What accounts for the shift? Since 2015, Americans supported Clinton in the popular vote and elected the first female vice president. They flocked to the Women’s March. Then came the heady days of cancel culture, and the MeToo movement ripped through the country like a tornado. But now, “majorities say that a woman president would be neither better nor worse or that the president’s gender doesn’t matter,” according to a Pew report last September.

In another survey, Pew found: “A majority of adults (64%) say that it’s not at all or not too important to them personally that the U.S. elects a woman president in their lifetime or that the president’s gender doesn’t matter.” Only 18% of people said it was extremely or very important to them that a woman is elected president in their lifetime. The country has moved on. It’s not about identity politics: they simply want to vote for good candidates.

“The Democrats seem to have absorbed a genuine lesson from Clinton’s loss, and it’s not that America is teeming with irredeemable misogynists.”

Hillary Clinton lost for many reasons, and perhaps some small amount of sexism was enough to cost her the electoral college, but the data seems to suggest that meritocratic Americans were turned off by the suggestion Clinton’s sex should affect their vote. When the New York Times asked Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) about the tone shift, she explained: “There’s a ground that has been softened with lessons that we’ve learned from Hillary.” The Times added: “Female politicians have learned not to shy away from sharing aspects of their personal lives and struggles. Authenticity and vulnerability seem to be helping women in modern politics, not hurting them, [Pressley] said.”

Perhaps, though, authenticity and vulnerability were acceptable in 2016 as well. Perhaps Democrats spent nearly a decade in the wilderness as the culture edged closer and closer to a breaking point and learned a lesson about the American public. They want the best candidate to win, and intersectionality points don’t count.

There was a land acknowledgement and a “gender neutral” prayer room in the United Center. Harris’s step-daughter lauded her commitment to “social justice” from the stage. But the Kamala Harris of 2020 did not show up. Democrats talked about Harris taking on criminals, not fundraising to bail them out of jail. Harris echoed this toughness last night as she boomed and projected a hard-edged attitude to foreign policy. “I will not cozy up to dictators and tyrants like Kim Jong Un who are rooting for Trump,” she declared to a roaring crowd.

It was abundantly clear in Chicago that Democratic loyalists — the same people who just over a month ago openly feared for their ticket if Harris became the presumptive nominee — are now enthused about the Veep. Rather than proving Democrats are newly relatable and not at all the kinds of politicians who create “trans refuges” or put pronouns in their social media bios, this week’s DNC proves the party is desperate for a win — desperate enough to be clever.