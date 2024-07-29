Yesterday, those Venezuelans who have not yet fled the country received positive proof that their democracy is dead. Exit polls in Sunday’s national election showed a resounding win for the opposition to socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro. But in today’s Venezuela, it is he who pays the salaries of the election board, the military and the police who wins. And so unsurprisingly, the “official” election results found Maduro winning a third six-year term with 51% of the vote.
Looking at a postcard of Downtown Caracas from 1980, one could be forgiven for assuming that it depicted a different city than the blighted wasteland standing in its place today. That Caracas was a city worthy of “George Washington of the South” Simón Bolívar, who a century and a half earlier had liberated his home country of Venezuela, along with much of South America, from imperial Spanish rule. It was a city of tree-lined boulevards, cosmopolitan cafes, arts and learning. Its central arts centre, the Teresa Carreño, regularly played host to Ray Charles and Luciano Pavarotti. To quote Venezuelan author Ana Teresa Torres: “You truly felt, as we used to say around here, in the first world.” And no less an authority than my mother, who grew up in Buenos Aires and visited Caracas around that time, remembers that it “felt like New York”.
It is a popular oversimplification nowadays to claim that mid-century Venezuela’s “first-world” living standards, sophistication and opulence were built on quicksand. That, like most other Opec nations, Venezuela suffered from “the resource curse” — in that its over-reliance on oil temporarily gave Venezuelans developed-country living standards without compelling the country to build the diversified economy it needed to sustain that level of wealth.
To be sure, there is something to this. The oil price shocks of the Eighties certainly did spark the death spiral that culminated in Venezuela’s collapse. Over that decade and the following one, Venezuela’s economy stagnated and unemployment and poverty increased, fuelling the discontent that would lead the country to throw it all away. But to imply that Venezuela was a mere petrostate is to grossly misrepresent reality — because Venezuela in the Eighties was on its way to figuring out something that most of today’s Middle Eastern petrostates still have not: how to use its wealth to build a broad-based, vibrant, productive mass culture.
During the Eighties and Nineties, Venezuela was the longest continually operating democracy in Latin America. Since 1958, it hosted regular, peaceful elections, and its political parties were generally moderate. Venezuela’s politics lacked the radical swings that characterised the latter half of the 20th century in most of the continent — there were no Bolsonaros or Peróns. Towards the end of the century, the country did experience rising levels of corruption at the bureaucratic level, but the democratic foundations remained.
At this time, Venezuela’s cultural exports were the envy of South America. Consider one extraordinary example: the Venezuelan national music education programme, El Sistema. Founded in 1975 by conductor José Antonio Abreu, El Sistema sought to use music as a vehicle for social uplift and general education. Its rigorous programme catered to students of all social strata, and several of its protégés ended up among the world’s top classical musicians — including Gustavo Dudamel, who was recently named the next music director of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Yet today, even as the memory of El Sistema continues to inspire imitators around the world, Venezuela’s own youth music programmes are in a shambles. As of 2017, a third of the members of Venezuela’s flagship Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra had fled the country.
By the Eighties and Nineties, Venezuela’s economy was beginning to diversify — particularly into manufacturing — but it remained deeply reliant on oil revenue, and thus beholden to that market’s vicissitudes. Oil shocks begot fiscal crises and, by the Nineties, Venezuela’s economy was regularly experiencing either recession, inflation or monetary instability. Perhaps most distressingly, the country’s ability to leverage its cultural resources and high levels of education for economic growth slowed as well. According to one study carried out in 1999, Venezuelans with a 12-year education had a nearly 20% chance of ending up in poverty, up from 2.5% in 1989.
