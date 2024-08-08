As Britain’s summer of crisis continues, the penitentiary industrial complex could soon be overwhelmed. Not because of a lack of resources: estimates put the prisons’ budget at £4 billion. And it’s not for a lack of bipartisan thinking: the Labour government, like the Tories before it, support the use of non-custodial sentences and the continuation of the early release scheme.
Rather, what the prison system has a major problem with is retention. According to the Prison Reform Trust, half of officers who left the service in 2021 had been in the role for less than three years, with more than a quarter leaving after less than a year. And while there are many reasons for this, one in particular has been thrust into the spotlight as of late: the curious phenomenon of female staff falling for inmates.
Let’s start with the most recent, and no doubt most infamous, case to date.
We’re inside what appears to be a prison cell in HMP Wandsworth. The camera shows a well-built tattooed man, legs akimbo, receiving oral sex from someone on their knees. To add more context, the cameraman pans around the cell. We catch sight of the grinning cameraman smoking a spliff, before he cuts back to the couple. Then comes the big reveal: as the pair start to have sex, we catch sight of a woman’s uniform. She’s a prison officer.
For the next two minutes and 59 seconds, what transpires is essentially a porn movie set in a real-life prison cell, involving real-life inmates and (former) real-life prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham. “Guys, we’ve made history,” says Wandsworth’s answer to Cecile B. De Mille before going straight to camera: “That’s how we live in Wandsworth, bruv.”
It remains unclear what will happen to this still unidentified character and his cellmate, 36-year-old burglar Linton Weirich. Likewise, senior management heads are sure to roll at the prison, which was just handed another £100 million of funding following a “catastrophic” inspection. Only last week, a prison officer was suspended after being filmed on a contraband mobile rolling a joint in a cell with two prisoners.
The focus of the fall-out, however, has fallen on De Sousa Abreu, who it turns out “models” on OnlyFans, has appeared in a Channel 4 show about swinging, and is in an open relationship with her husband. The Portuguese national, who was apprehended at Heathrow airport attempting to flee the country, pled guilty last week at Isleworth Crown Court to one charge of misconduct in a public office.
Still, an interesting insight into our 'Criminal Justice System' and the author is clearly more than just a time-serving journo.