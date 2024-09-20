The rate at which political violence, in deed or word, has been comfortably taken in stride would, at another historical moment, have been shocking. From the moment Trump was elected in 2016, violent rhetoric and acts on both sides gradually moved from controversy, to social media fodder, to simple background noise. Comedian Kathy Griffin holding a mock-up of Trump’s severed bloody head resulted in outrage, official investigations and sold-out gigs wherever she went. After publicly saying he’d like to “punch Donald Trump in the face,” Robert De Niro declared “Fuck Trump” at the 2018 Tony Awards. Meanwhile, in 2017, Trump appeared to be defending the white supremacist demonstrators in Charlottesville as, at least, not neo-Nazis.

But then, way back in 2004, Nicholson Baker published a novel musing about the possibility of assassinating George W. Bush. But then, De Niro himself had starred in Taxi Driver, in which the violence of a murderous vigilante is, by the end of the movie, depicted as morally superior to the sanctimonious soul-murders committed by an average America politician. By the time Will Smith bitch-slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscar ceremony, in 2022, you had to ask yourself whether the actor was simply bringing decades of Hollywood values to their logical conclusion, or whether he was acting under the influence of American politics; which is influenced by American popular culture; which is influenced by American politics. The tortuous complexity of American life really makes you wish you could find who was responsible for the whole mess and punch them right in the nose.

As anything goes in culture, people become numb to the lack of inhibition around them. Say what you will about the maddening dispensations that sometimes have resulted from the popularisation of trauma psychology, but there is now a collective emotional numbness that is one of the salient symptoms of trauma. On the one hand, anything goes. On the other hand, no one protests that anything goes. Which opens the door to more erstwhile prohibited behaviour. Which causes more emotional numbness. And on and on.

And the bitter irony is that the so-called “political violence” being mechanically bemoaned by both sides is as nothing compared with the violence tearing civil society apart. It is almost obscene to express outrage over political violence when America suffers more mass shootings, and more school shootings, than any country on earth. In such a situation, political violence surely is an inevitability.

Yet the term “political violence” is probably a mischaracterisation of the two assassination attempts, though Routh never actually made an attempt. Routh is clearly a profoundly troubled man. From what is known, so too was Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired at Trump during the latter’s Pennsylvania rally. Neither has had a coherent ideological motive attributed to him. Ideology matters. If Archduke Franz Ferdinand had been assassinated by some insane Austrian and not a politically motivated Serb, the First World War might never have happened. Modern America, then, is not suffering from political violence. Rather, America is suffering violence that is occurring in the political realm, violence committed by members of the country’s increasing legions of people disconnected from reality. Politics is, by definition, an arena of pathological egotism and self-love. It only follows that madness is to politics what flies are to the dregs of human intestines.

“America is suffering violence that is occurring in the political realm, violence committed by members of the country’s increasing legions of people disconnected from reality.”

Decades ago, I was taken by a Spanish friend to a dark restaurant in Madrid that served only two dishes, one type of fish and and one type of steak, and where two waiters stood a polite distance from the table the entire night. My friend had brought another man, whom he did not introduce. Not long into the meal, this second man laid a paper napkin in front of him and took a pen from his pocket. He diagrammed, with painstaking precision, noting the position of the car and the position of the explosive devices, and the route that Carrera Blanco, Franco’s successor, had taken that fateful day Basque terrorists blew him out of his car, thus saving Spain for democracy. Then he suspended the napkin over an ashtray, held a lighter under it, and dropped the shriveling flames into oblivion.