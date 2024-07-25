From Oedipus to Lear, tragedy is the art form in which those who overreach themselves have to be broken in order to experience their mortal limits. Only by confronting the nothingness of death and destitution, in however symbolic a form, can they turn from fantasies of omnipotence to the constraints of reality, which includes their fleshly bonds with others. If there is a guardedly affirmative quality about the tragic, it’s because being broken can lead to a rebirth and remaking, though without any guarantees up one’s sleeve.

“Those in hell are those who are unable to die.”

Some of the survivors of the attack on the World Trade Center seem to have undergone such a transformation. Having passed through death as through a flame and emerged somewhere on the other side, they found that their sense of the brevity and fragility of life was enhanced, and along with it the need to explore it in all its depth and richness. Trump’s life, by contrast, is neither rich nor deep; he just hopes that it will never end, insofar as he considers the matter at all. Everything else — capitalism, cheeseburgers, trophy wives — must remain exactly the same, while he himself lives on to infinity. Since the religious idea of eternity no longer has as many takers as it once had, infinity can plug the gap.

People like Trump find it almost impossible to die because death demands that you give up absolutely everything, and those who are too deeply invested in the status quo can’t extricate themselves from it in order to do this. This is why the Christian Gospel sees the rich as having a problem in getting to heaven. We are accustomed to giving up this or that — steak, smoking, sex six times a day — but to yield the very self which gives these things up seems inconceivable.

Paradoxically, that self is present in the very act of thinking of abandoning it. It’s easier to face oblivion if you have known love, which also requires a certain self-surrender in the name of an enhanced existence. Those who can love can die. Trump seems to find difficulty with the former, which may well prove a problem when he comes to confront the latter.

Love is one of the ultimate forms of realism, recognising that the other who seems part of one’s very being is actually autonomous, and acknowledging that one will die is the other major form that realism assumes. It means living ironically, in the sense of being bound up with human affairs while keeping one eye on the fact that in the long run none of this will really matter. This isn’t quite the same attitude as that of the schoolboy in the Woody Allen film who refuses to do his homework on the grounds that the universe will eventually collapse. The ironic shouldn’t be confused with the nihilistic.

There is, however, a nucleus of truth to be rescued even from nihilism. “Nothing will come of nothing,” Lear warns Cordelia, but as usual he is mistaken. On the contrary, the lesson of tragedy is that something will only come of nothing — that only by being stripped of one’s grandiose illusions and being hauled through hell will you be able to live with any degree of authenticity. To add an extra touch of gloom, there is no assurance that one will survive this radical deconstruction of the self. Lear doesn’t, and nor do most tragic protagonists.