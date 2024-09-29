It’s not easy judging a prospective leader. In 1955, Anthony Eden was the most impressive prime minister-in-waiting that Britain had ever seen. Put to the test in the greatest conflagration in world history, Eden had emerged with his reputation not only intact, but enhanced. He was brave, smart, absurdly handsome and experienced. And yet, within two years of taking over from Winston Churchill, he resigned as a broken man, having overseen the worst foreign policy blunder in Britain’s postwar history — until Iraq.
Eden’s fate is a reminder of the challenge currently facing the Conservative Party. Policies, experience and ideology matter, but not as much as character and, above all, luck. William Hague was a formidable politician who had spent most of his life gliding effortlessly towards the premiership, only to become leader of the opposition at the wrong time, unable to do anything about the extraordinary popularity of Tony Blair.
The task today is even harder. The Conservative Party’s defeat earlier this year was not only worse than John Major’s in 1997, but the worst the Tory party has seen in its entire 190-year history. And yet, the scale of the Labour Party’s early difficulties in office has given the party’s leadership candidates hope that the situation might actually be salvageable. After all, if Keir Starmer can turn a calamitous defeat into a landslide victory in the space of five years, why can’t they?
What has struck me, in conversations with the current leadership candidates, MPs and aides, is how often they turn to Margaret Thatcher as their source of inspiration — a figure who won the premiership 45 years ago in entirely different circumstances to those that exist today. Yet Thatcher has gained an almost mythological status in British politics today, bearing little resemblance to the politician herself.
Her myth takes on a different aspect for each of the candidates. For James Cleverly, she was the leader who brought back aspiration; for Tom Tugendhat, she was the leader who brought back British power, at home and abroad. For Robert Jenrick, meanwhile, it is the provincial Toryism that she represented which most appeals, while for Kemi Bedenoch it is her status as a “global icon” of free markets.
All these accounts contain elements of truth, of course, but as the conservative commentator, T.E. Utley, frustratedly pointed out at the height of her power in the 1980s, almost all popular accounts of Thatcher underestimate the extent to which she was also, fundamentally, a far more pragmatic and skilful politician than she is usually given credit for, willing to dodge, weave and compromise to win power and then keep it. “It is inconceivable that her devotion to doctrine would ever persuade her to do anything which was plainly politically suicidal,” Utley observed.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Jenrick first entered Parliament in 2014, Cleverly and Tugendhat in 2015, and Badenoch in 2017.
Thatcher, Baldwin and Heath had been an MP for 15 years each before they became leader. For Bonar Law, it was 11. For Neville Chamberlain, it was 19. On the other hand Starmer had been in Parliament for just 4, before he became leader.
Do politicians get promoted too early ? I suspect we will find out very soon.
Bob Hawke was elected to the Aussie parliament in December 1980; in February 1983 he was promoted to leader of the opposition; in March 1983 he led Labor to power. But he had been in the public domain since the 1960s, so when he became PM he was well ready for the job, which he carried out until he was knifed by his own side in 1991. Contrast Hawke with the current bloke, Albanese, who will likely be knifed by his own side sooner than 8 years.
The clocks went forward in NZ at the weekend, that must mean Australia is due a new PM shortly. Longevity isn’t their strongest attribute
Excellent point. And this applies across all parties. They also lack experience of life outside politics. Generally wanting in experience, judgement and leadership across the board.
Interesting analysis…and very likely correct.
As an aside, it was, of course, Jim Callaghan who torpedoed Barbara Castle’s “In Place of Strife” labour relations proposals. He therefore set the timebomb which would blow up his own government. I don’t know if Castle ever gave her own views on that turn of events.
Since Barbara Castle was one of the most forthright politicians you could imagine, i think it’s unlikely we wouldn’t have heard of her views if she had. I could be wrong (i was very young at the time) but it’s not something i recall.
On another note, Badenoch could perhaps be viewed as a modern-day Castle. Forthright, not afraid of controversy – but does she have the political skills to win over her party? The author (who’s an Unherd treasure, almost uniquely positioned to comment on our political times with his inside access to Labour, hopefully not to be curtailed) poses that very question.
As a supporter of neither Labour or Tory parties (both are possibly dysfunctional beyond repair) but nevertheless looking for any possible sign of national renewal, i hope the answer is Yes, whereas Jenrick just appears “same old / same old”.
The ‘maternity pay’ furore illustrates an interesting modern political probem. Large parts of political policies and decision making are now off-limits or taboo. Political leaders have their hands tied – triple-lock pensions, NHS funding, Net Zero, GDPR, immigration (though loosened a little) and, until Starmer’s flip, Winter Fuel allowance.
