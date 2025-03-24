Progressives are feeling ambivalent about the fact that none other than Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as the de facto leader of the resistance against the two-headed monster in the White House.

On the one hand, it’s a marvel to behold the indefatigable Vermont socialist getting the band back together for his barnstorming “Stop Oligarchy” tour — one that first drew sizable crowds in the Midwest and is now drawing tens of thousands on the second leg across the Mountain West, co-headlined with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Sanders has been decrying the evils of oligarchy for decades, and now, with Elon Musk all but co-presidenting with Trump, he looks like a prophet.

On the other hand, there is very little that Sanders (even with AOC by his side) can accomplish. The Democrats are the minority party and act afraid of their own shadow, while Sanders is a not-so-spry 83 years old and stooping more by the year. The experience of seeing Sanders rail against capitalism and the One Percent doesn’t quite hit like it did a decade ago, It’s akin to catching a Rolling Stones show in 2025 — it’s great to hear the timeless hits and all — but the thrills are fleeting. You ask yourself: Are you still Feeling the Bern, or is that just actual heartburn?

That’s a legitimate question, because it isn’t just Bernie who is getting long in the tooth — so are his supporters and those currently raging against the Trump machine. A decade ago, I described the Sanders run as a “punk-rock presidential campaign,” a middle finger to the political establishment that was far and away most popular with bright-eyed but downwardly mobile college students and 20-somethings. That dynamic played out in the 2016 Democratic primary, in which Sanders thumped Hillary Clinton among under-30 voters, including 83% of young people in New Hampshire.

Not anymore. Today, those packing into high-school auditoriums to cheer Bernie or busy marching in the streets aren’t quite replicating Lollapalooza; it’s more like a particularly raucous school-board meeting. The same Millennials who helped make Left populism cool in the 2010s and marched for a racial reckoning five years ago are now slouching towards middle age. Meanwhile, white-haired dissidents at Tesla protests in 2025 outnumber those too young to rent a car. It’s a changing of the guard — but, ironically, back to the old guard.

The youth have been missing for so long, it’s a wonder that progressives don’t print their faces on milk cartons. College campuses have been quiet, noted Inside Higher Ed, even among institutions where activism is practically an intramural sport. “I haven’t seen a whole lot, which is kind of uncharacteristic of our campus”, observed a student at American University in Washington, DC.

In online forums, political organisers are also making noise about the missing youth. “The last two Tesla protests I went to — the majority were elderly, and I appreciate their support, but why no young people?”, reads a viral post in the subreddit for the 50501 movement, the online group coordinating the anti-Trump capital city protests and others. “If at age 30, I’m the youngest showing up, there’s a problem”. Another post suggested that there were more elderly Trump voters opposing the president’s overreach than young liberals.

“ The youth have been missing for so long, it’s a wonder that progressives don’t print their faces on milk cartons. ”

It’s no coincidence, then, that the most significant impact made by the Resistance thus far has been a consumer boycott by older Democrats refusing to buy Teslas — it’s not as if many 20-year-old baristas and other members of the precariat are the ones withholding their Cybertruck purchases. Otherwise, with young people gone, the Big Dad Energy at 2025 rallies isn’t enough to make a major impact. The size of the Sanders rallies are impressive, but other protests have largely been a fraction of the size they were during Trump’s first term.

Where did the kids go? The best answer is that most of them didn’t vote at all. The peak of the hyperpolitics era is behind us, and election turnout in November trended downward for young adults. They’re growing more disillusioned with all institutions — the courts, the media, and politicians — no matter which party they’re affiliated with. A new analysis of Gallup data found that less than a third of under-30s trust the government, a new low. In my reporting, I have spoken to many young people who view all politics as toxic, a form of entertainment that didn’t change the world, but ruined a lot of personal relationships. Why doom-march in public when you can doomscroll from the comfort of your home or, better yet, soothe your crippling anxiety with ASMR videos.

When the youth did vote, they leaned Republican. According to data whiz kid David Shor, Trump won a majority of those under the age of 26 except women of colour — a massive change from both 2016 and 2020. They voted for a political revolution over the status quo but from the right, much like the children of Sixties hippies who became Reaganite yuppies. As it turns out, Gen-Z loves Eighties nostalgia of all kinds, whether it’s bubblegum synth-pop, Stranger Things, or the market-friendly politics of Michael J. Fox’s Alex Keaton character from the sitcom Family Ties.

But there has been a reluctance to demonstrate even among young Leftists. Some of that is undoubtedly a result of the chilling effect of the campus crackdowns on those protesting America’s role in the Israel-Gaza war and the Trump administration’s disturbing persecution of demonstrators accused of “un-American activity”, such as Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian student activist student detained by ICE and facing a revocation of his green card.

Yet there has also been an ideological drift among activists who now reject the Sanders coalition as sellouts who supported “Genocide Joe”. Many under-30s Leftists are delusional anarchists who barely mention Medicare for All, minimum-wage hikes, or the universal programmes popular in Bernie World. They view Gaza as the Mother of All Causes, the most important battleground in the intifada against Western “colonisers”. All other causes are somehow related, from trans justice to Long COVID to fat shaming. Are you autistic? “Learn how police abolition and neurodivergence advocacy are connected”, reads a flyer from a recent Stop Cop City event. No wonder most normies aren’t grabbing their keffiyehs and joining up.

But if there’s someone that can relate to dropping out of politics — it’s Democrats writ large. Outside of Sanders and a handful of others, party leaders have been MIA during the first wave of the Trump administration’s decimation of the federal government, perhaps to some undisclosed White Lotus hotel to mourn the false promise that they could slowly coast to permanent victory against conservatives by simply letting them die off. Since the George W. Bush years, liberals clung to the arguments made by John Judis and Roy Teixeira in their polemic The Emerging Democratic Majority, that America’s changing demographics — more college-educated professionals and young single women and minorities — would lead to Dem dominance.

Judis and Teixeira have now recanted — and so should the Democrats. The next generation of voters has arrived, and they aren’t content to mindlessly cast ballots for a timid party that suddenly everyone hates more than the horrid Millie Bobbie Brown robot movie. Short of sending Bernie Sanders through a time machine to a decade when his brand of righteous fury felt less like a nostalgia act, it’s unclear whether Democrats can attract anyone under 30 to the resistance cause. Last year, Democratic-aligned groups shelled millions to young influencers to make pro-Kamala TikToks. But who has the coconuts to pay up now?