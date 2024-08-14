“Hip hip hooray, it’s the Burryman’s day!” George rings a bell and off we go. Our prickly star steps out of the Staghead where he is met by a gaggle of locals, tourists and photographers. A flowery garland perched on his head, he looks a little agonised as waddles stiffly around with the aid of two helpers and two poles bearing flowers and the royal banner of Scotland.

And so, within minutes of his seven-mile tour starting he stops for a “nip” of whisky to drink through a straw. This is a sacred feature of the modern iteration: the Burryman takes a drink at around 30 stops on his journey — including every pub. If he is offered one, so the lore stipulates, he has to accept. As the day wears on, the number of houses visited falls and the number of pubs rises. Though some accounts stipulate that the Burryman should not speak for the day — difficult, admittedly, through his small mouth hole and given the effects of the whisky — Taylor chats amiably with everyone. One man sings a song about him: “The women think he’s sex on legs / But he stops for lunch in Greggs. And an old woman wearing a top hat reads him a poem she’s written, eyes glistening all the while.”

The responsibility of the role and the outfit weigh heavily on the Burryman — and poor Taylor. In previous years, according to W W Fyffe, it was common for Burrymen to faint “under the heat and fatigue of the dressing”. I worry that Taylor might suffer the same kind of fate. “I’m a wee bit sore,” he says around the half-way mark, “but I’m OK.” The worst part, he says, are the arms, which are always extended out to the side to accommodate the bulkiness of the garb. He approaches the honour of the role with great seriousness: “You sort of switch off from anybody around you. You’re in your own wee world for the whole day, it sometimes feels like.”

The outfit also terrifies small children. “He’s meant to be a good thing that comes round to take the evil spirits away,” says Alison. “But it’s a big guy that looks like a bush, walking about.” He does, indeed, look like someone who might haunt even an adult’s dreams and even appear as a Doctor Who monster. His message is just as ambiguous as his past. While he appears to be a scapegoat punishing himself in service of the town, he is also supposed to be benevolent and literally made of good luck. Is he kindly, or wicked? Should he stay or should he go? The locals seem averse to casting him as a villain. They don’t want to throw him out, they want to give him whisky and coins.

At 5.30pm, a bagpiper plays us down the home stretch. The Staghead is almost in sight. Someone gives Taylor a whisky milkshake. After nine gruelling hours, he arrives where he started to be cut out of his outfit and gives a grateful, sweaty speech to the assembled crowd — which I’m told is bigger than ever.

Ben Edge, an artist inspired by the Burryman, is here for the fifth year. “I’ve been quite interested in the idea of it being a kind of activism to come to these things,” he says, “because we’re not all in tune with the wheel of the year any more.” With the need to guarantee good fishing gone, the value of the Burryman lies more in the simple fact that it brings people together. “It would be probably really traumatic and upsetting for the town if the Burryman wasn’t to come out one year.”