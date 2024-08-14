“At every door in succession, a shout is raised, and the inhabitants, severally come forth, bestow there kindly greetings and donatives of money on the BURRYMAN who in this way collects, we believe, considerable sums of money to be eventually divided and spent at the Fair by the youth associated in this exploit.” — W.W.Fyffe
No one will ever know quite when it began. Nor even why. But for hundreds of years, on the second Friday in August, a man in a small town in the south-east of Scotland has been covered with thousands of prickly plants and paraded for a nine-hour walk through the streets. Being plied with whisky eases his ordeal.
Long intrigued, I travelled up to South Queensferry this year to see Burryman day myself. When I arrive at my hotel, the receptionist asks if I am the Burryman himself. Alas not. To be the Burryman you need to have been born in South Queensferry. And since 2012 the title has gone to Andrew Taylor, a 42-year-old who works for Edinburgh Council. Not only is Taylor a South Queensferry native, he was born in the Staghead Hotel, the starting point for the Burryman’s epic walk. He was “destined to be the Burryman”.
Various theories swirl around as to the origins of this eccentric folk tradition. One man tells me the Burryman was supposed to emerge from the sea, clutching the poles he now holds during his walk. And in the 19th century, according to Natalie Doig, who runs a history podcast called Weird in the Wade, both a man and a woman took part, known as the King and Queen. Alison, one of this year’s Burryman’s helpers, says that he is adorned with burrs because of… something to do with someone hiding from Oliver Cromwell and covering themselves in burrs.
You can see why he might need the whisky. Burrs don’t make comfortable clothes. And the night before the procession, thousands (approximately 11,000) of the spikey plants are collected for Burryman’s coat. They will cling viciously, with no need for glue. To protect his skin, he has to wear a tightly sewn undergarment, including a balaclava. A hot day is not Burryman’s friend. The garb means he can’t walk properly and has only small eye and mouth holes. But in South Queensferry, even though these burrs can cause irritation, injury and discomfort, they are emblems of good fortune.
And this is essentially the only thing we really know about the Burryman — he is supposed to bring good luck. It is one of a few similar rituals in local towns, all supposed to guarantee a good haul in the vital fishing trade. Aberdeen had a remarkably similar “Burreyman” also clad in prickles, but he was actually cast out of the town, along with the bad fishing luck. Unfortunately, because so much rested on the certainty of a good catch, he was often pursued and killed — something that might make the day harder to market as a quaint old British tradition.
