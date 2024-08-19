In All Bar Ones up and down the country, a silence descended. In the aisles of B&M, in between pyramids of discounted Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, women softly wept. French bulldogs howled in unison from Astroturfed pens on their new-build estates. For Wednesday was the day that love died.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, both 25, first locked eyes in a hot tub in 2019. She, a canny Love Island bombshell. He, a puppyish, smooth-brained hunk. It was a match made in heaven. The “boxer” — he is the half-brother of Tyson Fury, and so appears in celebrity bouts — and the influencer (who became genuinely successful as creative director of fast-fashion sausage factory Pretty Little Thing, reportedly on £400,000 a month) became models of Fiat500 love. They had a baby, a girl called Bambi. They bought a £4 million house in Cheshire (where else?). Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae by taking her on a fake “brand trip”, before surprising her with a £1 million engagement ring.
But, after this romantic apogee, the pretty little pits beckoned. After a few months of ringless paparazzi shots, hints at “solo parenting” and suspect Dubai club videos, Molly-Mae called it a day. She released a statement, sombrely overlaid on a black background, involving the now-immortal sentence: “After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.” Especially not this way. Tommy’s good name was in the mud. What hussy, what 10-a-penny Instagram model, had muscled onto Molly-Mae’s turf?
The briefings began. An ally of Double M told The Sun: “It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him.” Reports of a “Danish girl in Macedonia” emerged, causing homeware manufacturers up and down the country to hastily pulp their autumn hygge ranges. Tabloids called up experts to pick over the bones of the break-up, with one calling up a family lawyer to speculate about who had rights to the house (Tommy, from the sounds of things, would be out on his arse). Over the coming days, millions of us crept through both parties’ Instagrams, looking for clues, signs of resentment. Immediately after the split, Google searches for the couple exceeded those for Taylor Swift.
Such is the model of celebrity break-ups: despite seeming sordidly modern, this is in fact a well-rehearsed routine, one which has its roots in a century or more of prurient mass-media tittle-tattle. The first relationship to implode in this way, and to keep journalists in French 75s for weeks on end, was the golden couple of Twenties Hollywood: Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford. As the silent film stars struggled with the transition to the talkies, rumours of infidelity abounded. In the end, the pressure of their status as Hollywood’s most blessed couple was too much.
Their unravelling perfected the formula for celebrity splits. The tortuous fate of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor’s ultimately doomed romance was foretold, and perhaps encouraged, by their roles as the drink-fuelled brawlers George and Martha in 1966’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — a sure sign that celebrity romances had taken on some metatheatrical cynicism, had jumped the shark into cunning media awareness. The blurring of the line between public persona and private emotion was now irreversible, and the media had successfully transformed relationships into a monetisable intrigue, public property.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe