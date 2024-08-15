These have always been unhappy bedfellows. At best, it makes the Church of England a model for a broad tent community, a place of compromise and tolerance. At worst, it makes it a fractious place of discontent and rivalry. It is the job of an Archbishop to hold the ring, to keep this coalition of interests at peace with itself. Welby has not done this. Of the 900 New Things reported by the Dioceses, only five of them are from this more Catholic side of the church coalition. New Things “has been, and remains, essentially an evangelically driven project”.

Which is why those who want to complete the unfinished business of the Reformation — getting rid of priesthood, and all that Catholic mysterious mumbo-jumbo of the Eucharist, as they see it — have spotted their opportunity. Last month, a number of big London evangelical churches decided to commission a number of men — yes, only men — to lead services of Holy Communion without them being ordained priests. It is absolutely a central pillar of Catholic Christianity, to which the Church of England has always seen itself as a part, that only priests can celebrate the Eucharist. As Matt Parks, the Chair of the church group Affirming Catholicism explained: “Permitting a form of Holy Communion in the Church of England presided over by those who are not ordained makes a mockery of the sacraments.”

But this new status quo — whereby our New Things don’t have priests, they have leaders — threatens a vital part of our whole constitutional settlement. At his coronation, the King was asked by the Archbishop of Canterbury: “Will you maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline and government thereof, as by law established in England?” The King’s answer was: “All this I promise to do.” By allowing these mock “ordinations” to take place without censure, Welby has embarrassed the King who promised before the whole country to preserve and maintain the Church of England’s essential nature.

The New Things enterprise is a centrally led evangelical project that wants to remake the whole Church of England. It is splicing evangelical Christianity with management theory to create something entirely new. When asked, the Church (sic) leadership says it is wholeheartedly committed to parish churches and the ministry of priests. But as the Bible says, “by their fruit will you know them”.

The Royal Mail has always promised universal service provision, which means that wherever you are, your letter will be delivered to you. The Czech Billionaire, Daniel Kretinsky, who is still trying to buy the Royal Mail has committed to maintaining universal service provision for five more years. Which obviously means that after five years, universal service provision will go.

The Church of England has also been traditionally committed to universal service provision — the services being church services in every parish in every community. Just like Kretinsky, our New Things leadership, formerly known as the Church of England, thinks all this to be uneconomic or unrealistic. Which is why, for many, their parish church is not being used and no new priests are being appointed. Parish priests like your friendly postie will become a thing of the past. Perhaps there will be a New Things centre some miles away. Perhaps you will be offered a ghastly “your business is important to us, you are 16th in the queue” New Things hotline or a flashy over-designed website.

Consignia was a disaster. This will be worse.