First the facts, then the alternative facts. Sean Combs — aka Diddy, Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy — no longer resides in his $19 million Star Island Miami mansion, but at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 54-year-old music mogul presently shares meals and sleeping quarters with crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried among other assorted felons. According to his Federal indictment, the founder of Bad Boy Records has been arrested for “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in… sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice”. The tabloids have revelled in the story of days-long orgies, fuelled by alcohol, drugs and those 1,000 bottles of baby oil discovered on the premises.
The debauchery was like something out of The Great Gatsby, recalled Elisabeth Ovesen, best-selling author of Confessions of a Video Vixen: “Men in tuxedos, topless women in angel wings, champagne and synchronized swimmers on the outside, with group sex in the bathrooms, trays of hors d’oeuvres and drug pills being passed around on the inside.” One Diddy party allegedly took place on a private jet that flew around the world for days — an innovation which would have tickled the imagination of Fitzgerald.
While the rags blabber on about the sexual shenanigans, the international set of A, B, C and D-listers — from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez to Derek Jeter and Nicole Richie — have all grown eerily quiet, petrified of what might come out as details of the “freak off” sessions come to light at what promises to be the most sensational trial since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard debated whose faecal matter stained the sheets. That’s not to mention the scores of ex-Diddy friends and relations on tenterhooks in anticipation of the upcoming Diddy Abuse Netflix Docuseries — “A Complex Narrative Spanning Decades”, according to the headline of a Variety exclusive. Already, the tentacles of the scandal have touched some of the most powerful names in the music industry — from Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons to the legendary Clive Davis.
The unseemly circus has led comedian Bill Maher to conclude that “the music industry is this open cesspool of misogyny, and frankly, rape and sexual harassment, and somehow, the Angel of Death has flown over them”. And, as usual, Maher is onto something — albeit something unsettling. Traditional media may be well equipped to cover sex, drugs and celebrity downfall. But their training in what their professors deemed “verifiable truth” doesn’t help them much when it comes to supernatural evil dating back to the Knights Templars, much less the angel of death and his earthly consorts.
By contrast, the scandal has sent the far-Right conspiratorial crowd into a tizzy of “I-told-you-so” Satanic hysteria. The truthers now possess what they believe is positive proof that what they have been saying all along is true: there is a cabal of subversive elites whose stock in trade is trafficked children. The age-old idea has been given fresh life within the imagination of those individuals that FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver and Ipsos can never quite manage to get their minds around, the men and women who’ve suspected all along that Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and every other rock star who has ever dressed in red are members of the diabolical Illuminati — along with Tom Hanks, Beyoncé and the British Royals.
Facts are facts: the Illuminati were a real thing. Its first meeting was on 1 May 1776, in the tiny Bavarian town of Ingolstadt, led by an obscure university professor of law named Adam Weishaupt. Within a matter of years, he would become one of the most reviled men in Europe, accused of adultery, murder, rape and conspiracy to overthrow the government.
Unlike Diddy, Weishaupt wasn’t much of a criminal. He created the Illuminati because he couldn’t afford the dues to be a Freemason. He kept his society a secret because the Enlightenment ideas he professed were unpopular among the Jesuits then in power: that women might possess intelligence equal to men; that a human from Africa might be as human as one from Europe; that there might not be an orthodox Catholic god.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe