Y2k” computer bug that people feared would cause computers to crash when the clock struck midnight on the last night of 1999, causing widespread chaos and destruction. In the event, it was just another New Year. It was supposed to showcase pugilism and fireworks as the two embodiments of the countries’ enmities and divisions finally met face to face and lunged at each other for the glory of the respective tops of their tickets. But the match was so anticlimactic that Walz lightly scratching his nose — an old Method-acting technique — took on the proportions of a political event.
And, indeed, the seemingly spontaneous bit of being human was a refreshing break from Walz sticking so closely to what he had been told to say that he didn’t seem to have had time to work through and fully comprehend what he was saying. Repeating his oft-told account of meeting with the parents of children who had been killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, Walz said, “I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters. I’ve seen it.” He didn’t come across as a huggable Midwestern dad so much as someone, like Kamala Harris herself, who had been caught in one of the most improbable rip tides in American history and swept out into water far over his head. Again and again, as Vance talked, Walz stared at him in a kind of panic over how he was going to respond. And when he did respond, he seemed astonished at the fact that he was actually speaking himself.
For all Vance’s porcelain poise, in contrast to Walz’s near hysteria, Vance stumbled in the opposite direction, toward a sort of Ivy-League passive-aggressive self-consciousness about his manners. He suddenly turned ingratiating toward his opponent, whom he had been maligning on the campaign trail for months. Walz: “I’ve enjoyed tonight’s debate, and I think there was a lot of commonality here.” Vance: “Me too, man.”
The sudden lurch from campaign-hustings vitriol to two playground adversaries making nice in the principal’s office should not have been a surprise. What used to be called “woke”, and now is a treacly national style, is really nothing more than a super-Darwinian society adapting to ever more virulent forms of competition and one-upmanship by turning the display of virtue — in this case, a fireworks display of reasonableness and respect — into a lethal social weapon.
Or to couch it in psychological terms, it is the political form of narcissistic mirroring. That occurs when someone who is unable to relate to another person on an intuitive, emotional level simply reflects back to the other person the latter’s own identity. Since such mirroring is the result of calculation rather than connection, it usually masks intense hostility, even hatred. This is why, in America for the past couple of decades, “empathy” has become sort of a celebrity emotion, as opposed to sympathy. If you feel sympathy toward someone, you both understand them and feel concern for them. Being empathetic is merely knowing how to impersonate someone. Last night, Walz and Vance oozed toxic empathy.
“The tragedy in the pathetic comedy of last night was this anti-debate’s revelation of the vacuum at the heart of American power, and of the country’s growing helplessness to protect itself as history rushes to fill it.”
Pretty dramatic description of what was to my ear a pedestrian and anodyne debate specifically and an unremarkable election in general. Having been a master debater myself in high school decades ago, I don’t think debates are a good way to judge a political candidate’s fitness for office. They are too artificial, too staged, too unrepresentative of what a government official does in office.
Better I think to look at resumes. Do that this election and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz look terrible. Neither one of them has any real leadership experience like you would get running a big business or state, or the country. Nor does JD Vance. I wouldn’t want to see any of those three in the Oval Office.
Donald Trump has the executive experience — the ability to get things done — that looks a lot like what people like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Elizabeth Holmes have. It’s a rare talent that debates will never show, but it’s not hard to judge if you look for the right signs. And Donald Trump, for all his faults, has it.
That said, I don’t think it will much matter who wins this election. Both parties seem intent on practicing industrial policy, and enlarging the role of government in the economy. Both spend too much without any concern for the future.