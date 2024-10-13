American politics has given the wilder forms of American religion bad press lately. Senator J.D. Vance’s critics often identify his conversion to Roman Catholicism in 2019 as contributing to his lurch to pro-natalism and nativism. The journalist Kathryn Joyce recently grouped Vance with the hard-Right celebrities who talk up their Catholicism and in many cases made showy conversions to it. Their “ecclesiastical and electoral politics” appear equally out of whack. Some dismiss Pope Francis as a heretic and seek out Latin masses, dabble in racism and antisemitism, and hold retrograde attitudes to women. They often revere Donald Trump as “our Moses”; others, such as Kevin Roberts, the force behind Project 2025, dream of hijacking the state for their Christian nationalist ends.
Vance’s faith is more conventional than his grouping with Candace Owens or Nick Fuentes would imply. He has explained that what drew him to Catholicism was not its miracles or traditional versions of its liturgy, but its social teaching: the pointed questioning of free market economics that has lured other post-liberal politicians and thinkers. Catholicism gave him a way of understanding human beings that was “simultaneously social and individual, structural and moral” — an ethical holism more satisfying than his childhood Protestantism or the frenetic pursuit of status by the professional classes. Ironically enough, the only “weird” thing to occur on his journey towards conversion was a tiny miracle in defence of the current Pope. Just before his conversion, Vance had been sitting at a hotel bar, defending Francis against the criticisms of a conservative friend, when a wine glass popped off the shelf and smashed on the floor, shocking both men into ending their discussion.
The effort to separate wild from mainstream strains of Catholicism may in any case be misguided. What if weirdness is not an aberration from, but the essence of any faith? The New York Times columnist — and Catholic convert — Ross Douthat has mused that explanations of religions that emphasise their social or psychological utility cannot account for “religious experience in the wild”, which is “much weirder…and more destabilizing” than we could have predicted. Everything from fairy stories to the close encounters of modern Americans with UFOs suggests to him that the core of any faith, “the real place where all the ladders start”, is “revelation crying out for interpretation”. A gospel miracle or a flying saucer are both clues that the world and the minds with which we interpret it are “much stranger than the secular imagination thinks”.
You do not have to share Douthat’s fervent Catholicism to consider that the call of the weird expresses deep-seated dissatisfactions with modern life. In a thoroughly disapproving essay on post-liberal thought, the centrist historian Mark Lilla reflected on why so many of the university students he meets are embracing pungently reactionary kinds of Catholicism. These converts have correctly sensed the “malaise — call it cultural, call it spiritual, call it psychological” — into which our rule-bound and incredibly online Western societies have fallen. Like the questers of the Sixties, they are rebelling against the “air-conditioned nightmare” of modern life, which tends to depression and suicide.
The appeal of rewilding religion is evident in two new books from writers of very different temperaments. The weaker of them is a lurid but strangely enjoyable manifesto by the journalist Rod Dreher, a professional controversialist whose flight from the secularised United States has taken him to Viktor Orbán’s Budapest. Dreher, an old friend of Vance who witnessed his reception into the Church, has grumbled about the attempts of Democrats to label him as weird. Yet in Living by Wonder: Finding Mystery and Meaning in a Secular Age, he argues that religion can only save us from our modern ailments by unleashing its stranger side. The problem with modern societies is that they are not weird, but WEIRD societies, a social sciences acronym for “white, educated, industrialised, rich and democratic”. The rise of print culture, the Reformation and market capitalism combined to turn their citizens into anxious strivers who value only money and refuse to accept realities that cannot be described in the language of scientific and instrumental rationality.
Technology has worsened our detachment from all that is tangible and corporeal. Dreher, an over-sharer who likes to present himself as the worst of sinners, checks his phone first and last thing at night. Growing up in steamy Louisiana, he admits that he’s never liked going out into nature much, preferring to live mentally online. He worries that internet addiction is turning us all into Gnostics, early Christian heretics who maintained it was possible to detach the soul from the body. Our selves crumble into competing distractions. By fostering a bodiless selfhood, the internet encourages “transgenderism”. He claims that Chat GPT girlfriends have persuaded people to break up with their wives or launch assassination attempts on the late Queen Elizabeth II. We are what we watch: when Lil Nas X films himself twerking with devils, he tempts us to go over to Satan.
