Labelling people can be useful. Nobody likes being called Fatso, but plenty of people are glad to be called anti-racist. Critics of stereotyping feel that it reduces the rich complexity of individuals to a crude category, but nobody thinks that being anti-racist is all there is to say about you. It is true that some stereotypes are odiously offensive, but there is nothing wrong with offensiveness as such. No doubt there are those who feel that Jesus should have moderated his language when he denounced the Pharisees as a brood of vipers, but he seems not to have been constrained by modern middle-class etiquette.

Other stereotypes aren’t so much abusive as absurd. Some 19th-century phrenologists held that nations with smaller heads were more easily conquered than those with large ones, while the founder of phrenology, Franz Gall, believed that the moral and religious faculties were located at the top of the brain, this being the area of the skull closest to God.

“Everybody’s different” is a popular slogan these days, intended as an antidote to stereotyping. The only problem is that it isn’t true. If everyone differed from everyone else, there could, for example, be no mental health services, since psychiatry assumes certain uniform patterns of behaviour. Economics would become impossible, and so would sociology. Why are queues at supermarket checkpoints always roughly the same length? Because you can take it as given that people have no great zest for performing certain tedious but necessary domestic tasks, and you can deduce from this that they will gravitate to the shortest queue, thus evening the queues out.

To be an individual is to be incomparable — the mistake is to imagine that the incomparable is always valuable. Oswald Mosley was unique, but many would consider that we would have been better off without him. The same goes in my view for J. Edgar Hoover, whose birth an all-seeing Deity might mercifully have prevented. There won’t be another Jimmy Savile, which is heartening news. William McGonagall’s poem “The Tay Bridge Disaster” is incomparable in the sense of being incomparably bad.

Nor is what we have in common always to be devalued. Having a set of stereotypes at our disposal allows us to form the kind of rough expectations of others without which social existence might grind to a halt. It’s hard to conduct a conversation with your bank manager if he is dressed in a gorilla costume. Freedom isn’t a matter of being free from conventions, but free from oppressive ones.

The problem with capitalist society is that it treats individuals as exchangeable in economic terms but unique in ideological ones. Nobody cares about your incomparable individuality when you apply for a job as a cleaner, but our civilisation is loud with rhetorical appeals to the preciousness of each person, the dangers of reducing them to a dead level and the soullessness of stereotyping. It’s a contradiction neatly caught in a quarrel between Willy Loman and his son Biff in Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman. Biff angrily urges his deluded father to back off from his fruitless search for individual recognition with the cry “Pop, I’m a dime a dozen and so are you!” To which Willy returns the dignified response “I am not a dime a dozen! I am Willy Loman and you are Biff Loman!” And of course they are both right.