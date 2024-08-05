Moreover, beyond the idiosyncratic structural nature of the race, both Trump and Harris are highly unusual contenders. On the Republican side of the equation, the candidate is a twice-impeached former president who recently survived an assassination attempt. Since he was last on the ballot, Trump has also been convicted of multiple felonies with myriad other criminal and civil cases pending. The last time a major presidential candidate was in a remotely similar position of legal jeopardy was when socialist candidate Eugene Debs ran for office from prison during the 1920 election.

With respect to the Democrats, Harris’s candidacy marks only the second time in US history that a woman or a non-white person was at the top of the ticket for one of the top two political parties. It also marks the first time in more than a half-century that a presidential candidate who was eligible to run for re-election decided not to stand.

For now, this seems to be paying off. And it’s now suddenly the case that Trump — who previously oriented his whole strategy around exacerbating voter concerns about age and fitness — is the oldest candidate to run for the presidency. His opponent is roughly two decades younger than him; his running mate is half his age. Voters are now deeply concerned about Trump’s age, health, mental acuity and viability in office — concerns that are especially salient because his VP choice is one of the least popular picks in modern history. No one wants J.D. Vance to be President. Even Trump isn’t prepared to say his running mate is well-suited for the job.

Moreover, Harris’s history as a prosecutor, which was a deep liability in the 2020 Democratic primaries, seems advantageous in the current cycle, in which the “Great Awokening” of Democratic voters has run its course, public concern about crime and safety is high, and her opponent has recently been convicted of multiple felonies. For better or worse, Kamala can lean into security or “law and order” frames with abandon. She’s already been piloting this with great success, declaring that she has dealt with “predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain”. In that same speech, she continued: “Hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

The biggest wildcard for Harris’s nascent campaign, though, is her leadership style. Over her time in California politics, Harris earned a reputation of being a cruel boss whose organisations operated in a dysfunctional way and with unusually high turnover. In one striking instance, she pushed an employee who resigned to sign an NDA agreement in order to receive a severance package, despite having been publicly opposed to this practice. Her tenure as vice president has also been marred by vicious struggles among her staff, alleged mistreatment of employees, and extraordinary levels of staff attrition — over the past four years, she’s had markedly higher levels of turnover than Trump did. The problems have been so persistent and severe that the White House has even been forced to publicly address them. Among beltway insiders, this chronic dysfunction has sown doubts about Kamala’s ability to successfully spearhead the Democrats’ 2024 presidential campaign, or to effectively govern should she win.

And yet, so far, Harris has benefitted from Trump’s lack of substantive knowledge about her background, positions and liabilities. Rather than focusing on any of the genuine weaknesses described above, he’s tried to portray Harris as unintelligent, weak, and not black enough. Other Republicans have called her a DEI hire; J.D. Vance, meanwhile, has previously referred to her as a “childless cat lady”.