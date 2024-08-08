When she receives her sentence later this year, her name will be added to a disturbingly long list. In the three years to March 2023, 31 female prison staff working in male prisons were busted for having intimate relationships with prisoners, including one who gave birth to her lover’s baby and another who had his cell number tattooed on her thigh. This represents a 61% increase on the previous four-year period, but only covers male prisons run by the HM Prison Service — and not the 14 private institutions contractually managed by companies such as G4S Justice Services, Serco Custodial Services and Sodexo Justice Services.

If prison sources are to be believed, however, the number of female staff sacked for having affairs with inmates is significantly higher. To save face, I’m told, prison governors prefer to have a member of staff resign rather than go through the ritual humiliation that comes with a full-blown investigation.

As a fellow at the University of the Arts’ Design Against Crime Research Lab, I’ve visited numerous prisons in the UK and abroad, including HMP Belmarsh. I know first-hand the high-level security measures that are put in place to stop inmates from gaining access to contraband — from mobile phones to drugs — via visitors who typically attempt to smuggle goods orally or via other cavities.

One member of staff inside Belmarsh told me that a mobile phone could change hands inside for up to £5,000. For the benefit of co-workers and official visitors alike, staff created a glass display containing assorted items, from electronic devices to knives, which have made their way into the category-A prison.

But with increasingly sophisticated surveillance equipment stemming the flow of contraband coming through prison visitors’ centres, vulnerable female prison staff have proven to be a useful conduit for funnelling illegal items into the prison black market. “You can spot them a mile off,” says Lee, a reformed criminal who’s spent time in HMP Wandsworth for serious drugs and robbery offences. “You see them on the wing with the hair, the nails, being all familiar and that, and you just know they’re an easy touch.”

Lee says that he managed to manipulate female prison officers by “putting it on them” — either by relentlessly working on them or by having criminals on the outside find out information about them via social media or interconnecting networks. As well as exploiting weaknesses, Lee says inmates are often looking for “pleasers” — women who want to help prisoners after buying some sob story, and then find themselves making a very human yet damaging connection with someone who’s in jail for a good reason: they’re a liar, a cheat and a manipulator.