Enter Jellybeansweets, a 20-year-old American with 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Previously known for her dancing videos, she now prefers gruesomely fast eating sessions, shovelling down burritos the size of her head. She sits there in a tight crop top, slathering her food in sauce and letting it drip all over her face, making slurpy mouth noises and grunting. It’s probably slightly safer than doing sex work proper — but how far will she take it?

Getting paid to do odd and harmful things to make money online is a story as old as time — or as old as Internet Explorer, at least. From the OnlyFans feet pic seller to the Dark Web gore merchant, vulnerable individuals are always poised to sacrifice health for a quick buck. But we, the audience, are as much to blame, egging these grotesques on. We have all become deliciously complicit in the spectacle as every one of our clicks clogs an artery. Witness poor Nicholas Perry, aka Nikocado Avocado, a 32-year-old YouTuber from Pennsylvania, who went from scrawny vegan to 400lb mega-mukbanger in the space of a couple of years, with clips of him screaming in despair surrounded by mountains of junk food going hauntingly viral. Just type “mukbang” into any social media search bar, and a crowd of ecstasy-wracked faces, mouth open wide, emerges. Pan Xiaoting, our mukbang martyr, was once among them – and is now just a stale nugget of internet lore.

The bulging bodies of clinically depressed YouTubers do seem to be a neat metaphor for the overconsumption of capitalist internet culture. But I suspect the popularity of these chumps is simpler than that: as the algorithms simmer our brains, we are pulled to ever more extreme — gross, sexy, extravagant — content. And a critical part of the recipe is loneliness: these videos are totems of our parasocial existences: to pierce the isolation of the internet surfer, we all voyeuristically watch each other do things as traditionally communal as eating.

It is no coincidence that mukbang, this all-consuming trend, sits at the intersection of eating disorders, fetishes and loneliness. A fixation on what goes in the mouths of others speaks to an emptiness, a vortex at the core of modern life. And within this vacuum, the strangest human impulses are blown into obsessions, leaving individuals to scrabble about for connection by anonymously watching one another choke down 20 tostadas. Influencers lose themselves as they amp up their online personas until we, their guilty, gratified audience, have reduced them to rows of fattened ducks, force-fed attention. Mukbangs have a greater reach than any other snuff film — but that is, nevertheless, what they really are. And the worst thing is, we are the assassins. Even the most casual viewer in the world harbours an unexpected compulsion to make foie gras of TikTokers’s livers, and the hungrier their audience, the harder they fall.