We are all used to hearing about the dire plight of Gen Z. They are addicted to social media. Fragile and over-therapised. Obsessed with identity. Activists without wisdom. Reactive without nuance. That’s how the story goes. But the animal spirit of the young is more tenacious than we give it credit for. Youthful vitality, it seems, is hard to destroy.
We may over-notice a certain type of youth — brittle, indoctrinated, uncritical — only because they have been primed in a culture war. We see what we expect to see and perhaps this accounts for the gloomy and myopic view of youth many of us have. But what of the other view?
I saw a lot of another type of youth these past few months. We may have come to the end of summer now, but in my own household of teenage girls, it was decidedly a “hot girl summer”. Sleepovers. Tans. Evening bike rides. Candy salads. Nail polish. Crushes. Pop music. Pool days. Sneaking back in past curfew. I often felt that I could just as easily be watching an Eighties teen rom-com as standing in my own kitchen surrounded by young and happy high school girls. They are still frequently on their phones, using them to communicate, share funny photos, and choose their favourite new songs. But they leave their phones on their beach towels as they run to play in the water. And their phones often buzz away completely ignored, so engrossed are they in the conversations with their friends in the room. The same can’t always be said for me and my friends. We may get fewer messages, but we attend to them immediately. As for the boys who come around, they are similar to the girls: funny, daring, audacious and confident.
None of the summer’s visitors has fit the caricature of the brittle teen. The time of the “alt-girl” — the goth or “emo” who fits the picture of fragility and ethical sensitivity many of us have of teenagers — has passed. The “basic bitch” is back. She is like teen-classic. She is into hair and boys and frappuccinos. She is funny. The basic loves her body, and she isn’t shy about showing it. She is the one whose youthful vitality oozes through her pores and shines through a casual flip of her hair. The media has worked to make her uncool, though. Uncool, because pretty and strong. But “cool” moves quickly. And cool always — always — operates in rebellion to hegemonic culture. That the “alt-girl” is still portrayed as cool by the media is precisely the reason why she is now uncool. That “alt-girls” are portrayed as the ethical heroines of movies and TV is the very thing that is making them lame. This is a kind of moral pandering to teens that their animal vitality resists. Millennials — anyone over 20, for that matter — who are the promoters of ethics, are the new squares. Keep up, Boomer!
From my observations, I have come to realise a few things. Firstly, physical vanity increases sociability, which helps to form a strong individual, and in this way is preferable to moral vanity, which is often uglier and harder to cure. As Dorothy Parker pointed out, “beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone.” The second is that introspection in youth is probably unhealthy. Hot girl summer, then, is a good thing.
A group of sexy, beautiful girls in the world creates its own safe space. They form a kind of closed community and look out for each other. It is called “girl code”, and the rules are pretty simple: don’t go after your friends’ crushes or exes, be honest, even if it’s hard, and always have your friends’ backs. This last one is crucial, and it is what contributes to beautiful women being safe in the world. Well-socialised males help in this regard, too. But typically, of course, the socialisation of males occurs in response to what women demand from them. Girls come and go in groups. These groups do more than keep young women protected; it makes them powerful. One feels their approach as a kind of force of nature. They talk and laugh and draw all our eyes, but they are indifferent to us. This is the source of their power: it is not simply their beauty or their confidence that makes them unapproachable. It is that they really seem to exist on another plane.
