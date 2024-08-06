Not long before she died, Pan Xiaoting was rushed to hospital. The morbidly obese 24-year-old “influencer” had gastrointestinal bleeding from an eating challenge, one of many she livestreamed to thousands of fans. Undaunted, though, she was back at the table days later, promising her followers that she would eat 10kg of food in one sitting. The stomach tear which then killed her live on air was inevitable.
What made a young woman eat herself to death in front of legions of viewers? One word: Mukbang. Korean for “eating broadcast”, it’s a trend which slithered out of the early 2010s and has ballooned into popular culture. These videos were an amalgamation of YouTube’s favourite genres: routines (“get ready with me”; “what I eat in a day”), ASMR (splurpy, sizzly, crunchy textural noises), unboxing (testing and reviewing products) and food porn (self-explanatory). They are by turns horrifying and awe-inspiring — often featuring pretty, young Asian women with doll-like makeup slurping up some pretty nauseating victuals. The videos are, inevitably, saturated with pornographic imagery.
For young women, there is a morbid fascination in watching people devour huge quantities of the worst kind of food; I’ll regularly wake up on a hungover Sunday morning to watch Becki Jones and Abby Taylor Bannigan put away three McDeliveries as the kettle boils. It is a sort of liberating abandon for those of us who instinctively look to restrict our diets. My most intense period of viewing was in my first year of university when, limp from my own eating issues, I would lie in bed salivating over videos of cheese, potatoes, cakes, cookies, burgers. That’s the thing about denying yourself food: it is guaranteed to become your primary fixation. Hence the escalating popularity of mukbang; it is deeply rooted in our eating-disordered culture, fuelled by the thrilling sacrilege of bingeing for complex-ridden teenagers. Girls who once trawled Tumblr for Kate Moss quotes now stare through their fingers at TikToks by Plus Size Park Hoppers, who visit the restaurants of Disneyland trying to squeeze into the seats. The flip side is, if anything, more enticing — with genuinely anorexic creators and emaciated models aggressively promoting “clean eating” and sending scores of followers towards recovery clinics.
There is more to mukbang, though, than just teenagers being weird about food. Something different, something supercharged, something powerful enough to set the scene for the death of an otherwise healthy 24-year-old. To find out what’s driving it, just follow the money. Ad revenue from YouTube, or earnings from TikTok’s creator fund, are notoriously low — and ordering all those takeaways is expensive. So who’s footing the bill?
Who else, but horny men with a fat fetish. The internet is awash with “feeder” culture, to the extent that the specialist forum Feabie.com terms it “a sexual orientation, sorta like being straight or bi”. Feeder, as you might have guessed, encourage — or force — “feedees” to eat to the point of immobility or death. Even more extreme versions of feederism involve “vore”: that is, partners eating one another, performing a sort of sadistic obliteration of identity. And these bizarre, hardcore fetishes filter back down into mainstream mukbang: one particularly challenging video I watched was of a women shovelling live octopuses into her mouth, prising tentacles from her face with chopsticks as they fought being gobbled up.
Fetish communities have existed on the fringes since Adam met Eve. But the line between mainstream internet content and gnarlier sex stuff is disappearing: Twitter is awash with OnlyFans models replying to every viral post, while Facebook is flooded with weird “cooking” videos which are Trojan-horsing fetishes into clips your nan might share. And within the mukbang world, men are paying young food bloggers to produce pornified content. If you can treble the revenue from an eating clip by throwing in phrases like “I can feel myself getting bigger…”, why wouldn’t you? It’s a quick, if stomach-churning, way to earn a lot of money.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Poppy Sowerby is becoming one of my favorite Unherd authors. She has a sharp wit and introduces me to aspects of life I never knew, or imagined, existed. In some cases, such as the subject of the current article, I probably didn’t want to know they existed, but there’s no point hiding from life. Her articles also provide light relief, or at least a distraction, from my usual fare of articles about global politics and just how bad the world would be under a Harris presidency.
Full disclosure: I googled Pan Xiaoting and was directed to a short video with the title “Pan Xiaoting live death.” I closed the browser. Despite a certain morbid interest in Pan Xiaoting, I recognized that a young, healthy woman died needlessly due to binge eating. I’m not particularly principled, but some things shouldn’t be watched, imo.