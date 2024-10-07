For a certain type of person, it is the centre of the world. A vast, shining city in the desert, a sprawl of shopping centres and Instagrammable restaurants. Dubai is a J.G. Ballard nightmare; frozen, Botoxed faces communing in neon-lit bars, pouting and preening in massive complexes built on the backs and bodies of migrant workers. It is a city built around screens: to account for the cultural vacuum at the heart of what is essentially a 40-year-old jumbo strip mall, its tourists swap the usual holiday charms for pictures of themselves rubbing shoulders with the likes of Molly-Mae and England WAGs.
For all these reasons, Dubai is loathed by a certain other type of person — one who abhors philistines, and for whom that city represents the vacuous vanity of a class which should be relegated to Tenerife all-inclusives. Much of this ire is trained on the marriage of luxury and meaninglessness at the heart of Dubai holiday culture: a tangle of fake wealth, fake boobs and fake sophistication is perfectly calculated to enrage the skiing set. While they may have some points (holidaying in a supersized House of Fraser isn’t on my bucket list either), this snobbery runs in parallel to one of the most ubiquitous and noxious legends of our time. The story goes that there are only two reasons why a young woman of small fortune might find herself in Dubai: to shop, or to get rich by having the weirdest sex imaginable.
I will not explain these familiar pub myths in too much depth in the interest of decency, but rest assured they are gross. A couple of years ago, these stories exploded onto Twitter timelines, with subsequent waves of interest sparked by “leaked” images and videos (of which Katie Price most recently fell victim). They involved extremely niche, and extremely extreme, sex acts which influencers were paid eye-watering sums to carry out during “content” trips to the UAE. National newspapers took note, revealing the haggling over £10,000-a-night deals that went on in Instagram DMs. Gossip websites speculated about heinous acts intended to satisfy the deviant tastes of loaded, mysterious Arab men — these involved coprophilia, German shepherds, underage boys who needed to “become men” and, invariably, exclusive hotels or yachts.
There is decent evidence for at least some of these acts — not least one particularly stomach-churning video which emerged in 2022, sparking the first wave of social-media obsession with the influencer/sex-worker crossover. We must not be shocked that in every city the world over, there are enough freaks to make a party; even less so when a city is sloshing with gold. But what is so different, so unsettling, about the “Dubai porta potty” legend — as it is known for reasons you can work out for yourself — is how wilfully it has taken root, and how ancient the Western fantasies are that it speaks to.
For centuries, the orientalised perversity of the Arabian world has been a titillating, disgust-flecked obsession in the West. What began in pre-Islamic Persia with Scheherazade’s tales in One Thousand and One Nights quickly spread throughout Western Europe after Antoine Galland’s French translation in 1704. This provoked a flurry of imitations, contes de fées set in oud-scented wonderlands. The archetypes were set: as in Western fairytales, bloodthirsty aristocrats and fraught sex-relations are everywhere — a wife is caught in bed with a black slave; she transfigures her husband with magic, but is killed in retribution. A woman’s dismembered body washes up in a river; her husband has killed her, wrongly suspecting that she was unfaithful. The jealous Prince Behram imprisons Princess Al-Datma in a tower and, pursuing her after her escape, murders her. These fairytales fed the Western appetite for Eastern narratives of cruelty and debauchery, and came to shape the character of the deviant Arab which lingers today.
As the 20th century unfurled, this trope picked up scandalous pace. The Sheik — first a novel by Edith Maud Hull which sold one million copies upon its release in 1919, and then a film starring Rudolph Valentino in 1921 — portrayed its kidnapping protagonist as exotic and sexually aggressive, an arc which is redeemed when he is discovered to not in fact be Arab at all, but a harmless Western romantic in disguise. The allure and threat of the voracious Sheik spawned a thousand afterlives, not least with the wildly popular 1921 ditty The Sheik of Araby, composed to answer the mania surrounding the film. What is essentially a parody song contains some rather choice lyrics: “At night when you’re asleep / Into your tent I’ll creep.” It’s a love song — the damsel will “rule this world with me”, after all — but the comedy comes from a vision of a lascivious brute who invades tents, pompously reiterates his status as sheikh, and is both floppily romantic and latently vicious.