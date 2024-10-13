Despite these silly claims, Dreher does evoke powerfully enough the spiritless detachment that has infected even convinced members of mainstream churches in the United States. In a previous book, Dreher called on Christians to embrace the “Benedict option” and withdraw from the godless society around them. But it seems as if the lure of technology has been too strong: even the devout feel locked out from spiritual realities, cut off from a “sustained felt connection to the living God”. Bathed in the light of their screens, they have lost what the German theorist Hartmut Rosa has called “resonance”, a connection with an unpredictable and so revivifying natural world.

How then can Westerners touch grass? Dreher’s answer is simple: surrender the critical faculties that bar our access to wonder and believe what people tell us about encounters with other worlds. These experiences are not always comforting. Many of Dreher’s stories concern demonic possession. Take Emma in Manhattan, whose marriage with Nathan is on the rocks because she has been possessed by an evil spirit. Dreher watches her snarl at a Catholic priest who drops by for a consultation with her, armed with a fragment of the True Cross. Dreher even has his own tangles with demons to report: when he is in Rome for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, a chair he was sitting on mysteriously topples and breaks in half.

In Dreher’s mind, the future lies with “strong religions” that enlist us in this constant battle between good and evil. One of the reasons why Dreher — who is that most American of figures, the serial converter — dropped Roman Catholicism for Eastern Orthodoxy was his conviction that its rites retain the mystical but also the very bodily link between the physical and supernatural realms. It is one he thinks that other churches abandoned in the rush to experiment with Zoom services during Covid lockdowns.

His case for strong churches rests on the fact that the rise and consolidation of Christianity often owed less to rational argument than to stunning displays of power by apostles and saints, which pay no heed to modern distinctions between the natural and the supernatural, the probable and the impossible. Yet he builds his argument on the weird present as well as the Christian past, suggesting that faith can profit from counter knowledge and altered states. Encounters with UFOs stir him just as they do Ross Douthat. He respects thinkers who have fused Ufology with theology, by suggesting that the Church’s miracle stories obscurely record past visits from advanced intelligences. Though he scoffs at “hippies”, Dreher coyly lets on that taking LSD as a college student revived his sense of the world’s beauty and so revived his faith in God.

Perhaps Dreher’s craving for high-octane experience has more to do with the vapid yet remorseless quality of life in North America, rather than modernity itself. Every time he leaves America, cheerfulness breaks through. The visionaries he meets in Irish villages, Budapest bars or in ravishing Italian towns manage to log off and find wonder with much less drama than the tormented seekers of the United States. Dreher’s own epiphany comes on a holiday in Jerusalem, one of the “thin” places where wonder seems closer than in humid Louisiana. Reeling from a divorce, he takes part in the Miracle of the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, feeling an unbounded exhilaration as he moves his hand unhurt through the flames passed around by the Orthodox clergy. He keeps a photograph of his grinning face at that moment on his smartphone — it is tough to kick the habit.

While he may abhor capitalism, Dreher retains a thoroughly American trust in market forces. If the West’s spiritual consumers are not offered a religion of wonder, then they will load something even stronger and more occult into their carts. If not Christ, then Baphomet. It is curious to find that Pope Francis shares this zero-sum reading of the West’s exhausted secularism. At a recent general audience, he remarked — then being no less online than the rest of us, posted on X — “Our secularised world is teeming with magicians, occultism, spiritism, astrologers and satanic sects. If we kick the devil out the door, he tries to return through the window.”