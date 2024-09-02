It’s easy to see how Kardashian — then barely two years into a reality TV career — could see a media role model in Price, who had been packaging her life as television content since 2002. But what Kardashian learned from Price’s body is probably just as important. Like Price, Kardashian made her fortune from one wildly exaggerated body part, though in Kardashian’s case it was her butt rather than her breasts, and according to Kardashian no surgical intervention was required.

Nonetheless, Kardashian’s public embrace of “waist training” (severe corsetry) and restrictive diets (the drastic slim down necessary to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala, for example) encouraged scrutiny of her body, and that scrutiny encouraged speculation about what more radical procedures were allegedly involved; and that, in turn ensured her place in the public view. How she looked was fascinating, but the question of what she might have done to look that way was even more so.

Price’s embrace of the body as business was prescient. Her path to celebrity was one that would be in many regards followed by the woman who became the most famous person alive. And although Price was formed in the now-redundant print economy of Page 3 and lad mags, her attitude was right for the arrival of social media self-commodification. Filters and Facetune made it normal to reshape your image. Price was simply earlier in going one step further and reshaping herself to become the image.

All that matters for the consummate object is what shows up on screen. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue is the last refuge of red-blooded heterosexuality in print now that Playboy has shut down, but over the last few years it has been keen to show inclusivity in its objectification: in 2023, its cover stars included the trans woman Kim Petras, and 81-year-old Martha Stewart. That both could be represented as desirable might be seen as a win — neither age nor birth sex can stop you from being sexy!

But there’s also an implied threat. If it’s possible to be this hot while being male or old, what’s stopping every other woman from achieving perfect body status? What parts of your personhood, or even which bodily organs, are you stubbornly holding onto at the expense of becoming the ideal image? You, too, could have a body like this. All you have to do is let go of the idea that your body exists for anything other than to be looked at.

The problem for the body entrepreneur is that she has to keep changing. Jodie Marsh — Price’s Page 3 peer and rival for the “biggest implants” title — reinvented herself in 2011 as a bodybuilder, boasting that she had dropped four dress sizes in seven weeks. The pictures of her, chestnut-tanned and flexing her ripped muscles, ensured a round of publicity for her at a time when she was in her mid-thirties and in danger of ageing out of sexiness by lad mag standards (which were themselves sinking towards redundancy).