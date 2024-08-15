Remember Consignia — that disastrous rebrand of the Post Office? It sounded more like a sexually transmitted disease or an obscure Roman battle than a postal service. The name Royal Mail was apparently too redolent of posties, stamps and letters. Founded originally by Henry VIII, it was deemed too old fashioned. Too Royalist, too establishment. And the name Post Office was too generic. In the DHL era, something exciting and new was required. The idea was to prepare the public for an era of diverse operations. Surprise, surprise — the public hated it. 16 months later, Consignia reverted to the Post Office.
Now another of Henry VIII’s creations has come up with a rebrand that is even worse. The Church of England is ditching the word church. Like the Royal Mail, it wants to prepare the public for an era of diverse operations. And the exciting new name for church is to be… I kid you not: “New Things”.
A recent study, as reported in the Church Times, of the word church — if I can still use that word — across 11 Dioceses of the Church of England (see, it’s tricky to avoid) has found that “in the past 10 years, about 900 ‘New Things’ have been started. None of the 11 dioceses used the word ‘church’ as its main descriptor of such developments.” In other words, the Church has given up on church. Not since Prince became Squiggle has there been such a daft revision.
And it has been a ruinously expensive business. At a time when ordinary parish churches such as mine are being asked for ever greater contributions to the central church coffers, the New Things corporate headquarters has ploughed at least £82.7 million into New Things. As the report explains, this “new ecclesial language” has happened “very quickly” and is “affecting an operant theology within the Church of England”. This is former oil executive Justin Welby’s principal contribution to the development of the Church of England. As the report admits, “loosed from theological roots, the conceptual framework inevitably looks for other sources for its guidance, namely business and management theory.”
Of course, what is going on here is more than just a name change. The Church of England has always been a strange beast, ecclesiologically. Henry VIII was instinctively a traditionalist. The coin in your pocket still has the letters FD after the King’s name, letters that stand for Fidei Defensor, Defender of the Faith. This title was given to Henry by the Pope before their falling out, and he remained proud of it, so kept it. Henry’s beef with Rome wasn’t so much theology — he just didn’t like being told what to do by some bloke in a far-away Italian city.
For Henry, the Reformation was about who was in charge, not whether the Church was still Catholic. The order of bishops, priests and deacons, the centrality of the eucharist, they all stayed. Inspired by the continental Reformation, which was always more ideologically driven, the evangelical Reformers wanted to go further, to get rid of all that Catholic ritualistic stuff. But they were held back. And so, the Church of England became a strange hybrid, both Catholic and Protestant.
Oh dear, there seems to have been some misunderstanding…
The “new things” described in the report are a colection of initiatives and activities run by parishes that can’t be collectively described by a single term. In other words, they’re mostly not new churches, just stuff being organised by existing churches.
From the Church Times report:
“Of the 900 “new things”, 89 per cent were “integrated within the existing parish system” rather than existing as stand-alone “new” churches (for example, BMOs).”