Badenoch raises maternity pay and all of a sudden Tories turn puce, panicking over what the chattering classes over at the Guardian will say.
With so many locks and barriers, ninety percent of government spending and action is locked in. The only questions for politicians are which taxes to raise or tweak to pay for it all, which NGOs to fund, and the odd bit of policy around education. Not surprisingly, the only policy toys they really get to play with are fringe weird stuff like Rwanda, online speech laws, and grandstanding speeches on foreign policy.
Parliament, in the UK, is supposed to be sovereign but now feels toothless with policy constrained by lawyers, NGOs and international agreements. When you do put big questions to the electorate they seem to want to be liberated from these constraints – less compulsion, not more.
This is the exact point. Jenrick no doubt has flaws, but at the very least he’s talking about the right point.
The reason we end up with ideas like Rwanda is because governments are so bound that they have to come up with wacky stuff like that to get around the legal minefield. The problem is not so much that Sunak went down the Rwanda route, it is that he was forced to do so. Indeed other EU countries are looking at in some way outsourcing their asylum seekers so it is right to point out that this is not just a UK issue.
Maybe there is a point to be made that governments should start to put more explicit time limits in. ‘We will have a triple lock to the end of the Parliament, but make no promises after that date.’
The article says, ‘Those close to Starmer believe that Robert Jenrick has come closest to having the kind of political analysis that could be most problematic for Labour.’ It would be interesting to know why Starmer himself doesn’t feel able to make a similar point.
Timing is almost everything. After two or three terms in office governments have annoyed enough people to have themselves punted from office because the electorate is willing to give the other mob, whose previous shortcomings are in the dim & distant, a seat on the government benches. The trick is to become leader of the opposition at about that time, not earlier when the government still has its gloss. No matter how good the opposition leader is, taking the reins as soon as you go into opposition is a poisoned chalice, unless the government is a total fiasco. When the time comes the opposition also has to look vaguely electable – not brave, not too confident, not Corbyn, just electable.
Oh, and should a government win one term too many, like Boris’s outfit, or Major’s, both of which were due for a spell in the back paddock, it’s London to a brick they’ll get smashed at the next election.
I’d say the current government has already lost its gloss if anyone believes it had it ever had one to begin with. It needs to be Kemi Badenoch as far as I’m concerned. She’ll come good.
Firstly Author’s point about Thatcher being more pragmatist than the subsequent mythology – true to a point, but eventual hubris regarding Poll Tax rigidity did for her.
The point that Tories, and the Right more broadly, mixed up slogans and statements of ‘desire’ for actual thought-through practical policy rings true. Now back in Opposition they’ll have the tendency to revert to slogans and ‘desires’ but without any real practical policy formulation. The stuff about ECHR being a classic example – if we left does it make returning claimants much easier if we don’t have diplomatic ties with their home nation? As regards legal migration where is the analysis of why certain sectors came to rely too much upon such recruitment and what a Govt needs to do about that?
And the poor investment culture in the UK – the Tories offer virtually nothing but a prayer the ‘market’ will ride to the rescue. It won’t. There is a paucity of real discussion on why public and private sector investment so low and it just gets suppressed with twaddle about higher income tax rates which are fundamentally not the issue.
There is the possibility that elements of the UK public will fall for simplistic slogans again, but that doesn’t solve our problems.
You’ve lost me.
How would leaving the ECHR mean losing diplomatic ties with other countries ? It’s an optional add on feature, not a requirement isn’t it ?
ECHR irrelevant to whether we have diplomatic ties with the Taliban, Assad or the warlords running Libya. Even further afield the ties may be problematic – in the Sahel etc. Thus getting agreement to fly those back who’ve had claims rejected problematic. Doesn’t mean impossible but needs proper engagement with how we’ll handle this.
Why not simply say no more visas will be issued to a country that refuses to take back failed asylum seekers?
Not just asylum seekers. There are many thousands of over-stayers and illegals living in their relatives’ garden sheds while the authorities turn a blind eye.
Not sure it’s a blind eye HB, we just can’t track them v easily and immense resource injection would be needed. ID cards would help.
How many Visas we been issuing to the Taliban or Assad BB? Something in what you say but marginal impact.
