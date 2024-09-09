Everyone seems to agree that you shouldn’t put people in boxes. Men and women are uniquely individual, and therefore not to be stereotyped. Why not, however, isn’t so clear. It can’t be because all stereotypes are negative and offensive. The Irish, for example, have sometimes been seen as feckless, bone-headed and belligerent, but also as charming, witty and hospitable. This doesn’t necessarily make stereotyping any more acceptable, but it does suggest that it’s a more complex affair than its critics assume.
Some stereotypes contain a grain of truth in grossly distorted form. The Irish — to stick with them for a moment — are sometimes thought to be indolent as well as anarchic; and though neither accusation is of course true (it was Irishmen who built many of Britain’s roads, railways and canals), both have some basis in historical reality.
Planting potatoes, which is how a lot of the Irish traditionally survived, demands no great labour; and on a rented smallholding hard work might not be particularly profitable for the tenant, since what mattered was the size of your farm rather than your rate of productivity. All this might well have looked like laziness to the industrially disciplined masses of Britain. As for the charge that the Irish are a lawless crew, it’s worth recalling that for several centuries the law which governed them was imposed by a colonial power largely in the name of its own interests. If the common people were occasionally somewhat cavalier about it, it’s hardly surprising.
There’s a belief on the streets of Belfast and Derry that you can tell whether someone is a Catholic or Protestant simply by looking at them, a conviction that all good liberals would naturally find outrageous. Even so, there’s something in it. By and large, Ulster Catholics and Protestants belong to different ethnic groups, either Irish Gaels or Scottish Gaels, and generally speaking these groups have different physical characteristics, just as Swedes and Chinese do. A women with black hair and blue eyes is likely to be an Irish Gael, and thus Catholic in background, while a short, ginger-haired man is probably of Scottish origin, and thus of Protestant lineage. There may well be black-haired, blue-eyed women in Ulster who burn pictures of the Pope, as well as short, ginger-haired men who are prepared to die for him, but to think that this refutes the point is simply to misunderstand what a stereotype is.
Ulster Presbyterians are not renowned for their zany, surrealist wit or darkly iconoclastic sense of humour, but this is because of their Scottish Puritan heritage, not because of their genes. British sangfroid says less about the nature of the British mind than about the need not to betray weakness in the eyes of your colonial subjects. Norwegians are typically taller than the Welsh. Black working-class Britons have a far higher chance of becoming mentally ill than Keira Knightley, a fact suppressed by those who refuse to put people in boxes. The citizens of Bute, Montana, don’t typically go around dressed in long crimson garments while declaiming from Dante’s Purgatorio, or at least those who do are advised to walk warily at night.
We can deduce a great deal about individuals from the sparsest bits of information about them. Men are far more likely to throw people through windows than women, and most readers of The New York Times are unlikely to believe that the best way to rid Los Angeles of gang warfare is to detonate a small nuclear weapon over the city. Until recently, Americans were more likely to use your first name on first meeting than the English, though this is changing. When I was a student at Cambridge, my tutor called me “Mr Eagleton” in my first year, “Terence” in my second, and “Terry” in my third. Who knows what teasingly erotic nickname he might have come up with had I stayed on at his college?
