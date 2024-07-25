Until a couple of weeks ago, the American electorate faced a choice between a presidential candidate probably suffering from early dementia and one afflicted by advanced narcissism. Should the finger hovering over the nuclear button belong to a senile Commander-in-Chief or a megalomaniac one?
Both men have been touched by death, but both have been in denial about it. Old age is death’s way of creeping up on you discreetly, diplomatically, getting to know you bit by bit rather than confronting you eyeball to eyeball, but Joe Biden refused to acknowledge this fact. He seemed not to recognise that breaking into a pathetic little trot every time he spotted a camera isn’t the same as being fit for office. Instead, we were treated to the indecent spectacle of an elderly man clinging to power with his fingernails until his colleagues intimated that they would break his fingers if he refused to let go. At least Shakespeare’s Lear knew when to call it a day. Like money, power is a substitute for mortality. It insulates you against incapacity, which is why Elton John once asked an assistant to stop the wind from blowing.
Trump has also had his encounter with death, which may still break upon him like a divine epiphany and pierce him to his core. As they say in Ireland, however, one wouldn’t bet the farm on it. The bleeding from his ear wasn’t staged, though as Agatha Christie was aware, to nick yourself in the ear lobe is the best way of feigning an attack, since you bleed profusely but from a part of the body that doesn’t have much of a function. As far as bringing Trump any spiritual insight, however, the incident might as well have been faked. The former President shows all the hubris of a man who is a stranger to death, and who is therefore deeply dangerous. Only by being mindful of one’s own mortality can one feel solidarity with the frailty of those around you, and thus protect them from the aggression of others and oneself.
If this isn’t quite the way Trump thinks, it is partly because sickness and death are even more un-American than Marxism. They mark the limits of human existence in a nation for which the will is boundless. “I can be anything I want” is the kind of mindless cant one hears rather more of in California than in Cambodia. Peter Thiel, another American coffin-dodger, has compared what he calls “the ideology of the inevitability of the death of every individual” to “confiscatory taxes” and “totalitarian collectives”, suggesting that death is as much an affront to individual freedom as a Stalinist state. It’s the metaphysical equivalent of a wealth tax or public ownership.
Likewise, Madonna said recently that she doesn’t think about her age. She may be in for a nasty surprise in 20 or so years’ time. Capital is accumulated for a whole range of reasons, but one of them is as a defence against the absolute loss which death signifies. Because there is no end to amassing the stuff, it is a secular version of eternity. Freedom is infinite and indomitable, whereas death shows us up as fragile and finite. Trying to cheat it may soon become as familiar among the superrich as trying to cheat the tax collector.
One Silicon Valley mogul has spent a colossal slice of his $125 billion fortune on various technological stratagems for defeating death. It’s a logical enough project, given that death threatens to strike meaningless a lifetime of piling up wealth. The wealthy are like unlucky gamblers who stack up a fabulous fortune and then lose it in a split second. The members of Joe Biden’s church wear ashes on their forehead on Ash Wednesday as a sardonic comment on those who unconsciously believe that they are immortal, and who thus pose a Trump-like threat to the rest of us. “Ignorance of death is destroying us,” complains a character in Saul Bellow’s novel Humbolt’s Gift. Those in hell are those who are unable to die.
