Last Saturday, the YouTube personality Nikocado Avocado surprised his 4.27 million followers by losing more than 100kg overnight. Having gained notoriety via “mukbang” — that is, filming himself eating — his audience was amazed to find he’d gone from morbidly obese to slender from one video to the next. “I just took off the fat suit,” he tells the audience, before slurping down a huge portion of black bean noodles.
In reality, he’d been releasing pre-recorded videos for months, while undergoing this dramatic change. It was a staggering stunt. And in pulling it off, Nikocado Avocado reinvented himself overnight. No longer a fading internet personality with a grotesque USP, but a harbinger of digital culture’s crowning triumph: the end of “authenticity”.
It’s not a coincidence that contemporary hair and make-up fashions foreground excess and artificiality: heavy contouring, hair extensions, and the cat-like “Instagram face” that results from too much Botox and tweaking. It’s of a piece with a sense that “reality” itself is, at some level, not really real, and that this has something to do with the digital layer that now interpenetrates everything in the modern world.
The philosopher Nick Bostrom captured an early version of this sense when he proposed in 2003 that we might be living in a simulation. But the most influential popular version came just before, in the 1999 movie The Matrix. In one of this movie’s most iconic moments, Neo wakes up from the simulation to find himself in a dystopian nightmare. “Welcome to the real world,” says Morpheus after Neo is rescued.
For us, though, the switch between “Matrix” and “real world” is far more difficult to spot. We know the map is, as philosopher Alfred Korzybski put it, not the territory. And yet most of our digital overlay is designed to disappear into “reality” rather than, like The Matrix, disappear it. Rather than covering over real dystopia with fake normality, its power rests in precisely how transparent the digital overlay seems, and how truthfully it seems to map the contours of our lives. This has long reflected the original, utopian vision of the digital revolutionaries, with deep roots in the Enlightenment, to free the world’s information and make it organised and accessible.
Accordingly, when supposedly seamless digital products start showing their seams, the effect is to throw “transparency” as such into question. On the day Nikocado Avocado dramatically disclosed the gap between his bloated image and svelte reality, this happened for me in a second, more mundane way: Google Maps let me down for the first time ever. Though usually eerily accurate, it refused to notice multiple London road closures I could see with my own eyes, leaving my driving plans in tatters. And while this might seem trivial, the extent to which I rely on this app made it unexpectedly unsettling.
I assume that everything on the internet is lies. I’ve always assumed that. The internet is a howling waste populated only by dogs and ghosts.