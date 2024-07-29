Yesterday, those Venezuelans who have not yet fled the country received positive proof that their democracy is dead. Exit polls in Sunday’s national election showed a resounding win for the opposition to socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro. But in today’s Venezuela, it is he who pays the salaries of the election board, the military and the police who wins. And so unsurprisingly, the “official” election results found Maduro winning a third six-year term with 51% of the vote.

Looking at a postcard of Downtown Caracas from 1980, one could be forgiven for assuming that it depicted a different city than the blighted wasteland standing in its place today. That Caracas was a city worthy of “George Washington of the South” Simón Bolívar, who a century and a half earlier had liberated his home country of Venezuela, along with much of South America, from imperial Spanish rule. It was a city of tree-lined boulevards, cosmopolitan cafes, arts and learning. Its central arts centre, the Teresa Carreño, regularly played host to Ray Charles and Luciano Pavarotti. To quote Venezuelan author Ana Teresa Torres: “You truly felt, as we used to say around here, in the first world.” And no less an authority than my mother, who grew up in Buenos Aires and visited Caracas around that time, remembers that it “felt like New York”.

It is a popular oversimplification nowadays to claim that mid-century Venezuela’s “first-world” living standards, sophistication and opulence were built on quicksand. That, like most other Opec nations, Venezuela suffered from “the resource curse” — in that its over-reliance on oil temporarily gave Venezuelans developed-country living standards without compelling the country to build the diversified economy it needed to sustain that level of wealth.

To be sure, there is something to this. The oil price shocks of the Eighties certainly did spark the death spiral that culminated in Venezuela’s collapse. Over that decade and the following one, Venezuela’s economy stagnated and unemployment and poverty increased, fuelling the discontent that would lead the country to throw it all away. But to imply that Venezuela was a mere petrostate is to grossly misrepresent reality — because Venezuela in the Eighties was on its way to figuring out something that most of today’s Middle Eastern petrostates still have not: how to use its wealth to build a broad-based, vibrant, productive mass culture.