As many people online have clocked, “delulu” is basically a rejigged form of the Law of Assumption: “Whatever you assume to be true will become your reality.” Together with the Law of Attraction — “Whatever you focus your energy on will come back to you” — the principle can be traced back to the 19th-century New Thought movement. Associated with the American mesmerist Phineas Quimby, the movement held that the mind was more powerful than previously recognised. To quote the modern New Thought principles, our thoughts “can be carried forward into manifestation and become our experience in daily living”.

Through the 20th century, the concept recurred in self-help bestsellers such as Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich, Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret, and Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking, the latter supposedly a favourite of Donald Trump. Yet if older iterations of the concept tended to invoke God, or at least divinity, today’s Instagrammers are more likely to talk about “the universe” in general — sometimes invoking cod quantum physics to give their claims a sciencey sheen.

The basic point, in each case, is that our successes or failures are far from random. Rather than being at the whims of chance, we are powerful beyond our wildest imaginings. In fact, it’s only the strength of those imaginings that determines whether we become a street cleaner or a billionaire. For some Instagram influencers, that might be a positive message. It’s certainly an algorithm-friendly one. And it’s no surprise that, as social media makes spirituality more decentralised, we’re seeing a shift towards interpretations that emphasise personal agency. What could be more individualistic than controlling the actual universe with your mind?

Yet look through the comments section of these videos, and buried among the chorus of assent you’ll spot at least a few naysayers. “Girl I’m trying but my dream jobs are not emailing me back,” reads one. “I was always delulu but it never worked. Something is wrong with me,” says another.

The less-acknowledged reality here is that if your big wins are all your own doing, then so too are your losses. On some level, they’re appropriate penance for your thought-crimes. This is clearly a recipe for neurosis or worse. As one commenter on the Law of Attraction subreddit put it: “It’s extremely damaging. It put me in the worst depression imaginable.”

Not, of course, that delulu is alone in disappointing its followers. Each spiritual tradition, across time and culture, has needed to grapple with the fundamental unfairness of life. But while each has come to its own conclusions, there’s a reason most have responded with something more nuanced than, life is unfair actually — or, in the comforting words of one Redditor, “Sorry but this is all your own fault.” Most have dealt seriously with the reality of suffering, rather than trying to usher in happier circumstances with mindless positivity. Few have claimed that life’s hardships can be eased by begging the fates for a Ferrari.

More often, spirituality has been touted as a way to transcend our earthly privations (“storing up riches in heaven”), or else to ride out the storm of aversion and desire. No less important, everyone from Baha’is to Baptists generally offer some kind of underlying moral code. This is something conspicuously lacking on TikTok. You might learn how to manifest your dream job, but you won’t find much about how to improve conditions for the wider labour force.

Far from helping you transcend anything, then, #delulu spirituality is very clearly a product of consumer capitalism, in which the hyper-atomised individual is enshrined as the ultimate point of focus. In a cut-throat society of winners and losers, #delulu simply calls you to join the winning side. Social media only makes this worse. However well-intentioned these online communities are in theory, TikTok and Instagram aren’t ideal temples for well-rounded spiritual reflection. And in a world where the most clickable content rises to the top, it’s surely inevitable that angel numbers are prospering where richer attempts at meaning-making struggle to be heard.

Call me a realist (a curse word as far as the #delulu are concerned); call me an elder-millennial grouch. But I can’t help feeling that, at a time of economic precarity, young people aren’t well-served by a philosophy that offers to magic it all away. And comforting though it might be to slip into a haze of delusional thinking, it sounds oddly lonely too: just you in your mystical bubble against the power of the universe. Either that or I just need to quantum jump a little bit harder.