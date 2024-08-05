The fear is an understandable one. Unfortunately, though, the Family Research Council is far from an impartial or authoritative source. Controversially designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Centre in 2010 for its hostility to LGBT issues, the Council conceded in its report that “the motivations for many of these incidents remain unknown”, however, it believes that “the rise in crimes against churches is taking place in a context in which American culture appears increasingly hostile to Christianity”.

Only, there is a wider political context: the so-called decline of white Christian America. This idea is often rehearsed within elements of the Right-wing media, with claims that immigration policies are changing the racial and religious makeup of the country.

In this vein, the Family Research Council report, though widely cited, does seem to be more political than scholarly. It does not list the methodology of its research, nor classify incidents. Perceived hostility and violence are considered one and the same. One example cited in the report is of a “Vote No” sign being pulled from the ground and thrown in a bin outside a Cincinatti Church, while fires with unknown causes are lumped in with established arson.

A more credible study by the nonpartisan A-Mark Foundation put the violence in better context. They identified 59 attacks targeting congregants, clergy, or staff at houses of worship of all faiths between January 2012 and December 2022. Shootings caused 74 of 79 deaths, while 40% of perpetrators suffered from mental illness.

Moreover, the A-Mark report found that when it comes to motivation for attacks on places of worship, Christians aren’t the main target. “Only 18% of attacks targeting Christian or Catholic places of worship were motivated by racial, ethnic, or religious hatred,” the authors said, while “attacks targeting Jewish (93%) and Muslim (83%) houses of worship were overwhelmingly motivated by antisemitic or Islamophobic hate”.

This is not to say that the fear felt by members of Ascension Catholic Church, or any other Christian congregation, is not real, but it is being stoked disproportionally by politicians and media figures — as well as by for-profit church security training and protection organisations.

The founder of one such company, Dwayne Harris of Full Armor Church Safety Solutions, told UnHerd that he launched the firm in 2017 as a response to “certain incidents that were occurring in the news” such as the Charleston church shooting. An ordained Pentecostal bishop and law enforcement officer, Harris says that the most common incidents at churches are lone actors in crisis, often due to mental health, however he believes that “cultural shifts and tendencies towards violence and disruption” in wider society have created a sense of fear that exacerbates these issues.

A competitor in the industry, Joe Puckett of the Church Security Academy, referred me to a recent video he posted on YouTube alerting US churchgoers to the threat of ISIS-K, a particularly active branch of the terrorist group believed to be responsible for recent attacks in Russia and Afghanistan. Puckett says that churches tend to come to him “afraid of their skill level and how they can defend themselves” against “the traditional lone wolf attack”. Increasingly, however, he says that “we’re afraid of some of these groups that are here” and that “it might be multiple people that are attacking us at one time”.