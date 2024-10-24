In his 1991 song “New Jack Hustler”, Ice T tells a tale that was already a gangsta rap cliche when the song was released — a narrator’s first-person story of his career as a successful seller of drugs, a busy killer of criminal rivals, a prolific gatherer of cash money, and a stubborn survivor in a milieu of regular murder. The song consists of dozens of ostensibly rhyming couplets. Few of them read quite as well on the page as they sound in Ice T’s cranky-old-man delivery, but this one is kind of snappy: “All I think about is keys and Gs/Imagine that, me workin’ at Mickey D’s.” Ice T is doing two notable things here. He’s borrowing his lyrical flow from Rakim (of Erik B and Rakim), which shows good taste if not comparable talent or originality, and he’s justifying his narrator’s glamorous but desperate and probably suicidal way of life by contrasting it with a job at McDonald’s.

The idea of working at McDonald’s generally carries this meaning in American culture. It’s one option of a tough choice, part of a bargain that’ll probably be a bummer either way. It’s McDonald’s or unemployment. McDonald’s or welfare. McDonald’s or getting kicked out of your mom’s house. Ice T’s depiction of this bargain is extreme in its terms, but it captures something that, even when the choices aren’t so stark, often attaches to the McDonald’s option — a hint of shame, because you’ve tumbled into the unhappy trope. You’re workin’ at Mickey D’s. It’s not really the worst job you can have, but, when people think of the worst job you can have, a lot of them think of McDonald’s. The idea of working in the back flipping burgers and dunking fries in spattering grease is pretty bad. But, especially for someone like Ice T’s ghetto hustler, working in front has to be much worse. Standing at a cash register when your boys roll in, wearing a brown uniform and a paper hat and mouthing an obsequious question scripted in a distant office, must be something like the existential death Hegel imagined in his master-slave dialectic, when the man who values survival over status surrenders himself to the man who values status over survival.

Given all this, it’s wild to see a campaign battle between America’s two presidential candidates over which of them can more believably claim the exalted mantle of having worked at McDonald’s. In case you haven’t kept up with the drama, it grows from a claim by Kamala Harris that, during the summer of 1983, she worked at one in Alameda, California, where, she’s said, she “did fries”. Harris first mentioned her McDonald’s job in 2019, and has brought it up several times this year. Alas, no one has produced reliable evidence to confirm this item from her work history, and Trump has seized on this tiny epistemic void, her McDonald’s job hovering in its limbo of unconfirmability, to mount his own much splashier, much Trumpier claim: Harris is lying about having worked at McDonald’s. And then, to more fully exploit this moment of uncertainty, Trump visited a closed McDonald’s in the small town of Feasterville, in the swing state of Pennsylvania, and exuberantly pretended to work there for 15 minutes. The crowds outside, Trump said as he dunked sliced potatoes in boiling grease, were huge. His very brief McDonald’s stint was a big success.

“It’s McDonald’s or unemployment. McDonald’s or welfare. McDonald’s or getting kicked out of your mom’s house.”

Now, the first question to clear up, the question Ice T’s hustler would probably want answered, is why the hell anyone would pretend to work at McDonald’s, or lie about having worked there, or brag about it at all, however honestly. In Harris’s case, there are two slightly different answers. In 2019, it would have made sense as a way of appealing to the progressive voters she thought controlled her path to the Democratic presidential nomination. Working at McDonald’s would be a badge of low or oppressed status, especially for a female or uterus-having candidate of colour, and badges of low or oppressed status were valued highly by progressives of the time, especially when worn by people who are also, in the more conventional terms of education and employment and cultural refinement, undeniably high status. In October 2024, the calculation is slightly different. Instead of advertising her erstwhile low status as a fast-food worker, as a way of cementing her claim to high status as a progressive politician, Harris would like her former job at McDonald’s to endear her to the working-class voters she needs in crucial swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan. (That “working class” in Pennsylvania is now signified by a french-fryer job at a rural McDonald’s rather than unionised work in a Pittsburgh steel factory is something to pause over, I suppose.)