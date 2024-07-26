I think it’s really a sign of mental health that she can’t always meet the performative requirements of being a politician, that the contradiction between being a real person and straining to be likeable and electable sometimes displays itself in these symptomatic flare-ups. If this seems obscure, consider as illustration the contrast between Harris and Bill Clinton. Like Harris’s, Clinton’s personality was so big it had a physical presence of its own, but, unlike Harris, he was uncannily good (at least in public) at containing his powerful inner force, making it serve rather than complicate his vocation as a political actor. His animal charisma rarely flagged as he contradicted himself on policy and when, in moments of legal and political jeopardy, he covered his ass with obvious lies. He was at odds with many things in his years as president, but he rarely, if ever, gave off that queasy vibe that said he was at odds with himself.

It’s to her credit, I think, that Kamala Harris can’t pull off the same trick, that her exuberant inner self hasn’t been entirely subsumed by the political character she’s chosen to play. But Harris is at odds with herself, and thus prone to her moments of spectacular awkwardness, only part of the time, generally while addressing only one segment of her potential audience — activists and loyalists of her own party.

These people, her admirers and allies, are the real tormentors of her authentic self. They bring a mix of personal adoration and niche ideological fixations that requires a particular mode of expression from the politicians they embrace, especially those who tick the higher-salience identity boxes. For them, Harris is above all her race and gender. She is the first female Vice President of the United States, and the first black female Vice President of the United States, and also the first Indian (or South Asian) female Vice President of the United States. In this role, she is often required to sit down with women who also bear the same identity descriptors as she does and talk about herself in the manner of an actress opening up to a talk show host, but with the added expectation that she dwell on the census traits that link her with people she’s talking to. After all, she’s there as a woman, or as a black woman, or as a South Asian woman. This might seem like it would be the easiest of her PR tasks, just sitting before adoring listeners and being her ostensible self, but this is where she creates her most cringeworthy content.

In one example, which was so odd that The Daily Show built a sketch around it, Harris is giving an extemporaneous speech and barks out the question, “Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” — and then she laughs her unnerving laugh. From there she goes on to say some vague stuff about how a person exists as a moment in the larger flow of time. The regular listener hears this and thinks she’s being kooky and New Agey, and the The Daily Show plays on this sense, but she’s really doing something else, or, she’s trying to do something else and screwing it up.

With her rhetorical question about a “coconut tree”, she’s supposedly quoting her Indian mother. But, in the way she says it, she’s also trying to capture a certain idiom of rural, Southern blackness, to associate herself with wise black grannies and aunties answering the callow arrogance of young people. “Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” is supposed to mean “Child, you belong to a whole history that you apparently need reminding of”. Such sayings sound wise and earthy coming from them, but when Harris — daughter of a Jamaican economist and an Indian biologist who grew up in Berkeley and Montreal — says this stuff, people don’t hear the folk wisdom of the black South. They just hear a lawyer talking about coconuts for some reason. The digression about the flow of time is likewise an attempt to capture a black American way of speaking of ancestors, the debts the young owe to the old, and the living to the dead, but from Harris this sense doesn’t come off at all, and instead of earthy she sounds spacey.

Just as her obligatory performance as a celebrity of identity politics brings out her awkward side, Harris has looked weakest and most rudderless in competition with other Democrats. One large political memory that dogs her, and makes people doubt her electability, is her performance in debates ahead of the 2020 Democratic nomination, when she suffered badly at the hands of her rivals. But she suffered for reasons that would actually be strengths were she to face Trump this November. That is, she started her political career as a prosecutor, first in Oakland, where I now live and where Harris was born, and then in San Francisco. And as a prosecutor she did things that the liberals of 2019 and 2020 briefly believed they didn’t like, and that Democratic presidential hopefuls temporarily pretended to be against, but that pretty much everyone else heartily supports. She prosecuted people who’d committed crimes. She saw them convicted and sent to jail and prison. This made her an easy target for primary opponents playing to Left-wing voters.