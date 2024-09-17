In February, I watched my mother be euthanised. I travelled to Australia to see it. She was ready to go: she lived in a care home, and was in terrible pain from spine cancer and terribly embarrassed by her lack of bodily control.
Yet even though she was prepared, her death would still be messy: both for her and the family she left behind. Tensions between my siblings had escalated over the months, as we negotiated a difficult and stressful process. Let down by the officials who were meant to help us, it would be fair to say that assisted suicide killed my family along with my mother.
Mine isn’t just a personal tragedy. As euthanasia inches towards legality in Britain, with a private member’s bill on assisted dying potentially being debated in the Commons this month, we must think seriously about the logistics of death. Ignore it and we risk wreathing a nation in trauma — long after bereaved families leave their loved ones behind. For whether a longed-for release or slow and painful menace, death is a painful business.
The protocols, though, are simple enough. Following the Oregon Dignity in Death Act, passed in 1998, the Volunteer Assisted Dying Act in New South Wales encompasses 11 distinct steps and a host of safeguards. It is only available to over-18s who have an illness that will cause death within 12 months, or is causing suffering that cannot be relieved. Patients must undergo three assessments and write a declaration of their intentions.
Beyond these tight theoretical rules, however, the practicalities of VAD are less proscribed. For one thing, unlike in the US, assisted dying is free. And therefore more accessible. But far more important is the way in which amateur family members are roped into the protocols. My mother, as part of the process, nominated one of my sisters as her Key Person who would help her navigate the path to euthanasia.
This, though, was a difficult emotional burden for my sensitive sister, who struggled with poor health. To make matters worse, she was estranged from my other siblings. My mother selected this sister simply for her own ease. Another, more pragmatic sister had long been Evelyn’s Power of Attorney, but when new papers were drawn up, her name was misspelled and Mum wouldn’t sign incorrect legal documents. Instead of having the papers corrected, and waiting until her daughter could make the six hour-return drive to sign them, Mum was impatient.
