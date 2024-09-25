At his best, Carlson is a tribune for the disenfranchised and disaffected, criticising elites for neglecting the interests of their own population in service of the military-industrial complex and other targets like Big Pharma and the banks. At his worst, he is bitter, vindictive and more interested in owning the libs than telling the truth. As Andrew Ferguson described of his days on Fox: “You get some poor little columnist from the Daily Oregonian who said Trump is Hitler, and you beat the shit out of him for 10 minutes.”

His gift for oratory, however, is undeniable. In Reading, Carlson speaks for 25 minutes without notes, playing several different characters at once: the nation’s healer (“I’m trying to cool the temperature”), the patriot (“American citizens are your brothers and sisters”), the flame-throwing populist (“our leaders hate you”), the Republican surrogate (“Biden voters have no skills”) and the family man (“a father’s job is to watch over his family”). He works the crowd into a frenzy, creating a carnival atmosphere. “He speaks from the heart,” one raved. “He was talking about this stuff way before anyone else did.”

Carlson never graduated with a diploma or college degree, admitting that he was a straight-D student, which might explain his militant non-conformity. He did, however, love to read, becoming something of an autodidact. But the problem with autodidacts is that they don’t have anyone to tell them when they’re wrong. Perhaps this is why, since losing the institutional guardrails of Fox News last year, Carlson’s interviews have taken on a more conspiratorial flavour, featuring Second World War revisionist historians, gay crackheads claiming to have had sex with Barack Obama, and, of course, Alex Jones.

Jones joined Carlson in Reading this week. During a live show, you don’t watch Jones — you experience him. He marches onto the stage like a WWE wrestler, grabbing the microphone and speaking into the camera as if he was about to challenge John Cena for the world heavyweight title. “When we get President Trump elected,” he booms, “all of us are going to lift the curse off of this country and we’re gonna send the globalists to prison!”

This is not politics. It’s performance art. And watching through this lens, Carlson’s soft-ball questions begin to make more sense. Rather than challenge Jones on his Sandy Hook denialism, for which the talk show host must pay $1 billion to the parents of the shooter’s victims, Carlson instead plays the role of fluffer. “What is it like to always be right?”, “How does it feel to be totally vindicated?” and “I would make fun of you but every word you said is true” are his most common refrains. That is because Carlson understands something about this audience that his liberal critics don’t: they don’t come for a Crossfire interview, they come for entertainment.

Despite liberals’ best hopes, Carlson is not “fading away”. If anything, his influence has grown. His new podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, has had 26 million downloads since its December launch and regularly features in the top five of Spotify’s weekly podcast rankings (sometimes even beating The Joe Rogan Experience). He is one of the few men to have Donald Trump’s ear, having persuaded the former president to secure RFK Jr’s endorsement, and pushed him to nominate JD Vance as his running mate.