But I don’t think that’s quite the issue. Per the article I have actually been surprised by Robert Jenrick who, as the article says, does seem to have a more compelling analysis than anyone else in that election so far. I’m not sure he knows what to do about it, but I believe his thinking is far more right than wrong. And to be clear, I’m as surprised as the next man to hear myself being positive about RJ. Indeed it is interesting to note that on paper he should have lost his seat at the election but his constituents returned him (with a much reduced majority).
‘The 14 years of Tory government were very bad, Jenrick states, because the government showed itself incapable of delivering the systemic reforms that would allow it to deliver what it promised. Only by clearing away the bureaucratic and legal obstacles binding the government’s hands can voters’ wishes be delivered.’
What governments have done is bind their hands and their successors hands. They have gone for very long-term contracts well over the length of a Parliament (HS2 for example, or 40 year tuition fee structures) or they have made expensive promises for their successors to keep – triple lock pensions for example, or ‘fuel payments’ to a now far-wealthier pensioner set.
Keir Starmer on the fuel payment deserves credit for doing what his Conservative and Coalition predecessors were too cowardly to do. We should not be spending (well, borrowing) for propertied pensioners to be getting an WFP.
Governments have joined intergovernmental and supranational organisations that have changed dramatically over time into binding structural features that can not readily be reversed by elected politicians. That constitutional deficit was by some distance the most compelling argument against the EU. The problem is not the EU or the ECHR as such, it is the open ended and effectively permanent nature of that integration that is the problem. All Keir Starmer is doing on immigration is running into the same problems Rishi Sunak did because those problems are systemic. Leaving the EU did not result in ‘taking back control,’ but it was a necessary precondition. One of Jenrick’s points about immigration was that as immigration minister he was very heavily bound.
These problems of elected politicians being bound irrespective of voters are, of course, not unique to the UK. We have seen similar concerns aired across the world. But anyone who dismisses the Jenrick analysis as ‘populism’ simply isn’t thinking deeply enough about the structural problems in this picture.
Now to be clear: there certainly are arguments that can and must be had about constraint of government and indeed the powers of corporate interests. And arguments about the right level for decision-making between national and local. But the assessment that governments are too bound by these long-dated and open ended agreements does I think have merit.
why public and private sector investment so low
If you had any experience in the private sector you would understand why investment is low. The disincentives are too great – too much paperwork, over-complicated taxes, employment law that makes hiring people excessively risky and time- and resource consuming, too much petty and largely pointless regulation (GDPR, KYC etc etc etc), governments run by people who’ve never been anywhere near the coalface, that use the treasury as a box of sweets for their chums in the bureaucracies. And on and on.
Above all, spectacularly risk-averse banks that are only interested in the value of your house. In the US you can raise money on your track record and a good business plan. Not here.
I know many small business owners (myself included) who have had the opportunity to expand but chosen not to. Who needs the grief?
Brexit and the extra paperwork no doubt helped then?
The ‘likes’ of DeepMind’ which we lost to Google, much more because of inability to access UK investment capital. They wouldn’t have grown to that size if the other constraints had been that significant and California has some pretty tough regs too. Just one example of a range of high calibre companies we’ve lost for similar reason.
Tom – you are incorrect in your analysis. You don’t look old enough to have lived through the Thatcher years other than as a young child (if I’m wrong please share your anti ageing secret). I’m 56 and was Twelve when Thatcher became prime Minister and Twenty Three when she was ousted. She was acually all the things the candidates mentioned. In terms of vision, delivery, wit, and integrity, she was a political Colossus (however imperfect) compared to the 4 also rans we have today. Love her or loath her, nobody cogsinant who lived in the UK at that time would challenge that view – regards NHP
I was going to make the same comment – I also got triggered by his claims of authority on Thatcher when he was born in 1984 and basically missed it all. But what he actually says about Thatcher is valid and he doesn’t give any personal views. Once I got past that, I appreciated the article.
What the current crew need to learn from Thatcher is that you must know what you believe and pursue that regardless of what your own party (or the opposition, or the media) think or say. And this needs to have sufficient public resonance. Respect and authority have to be earned. It seems mainly a question of self confidence and willpower. That and a strong enough team of like minded people around you with the other skills that you will inevitably lack.
And it’s not like they’re up again a premier league team in Labour.
Thatcher is remembered because she had genuine character and authority.
Bit too much hagiography though also a problem. Her judgment deserted her in last few years – e.g Poll tax, a further recession triggered, losing some key Secs of State etc. Hubris after some success did for her as much as anyone and she stopped listening to wise advice. Good lesson for subsequent leaders in that.
