Church bulletins don’t usually set passions aflame, but last month, an ad in the newsletter of The Ascension Catholic Church in Chesterfield, Missouri, did just that. Placed by parishioner John Ray, the ad called to recruit “all young men back to the church to form a militia” at the Legion of Sancta Lana. Those taking up the offer would be tasked with “protecting the Holy Eucharist, our congregation, our clergy and the church grounds from violent and non-violent attacks”.
Recruits would receive instruction in military operations and Latin — a clear political signifier as the Vatican tries to prohibit Latin mass to the chagrin of the Church’s more conservative elements. The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the online application for the militia, which has since been taken down and disavowed by Ascension, also included references to “platoons”, “hand-to-hand combat” and even featured a sketch of the “bright white uniforms”. While Legionnaires would not serve as armed guards at the church, they “could be called upon by the Pastor of the Parish to take up arms defensively” if the congregation were threatened.
Amid national controversy, Ray walked back his call to arms, citing his distress at dwindling congregations and the closure of churches. He had hoped, he said, to “create an organisation for young men to push themselves mentally, physically” through practices “modelled after the military”. While regretting his use of the term “militia”, Ray explained that the “current state of the Church in the West is equally regrettable and I’m sure we can all agree that we are in desperate times”.
While Ray might sound like a local eccentric, his push is in fact part of a wider trend in the US. This has seen increasing numbers of churches gathering armed security forces, variously described as “safety ministries” or at the more explicit end offering “Christian warrior training”.
Attacks on places of worship are nothing new, and are a very real consideration for even the most pacifist flock. Historically, they have been associated with hate crimes against black protestant congregations, primarily in the Deep South, as opposed to wealthy, predominately white Catholic congregations, such as Chesterfield. But as the proportion of Americans who identify as white Christian dwindles, they are feeling increasingly under threat.
This is borne out in a report on violence against churches in the US published earlier this year by the evangelical group the Family Research Council. It declares that “hostility against American churches is not only on the rise but also accelerating”. Identifying some 436 incidents against churches in 2023 — more than double the number in 2022, according to their records, and more than eight times the number in 2018 — it warned that these are “destructive and have the potential to intimidate a religious community”.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe