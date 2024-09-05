The reality is that Nato is an alliance that was built to respond to the risks of the Cold War and the post-1945 era, and its Article V provision only truly protects Poland and other countries along its eastern flank from outright invasion or aggressive attack. Wayward missiles and drones that “accidentally” enter Nato airspace are much more difficult to guard against, and are thus able to fly under the radar (pun intended) of Nato’s collective defence framework while still posing a very real risk to the alliance’s member states.

Such incidents are not just a Polish problem either — Russian drones have repeatedly breached and crash landed in Romanian territory since 2022 as well. But even beyond Nato’s east, looking at the big picture, the prospect of enemy projectiles recurrently hitting its soil in the absence of any real policy that would deter them is a recipe for disaster, and makes an eventual Article V declaration against Russia more likely than if member states were allowed to preemptively shoot its missiles and drones down before they reached Nato territory. Despite Nato’s claims otherwise, and certainly in Russia’s eyes, the alliance is already a participant in the Ukraine conflict, and pretending otherwise is potentially much riskier than walking on eggshells to avoid provoking a Russian escalation.

Poland and other frontline states would hardly be the first actors to look out for their own well-being by downing projectiles flying around in their own neighbourhood, even those not intended to hit their territory. During Iran’s attack on Israel in April, the Jordanian Air Force proactively took out dozens of Iranian drones that entered its airspace en route to their destination, and although Iran certainly wasn’t pleased, no physical Iranian threat against Jordan has since materialised. Russia too can talk tough, but as it has shown time and time again throughout the war, its threats of escalation amount to little more than an uptick in sabotage activity against the West and headline grabbing provocations against frontline states. There is little more Moscow could realistically do, especially in this case — intentionally striking a Nato state in response to missile interceptions over Ukraine or anywhere else would not only be incredibly disproportionate, but would cross the threshold into triggering the alliance’s Article V tripwire. Until a truly existential threat emerges to Russia or its military might, low-grade hybrid warfare will be the name of the game.

The debate about states like Poland and Romania using their air defence architecture to shoot down Russian missiles has another dimension however — if these countries have the capacity to take out projectiles moving toward their borders, what’s stopping them from shooting down any Russian missiles within the range of their surface-to-air missiles over Ukraine? This is exactly what Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has been pushing allies to do since June, suggesting that Poland use Patriot missile systems stationed along its borders to effectively create a no-fly zone over western Ukraine. The implications of such a solution would be enormous for security in the country — with a range of 160 kilometres, strategically placed Polish Patriots would be able to provide air cover for Ukrainian cities like Lviv and Lutsk, which have both been pounded by Russian missiles over the past month.

Whether or not Poland will have the necessary assets to secure its own skies as well as those of Ukraine’s west remains an open question, but within the emerging paradigm in which Polish leaders like Sikorski have appeared willing to act independently of Nato on certain security matters, such a scenario is no longer entirely off the table. While Poland will likely be wary of openly defying Stoltenberg’s dictums for the time being, its rising star within Nato means that where Warsaw goes, so eventually goes the alliance. Poland’s clout may well allow it to bring a new security framework into being that gives frontline states greater leeway to protect themselves and their borders without micromanagement from Nato HQ — and all of Nato will be better for it.