Furthermore her industrial legacy decidedly mixed. Correct to challenge and defeat likes of Scargill, but she offered nothing for these areas subsequently and accelerated the North/South divide.
She was dead right on Falklands and Nuclear deterrence of course. I’d add she was right too on the Single Market just for spice.
Margaret Thatcher’s greatness as a leader is misunderstood, not just by those on the Left but by conservatives as well. Her premiership gave birth to Thatcherite economics and her memory is largely viewed through this prism. But that was a by-product, not central to her political vision. What made her exceptional as a leader – and so different from your typical career politician – was her passionate steadfastness in cleaving to what she believed to be essentially wholesome in the life of a nation. In an emerging age of Laid Back, she was Miss Shiny Shoes; in an emerging age of moral relativism, she was one for moral absolutism.
Of course an anti-woke counter-revolution cannot simply invent a Thatcher just because it needs one. But it can recognise the template. Contrary to the thesis of this article her strength was that she would certainly have called a spade a spade, loud and clear and damn the consequences. She would have done it in the manner of a strict mother wanting to curb our nonsense for our own good. She would not have fallen into the rhetorical rabbit hole of trying to frame arguments against ‘identity politics’ using its own tendentious terminology. Asked to discuss issues relating to the LGTB+ community she would probably have told the interviewer to stop talking such nonsense. She would have said it insistently and would not have shut up however impolitic the subsequent verbal joust became. Asked to comment on ‘systemic racism’, she would have wagged her finger and asserted that Britain was the least racist society that had ever been and how crazy to have lurched – in a couple of generations – from racism against coloured people to racism against white people.
That is why she was undefeatable at the ballot box for ten years….. and only brought down by the limp-wristed Lefties-on-a slight-time-delay that have made up the majority of the Tory Party these last thirty years.
Mr Cleverly. Sounds like Charles Dickens character. What might his character be?
“Do not do what your enemy wants you to do. Do what your enemy would least like you to do.”
This paraphrase from Sun Tzu’s book The Art of War, written in the 5th century BC, is as apposite today as it was then.
The candidate in the Tory leadership contest that Labour has tried to destroy more than any other is Kemi Badenoch. They’re terrified of her. Therefore, she is the best choice.
Labour would also like her to make herself ridiculous. Therefore she should be pragmatic about what she says, and not give them any opportunity to discredit her in any way that doesn’t end up helping her.
She should espouse the idea of withdrawing from the ECHR’s ongoing jurisdiction, and promise a gradual repeal of directives that do not work in Britain’s interests. That will neutralise Jenrick’s USP.
Finally, she should amend the Climate Change Act to allow the Government to regain sovereignty. Currently our Government is obliged by law to embark on the costliest project in our history which, dwarfed by the rest of the world’s energy strategies, will make no difference whatsoever to whatever the climate is going to do. Outsourcing government to an unelected body in an area that will bankrupt Britain and do nothing useful to help the world is bonkers.
Kemi Badenoch would give Britain the best chance at salvaging the terrible situation we’ve created, into which our Labour government seems determined to plunge us further.
Teresa May was half correct when she observed that elections are won from the centre ground. But she left out ‘by Labour governments’. Tory elections are won from the centre-right, because natural Tories sit there. Reform did well by occupying that ground, while the Tories went in blind pursuit of the left-centre ground and voters who were never going to vote for them.
This is one of the best analyses I’ve read on our problems for a while.
https://open.substack.com/pub/edwest/p/why-is-britain-poor?r=1fl6hp&utm_medium=ios
I also read that analysis and I have to disagree because it actually displayed a poor understanding of British economic history. Britain’s decline as an economic behemoth did not – as the analysis contended – start after WW2 (although it did accelerate then). It started way back in the late 19th c. – as soon in fact as better adapted nations (particularly USA, Germany and Japan) started to compete with it. The reasons are complex but none of the principal ones were flagged in that post. Principal reasons included:
1) the peculiar resilience of the British class system meant that manufacturing enterprise (‘trade’) was always looked down on and the 2nd generation of its great manufacturing dynasties got out of it as soon as possible. Hence Britain became a place brimful of lawyers and ‘what we would now call ‘creative & media people’ but woefully lacking in technologists and nuts and bolts engineers.
2) The Empire masked (and partly caused) Britain’s uncompetitiveness for many decades because it had a captive market for its lack-lustre products.
For my entire life I would have rather cut off my hand than vote Tory. But right now I would vote for Badenoch. A pale male Labour leader spending the next 5 years at PMQs facing an African woman who doesn’t believe in identity politics is something too good to let pass.